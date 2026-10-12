Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Matt Flory's avatar
Matt Flory
Oct 14

The typist example is a good one. At 50, I'm moving into a new field with no credentials, and the part I trust most is the judgment from years of real work. AI can draft, but it can't have lived that.

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Saul's avatar
Saul
Oct 12

As I'm sure the author is aware, it was only with the advent of new types of business (specifically the rise of on-line banking) that the numbers of tellers actually declined. My guess is that many current businesses will attempt to shoehorn AI into their "ways of working" and thus the gains of AI will be diluted until "AI native" businesses become a staple of the economic environment.

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