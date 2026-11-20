The Mitzpe Institute is a think tank working on Israeli security and the threats facing Jewish communities abroad. It's an educational programme of the Atlanta Israel Coalition. We publish the Israel Brief from Sunday to Friday, in two forms. The Flash Brief is free by email: a short scan of what moved overnight. The full Brief is for members on mitzpe.org, with our analysis of the war, Israeli politics, the region and the diaspora, and the shorter items in Briefly Noted. Each Friday this edition pulls the week together for Guerre and Shalom readers.

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Britain put asset freezes and director bans on eight Israeli construction and development firms on Tuesday, an architecture practice among them. They build homes in places like Efrat, Shilo, and Eli, and Ed Miliband, the foreign secretary, aimed the list straight at the 1,234 homes Israel was tendering at E1, on the ridge between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim. Yes, housing in a suburb of Jerusalem is controversial. "Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution," he said. Australia followed overnight, with Daniella Weiss, Amana, and Nachala on its list.

What London holds against those eight, as far as anyone can tell, is that they put up houses. Canberra's statement cites "settler violence." The verified cases run to about 110 a year among the half a million Israelis who live in Judea and Samaria, and Palestinians attack them thousands of times a year. Israel's police arrest those offenders and its courts try them.

A director disqualification in London touches none of that. What it touches is money. By Thursday two Israeli banks had rung the Har Hebron Regional Council to tell it its foreign-currency accounts were frozen, with no official notice from anybody, and Leumi's chief executive was warning that Israeli firms are struggling to borrow from foreign banks. Eight companies were on the paper. A council in southern Judea is on the receiving end.

E1, for its part, never got as far as the bids. Hours after the list came out, Gali Baharav-Miara, Israel's attorney general, told the land authority to keep them sealed until a new government is sworn in, and Ma'ale Adumim's mayor is taking her to the High Court. France and Britain had already called for an emergency Security Council session on it. That's an attorney general setting land policy for a government that doesn't exist yet (which is its own problem). But it does mean the bids Miliband was warning builders off are sitting in a drawer in Jerusalem, and his sanctions stay on anyway.

Europe's own Jews, meanwhile, had a week the British foreign secretary ought to be losing sleep over. Sixty-four per cent of French Jews have thought about leaving France, up from 52 two years ago, and 29 per cent have taken the mezuzah off the door. In Copenhagen, prosecutors charged a 23-year-old with terrorism for setting fire to a building where a Jewish woman lived, after he and accomplices scouted addresses that belonged to Jews. And the Dutch House voted down even looking into cutting public money for cultural bodies that boycott Israeli or Jewish artists, barely a week after Rob Jetten, the prime minister, urged Dutch Jews thinking of emigrating to stay. Good luck with that.

As for where they'd go, Pew projects that by 2070 about 62 per cent of the world's Jews will live in Israel, up from 46, and France drops from third-largest Jewish community in the world to fifth. Those families will need homes. Somebody is going to have to build them.

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You Should Know

Ynet News: Military court files released at Ynet's request show Khalil al-Hayya, now Hamas's leader, approved the 1990 murder of two Israelis at a Jaffa factory and served three years for it.

Walla: Bilal al-Ziyadna, the Bedouin from Rahat kidnapped from Kibbutz Holit on October 7, got married in front of thousands. His father and brother died in Hamas captivity.

Ynet News: Israel's teenagers rank third in the OECD for how happy they are with their lives, and about nine in ten of its primary-school children say they're happy, two wars on.

Jewish Insider: Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, rammed by a terrorist's truck in March, reopened its preschool and now has a waiting list.

Globes: Amazon is close to buying Decart, an AI company founded by three Unit 8200 graduates, for more than $7 billion.

Globes: Migdal and Clal bought into Anthropic early and expect to roughly triple their money on its listing, much of it Israeli pension savings.

Israeli Politics

The Diaspora

Uriel Zehavi is Managing Director of the Mitzpe Institute, which publishes the Israel Brief from Sunday to Friday. Read it at israelbrief.com.

Now out in print: Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pure Jewish Anger. Available now on Amazon.com at this link and Amazon.co.uk at this link. #1 in three categories and #26 in Middle Eastern Politics.

My Review of Daniel’s new book is here: