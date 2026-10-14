Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Thunk Cognition
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Thank you, Daniel, for a very poignant and powerful essay. Of late, I too have started using AI for editing- in my case, ChatGPT. My experience mirrors yours in that the machine pushes back routinely at my most cherished ideas, especially those that are born out of deep experience, because the authorities deem them as not 'credible'. As you say, it is blind to "second-order epistemological scrutiny" and views suspiciously any departure from conventional wisdom. Hence, it is for me a continuing battle to stick with my own ideas and inferences in the face of AI's skepticism. In this manner, AI actually slows me down, while in every other way it makes me far more efficient.

As you put it most eloquently, "Thus AIs sense is corrupted perhaps less by the aggregation of knowledge and more by the weight given to “expertise”. AI is useful - very useful - but it is a tool no more. The human alone must decide using the power of thought. The human alone must decide where knowledge really resides." I so wish that we mortals will retain our "power of thought"- even if, going by our long history of cognitive cluelessness, I am not going to bet on it.

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