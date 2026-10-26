Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Netanyahu & Sánchez: ¡Tal para cual!
The Israeli and Spanish elections are approaching. Both governments need to badly look at themselves in the mirror.
  Daniel Clarke-Serret
Nachum Kaplan’s The Greatest War
Bestselling substacker's new book released exclusively on Guerre and Shalom
  Daniel Clarke-Serret and Nachum Kaplan נחום קפלן
6:11
The Defiance of Self-Determination
Why a Free Kurdistan is a call for liberal civilisation in the heart of Middle Eastern darkness
  Daniel Clarke-Serret
The Week in Israel: Europe Spent Israel's Election Week Building Files
Rome opened a criminal case on Israel's defence minister and its top general, Strasbourg gave its prize to the court that wants Netanyahu, and London…
  Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
Paper Promises
Do not confuse a press conference with a settlement. Chapter 2 of HOLIDAY FROM HISTORY
  Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
The Power of the Silent
From Abraham to Havel: A courageous history of defying authority
  Daniel Clarke-Serret
The Empires Strike Back
Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria are the Four Horseman. Kurdish division is their stable-keeper.
  Khaled Salih and Ann-Catrin Emanuelsson
Reflections on a Revolution in France (2026)
Edmund Burke looks on as Limoges burns
  Oded J.K Faran-Jacob's Ledger
The Re-Enlightenment of France
How “progressivism” was the ultimate case of language inversion
  Daniel Clarke-Serret
The Unfolding Tragi-Comedy That Is La France Éternelle
Michelin-starred chef reflects on the country that made him
  The Nomadic Chef
The Genesis of Justice
How the biblical account of the Flood is fundamentally different from the myths of Mesopotamia
  Maish Yarmush
When a Republic Proposes to Partition Itself
France, Political Islamism and the Problem of Defending an Open Society Without Abandoning Its Principles
  Khaled Salih and Daniel Clarke-Serret
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