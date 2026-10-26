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Netanyahu & Sánchez: ¡Tal para cual!
The Israeli and Spanish elections are approaching. Both governments need to badly look at themselves in the mirror.
8 hrs ago
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
9
2
2
Nachum Kaplan’s The Greatest War
Bestselling substacker's new book released exclusively on Guerre and Shalom
Oct 25
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
and
Nachum Kaplan נחום קפלן
16
5
7
6:11
The Defiance of Self-Determination
Why a Free Kurdistan is a call for liberal civilisation in the heart of Middle Eastern darkness
Oct 24
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
13
2
10
The Week in Israel: Europe Spent Israel's Election Week Building Files
Rome opened a criminal case on Israel's defence minister and its top general, Strasbourg gave its prize to the court that wants Netanyahu, and London…
Oct 23
•
Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
11
7
Paper Promises
Do not confuse a press conference with a settlement. Chapter 2 of HOLIDAY FROM HISTORY
Oct 23
•
Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי
6
5
The Power of the Silent
From Abraham to Havel: A courageous history of defying authority
Oct 22
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
11
1
8
The Empires Strike Back
Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria are the Four Horseman. Kurdish division is their stable-keeper.
Oct 21
•
Khaled Salih
and
Ann-Catrin Emanuelsson
10
1
10
Reflections on a Revolution in France (2026)
Edmund Burke looks on as Limoges burns
Oct 21
•
Oded J.K Faran-Jacob's Ledger
11
4
11
The Re-Enlightenment of France
How “progressivism” was the ultimate case of language inversion
Oct 20
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
26
4
16
The Unfolding Tragi-Comedy That Is La France Éternelle
Michelin-starred chef reflects on the country that made him
Oct 19
•
The Nomadic Chef
13
4
5
The Genesis of Justice
How the biblical account of the Flood is fundamentally different from the myths of Mesopotamia
Oct 19
•
Maish Yarmush
10
4
When a Republic Proposes to Partition Itself
France, Political Islamism and the Problem of Defending an Open Society Without Abandoning Its Principles
Oct 18
•
Khaled Salih
and
Daniel Clarke-Serret
9
1
8
© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret
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