Exposing Political Islam​

This is the 4th entry in Theo Van Gogh Memorial Fortnight. Previous instalments were:

ABOUT TODAY’S INTERVIEW: In this powerful episode of The Zionist Podcast, released to coincide with Theo Van Gogh Memorial Fortnight, Iranian-Danish activist and author Jaleh Tavakoli shares her harrowing journey from growing up in Iran's oppressive theocratic police state to becoming one of Europe's most outspoken critics of political Islam.

Tavakoli explains why she believes it is Islam that fuels hatred toward Israel and Jews, and why she considers political Islam — as practiced by the Iranian regime and the Muslim Brotherhood — even more dangerous than open jihadist groups like ISIS. Drawing from her personal experiences and deep knowledge of Islamic theology, she warns the West about the growing "enemy within," leftist denial and the failure to confront radical Islam head-on.

WHAT IS THE ZIONIST PODCAST? “The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists (of all backgrounds) from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

Previously on The Zionist Podcast:

Other episodes of The Zionist Podcast can be found here on our website: (www.theworldsintelligentjournal.com/s/the-zionist-podcast/)