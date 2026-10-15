Al-Azhar University and Mainstream Islamic Antisemitism

ABOUT TODAY’S INTERVIEW: In his compelling new book, A Modern Qur’anic Kampf Against The Jews, Dr. Andrew Bostom delves into the anti-Semitic themes taught at Al-Azhar University, one of the key religious institutions in Islam. This episode uncovers how interpretations of Quranic verses shape mainstream attitudes and fuel hatred in the Islamic world today. It also unveils the links between 9/11, Islamic advocacy and the resurgence of antisemitic texts within Sunni Islam.

Bostom, a renowned author, challenges sanitized narratives by revealing the unvarnished reality of anti-Jewish teachings embedded in Islamic tradition. Essential listening for anyone committed to understanding the ideological roots of today’s conflicts.

WHAT IS THE ZIONIST PODCAST? “The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists (of all backgrounds) from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

Previously on The Zionist Podcast:

Other episodes can be found here on our website (www.theworldsintelligentjournal.com/s/the-zionist-podcast/)

Previously on Guerre and Shalom - The World’s Intelligent Journal :

How is AI impacting the spread of The Great Genocide Blood Libel?