Image: A reader of Pax Arabica in Kurdistan.

ABOUT TODAY’S INTERVIEW: Daniel Clarke-Serret has just released his new Top 10 Amazon book Pure Jewish Anger (link), but this wasn’t his first foray in the Middle Eastern cauldron. First there was Pax Arabica (link)….

In this episode of The Zionist Podcast, Daniel uncovers the hidden influence of Arab imperialism in shaping Middle Eastern history and ongoing conflicts. He reveals how a totalitarian ideology, masked as a quest for peace, fuels repression of minorities and obliterates genuine nationhood. Through vivid examples, Daniel challenges listeners to rethink the true meaning of peace in a region dominated by imperial dreams and Arab supremacism. This conversation is essential for anyone committed to understanding the forces shaping today’s Middle East and the urgent need for a paradigm shift.

WHAT IS THE ZIONIST PODCAST? “The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists (of all backgrounds) from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

Previously on The Zionist Podcast:

Other episodes of The Zionist Podcast can be found here on our website: (www.theworldsintelligentjournal.com/s/the-zionist-podcast/)

Purchase Pax Arabica here on Amazon:

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Purchase Pure Jewish Anger here on Amazon:

Read Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PURE JEWISH ANGER today! The print edition (hardback and paperback) is available right now at this Amazon link and here directly from the publisher. It is being released through The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House as an imprint of Uri Zehavi’s Mitzpe Press.

Reviews of Pax Arabica:

“An important work” (Einat Wilf, The War of Return)

“The book represents writing and thinking of the highest calibre —a testament to intellectual courage. Daniel offers a sweeping and meticulously argued indictment of Arabized Islam as an imperial force. Colonialism has, for too long, been regarded as a uniquely Western sin and something in which only nations engage. Daniel shows that Arabized Islam itself, whether secularized or more overtly religious, is history’s greatest colonial and expansionist force.” (Nachum Kaplan, The Greatest War)

“In its brutal and brilliant diagnosis, Pax Arabica presents an intellectual framework that is nothing less than a controlled demolition of the West’s entire understanding of the Middle East. It unmasks the Arab Imperium as the region’s true colonial power, deconstructs its sophisticated weapons of narrative warfare, and indicts decades of Western appeasement as the product of moral cowardice and philosophical bankruptcy.” (Khaled Salih, Kurdistani Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule)

“Pax Arabica is bold and deliberately provocative. It is best read as an impassioned political essay rather than as a comprehensive map of Middle Eastern history. It can be useful because it prompts readers to confront uncomfortable questions about Arab nationalist hegemony, the fate of minorities, and the limits of fashionable anti-colonial rhetoric. Its concern for minorities and its rejection of double standards are worth taking seriously.” (Alaa Sadoon Ahmed-Zeki, Lostness of the Muslim Psyche).

“Congratulations to Daniel Clarke-Serret for his Pax Arabica series. Informative, well researched and a really appealing prose style. I’ve found myself quoting passages from the chapters as the topics covered are, as always, very much in the news. Again, well done for such a great work.” (Richard Neat, Observations from the Kitchen)

“In an existential crisis, such as we are in now, we cannot afford to be blind to what is really going on. As Pax Arabica shows, much of what passes off as conventional ‘wisdom’ about Islam, Palestine, Arab history and colonization is not based on evidence or clear thinking.” (Ashok Panikkar, Ten Lies that Killed Democracy)

“There are plenty of ferocious and polemical defenses of Pax Arabica by innumerable apologists for imperialism and terrorism like Edward Said and Rashid Khalidi. A ferocious and polemical response to them is long overdue. In writing one, Clarke-Serret is stronger in history and logic than the apologists, and certainly possesses a moral clarity and historical accuracy they would never dare embrace. More than anything else, however, Clarke-Serret states a simple but too often silent truth: Morality is reciprocity. If the West must face history and itself, so must everybody else. As long as the partisans of Arab imperialism do not, no one in the West is obligated to listen to a single word they say.” (Benjamin Kerstein, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto)

“Daniel Clarke-Serret is one of the rare voices who insists on addressing the unwanted, the forgotten and the silenced. In Pax Arabica, he lays all before us—a discovery, a revelation in the truest sense. Truth is unveiled, falsehoods are exposed and lies are uncovered. Only thus can hope be seen clearly, with all its bitterness and all its sweetness.” (Dr Lothar Riemenschneider)

“The Arab Empire is invisible —an insidious entity that can’t be seen with the naked eye. This is the astonishing opening claim of a book which is a must-read. Pax Arabica is a seminal work and one which all readers are strongly encouraged to buy!” (Noah Otte)

“I wanted to extend my sincere congratulations on the publication of Pax Arabica. I have long admired your thoughtful and insightful writings, and am reading, with interest, the wonderful reviews provided by some of the top authorities in the field.

Wishing you great success with this significant achievement.” (Ruth Sheridan)

“If you haven’t read this brilliant book by Daniel Clarke-Serret yet, you’re missing out on important information. Great talking points for dialogue and discussions with people who don’t understand the Middle East and Arab colonization.” (Miller Canning)

“Pax Arabica illuminates the situation in the Middle East ignored by mainstream media and academia. Not only does it delve into the Israel-Palestine conflict, it also explains the minority situations within the Arab and Muslim world.” (Michael Constan)

“Daniel’s breadth of knowledge is impressive. Hoping the book resonates and impacts the powers that be.” (Eli Kavon)