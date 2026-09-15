The Israel Media Obsession

ABOUT TODAY’S INTERVIEW: Journalist Jotam Confino delves into the media’s obsession with Israel and the implications of this focus. He discusses the double standards applied to Israel compared to other nations and explores the role of journalism in shaping public perception. In a thought-provoking conversation on media bias and its impact on global narratives, Confino shares his insights on the challenges of covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the importance of fair reporting.

WHAT IS THE ZIONIST PODCAST? “The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists (of all backgrounds) from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

Previous Episodes:

1) Reflections on October 7 and its Aftermath with Alexander Küster – Danish Social Democrat, Debater and Activist​:

2) Escape from Iran —and Fighting for Freedom against Islamism with Cyrus Razavi:

3) On Terror, Coexistence and Resilience with October 7th Survivor Adele Raemer:

More on Media Bias from Jotam’s fellow journalists:

While you’re here:

Guerre and Shalom is far more than an ordinary Substack. It’s a school of thought dedicated to changing the Western narrative, intellectual brick by intellectual brick. Every guest writer, every author, every commentator and every contributor is further the new conversation that will one day soon bear fruit. You are the indispensable partner in our mission to change the narrative and we need your support.

Let us outline our current service as well as the new exciting offer we have in store for the new year:

We already do far more than almost any other Substack: We serialise outstanding new books laced with politics, philosophy and poetry, proudly promoting ideas with a liberal democratic and Middle Eastern emphasis. We showcase presentations from Harif, the organisation dedicated to preserving the memory of Jewish Middle Eastern civilisation. We host The Zionist Podcast, hosted by my colleague Adam, with truly expert interviewees from across the world.

There are regular themed weeks focused on important issues impacting on our civilisation. We’ve had a social cohesion week, an anti-Israel media bias week, a God week, a feminism week, an antisemitism week, a democracy week and more. This is, in addition, to outstanding guest contributions, many exclusive, from important figures such as General Yoav Gallant, Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Tugendhat, Einat Wilf, Richard Neat, Claire Berlinski, Khaled Salih, Susan Bordo, Phyllis Chesler and Garry Kasparov. Not to mention the odd essay and book from the editor, many of which have the express and essential aim of destroying The Great Genocide Blood Libel.

The archive isn’t random writing on random subjects from random contributors. It’s a worldview. It’s a vision of truly free, liberal democratic space where there is renewed room for genuine debate grounded by commonly understood terminology. It is a return to a future of national and international progress through empirically and morally grounded ideas.

Yet this isn’t enough and Guerre and Shalom isn’t sitting still. So, during the next year, in addition to the above-listed benefits, we have the following exciting offer:

As a Founding Fellow of the Mitzpe Institute, I am pleased to announce that we will be publishing regular Israel News from Israel specialist and Mitzpe Founder Uri Zehavi, whose daily briefings on the country are already read as authoritative by Israeli government ministers and Knesset members from across the political spectrum. In this way, Guerre and Shalom will become an important news source from this over-simplified nation that will rival other, currently more well-known news outlets. It will be less about mass distribution to the millions and rather in-depth briefings to the insider class. In addition, we will have regular correspondents who will have specialist areas of responsibility. Some of these have already been announced and some are in the pipeline. In addition to Uri on Israel, we will have Ruth Vanita on India, Shlomo Levin on International Law, Maish Yarmush on Torah, Francisco J Bernal with exclusive investigative journalism and other correspondents yet to be announced. The Mitzpe Institute and The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House will be joining forces to produce a print option for our serialised authors: A Guerre and Shalom imprint under the Mitzpe Press. So following my edit and serialisation, Uri’s team will professionalise the cover design, straighten up the typesetting and provide a final editorial pass where required. Mitzpe would then produce the books in physical form and aim to get the texts onto bookshelves. In this way, The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House would fully justify its name and attract ever more inspirational authors who can contribute to our civilisational conversation.

If you’ve read all the above and conclude that Guerre and Shalom deserves your paid support, then I would invite you to conclude your transaction before the day is over. Civilisation doesn’t have the luxury of keeping me in a full-time job. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

Please press this button: