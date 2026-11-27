Benjamin Kerstein has just released the exceptional book Jews of Privilege. I reviewed his book yesterday here and so today he returns the favour with a review of my still Top #10 Amazon book Pure Jewish Anger. I am fascinated by Benjamin’s perspective on the need for Jewish anger itself after centuries of repression, and the danger of violence if only the Kahanist extremists give expression to it. Through being the only mainstream wordsmith of Jewish Anger, I thereby give an outlet to all those “liberal Jews who are officially homeless”, so that we may express Pure Jewish Anger against a despicable world, but in language, not violence. I thank Benjamin again for his generous review.

Previous reviews of Pure Jewish Anger from Francisco and Uri are here and here. Linked below is my review of the reviews so far.- Daniel Clarke-Serret (Author of Pure Jewish Anger. US Amazon link here. UK link here.)

PLEASE LEAVE AMAZON REVIEWS! Here is my review of the reviews of Pure Jewish Anger so far:

My own review of Benjamin’s new book, “Jews of Privilege”. It’s more than a review in fact. I explore the meaning of Zionism, dignity and self-determination:

Most Jews are, sadly, not very good at anger. This does not appear to be odd to most Jews, for various reasons, but it is, viewed objectively, very strange.

I am not in favor of a lachrymose view of Jewish history and Jewish existence today. Nonetheless, there can be no doubt that a vale of tears is not quite sufficient to describe much of what the Jews have been through. Within the tribe, we are vibrant, creative, and fecund. In terms of our treatment of the outside world, the horrors of life are typical.

Yet, among Jews and especially American Jews, our reaction to the depredations of the world—however horrific, murderous, and indeed genocidal those depredations may be—has generally been mourning. It has always been Lamentations and Tisha B’Av rather than the prophet Joel’s call to beat our plowshares into swords.

As I said, this is decidedly strange, because if any people has the right to anger, it would seem to be us.

Indeed, almost any other people would react to what we have been through not with tears but with a cry of violent rage that says “no!” to an evil world. For example, in response to their oppression, Black Americans have often rioted. In response to the growing antisemitic oppression we see in America today, the Jewish response has been either denial or confused weeping.

Daniel Clarke-Serret’s new book Pure Jewish Anger is having none of this. Its title speaks for itself and is a decidedly apt description of its contents. It is a cry of absolute ferocity, a violent “no!” to our evil world, and in this, decidedly welcome.

It is not a polemic but a literary work, a collection of prose poems organized, quite rightly, into indictments: indictments of the Palestinians and the Arab world, Western hypocrisy and antisemitism, and, in an interesting twist, the Jewish community’s own shortcomings.

Clarke-Serret notes with welcome accuracy that “hell hath no fury like a Jew enraged.” This should be, above all, fury at what the world has done to us. This constitutes the demand that non-Jews face the reality of their actions and what those actions demand in terms of penance and obligation; a penance and obligation that, with some courageous and admirable exceptions, they refuse to honor.

As Clarke-Serret writes of the Arab world,

They destroyed our ancient communities in Yemen. They threw us out from Egypt. They ended thousands of years of Jewish history in our Iraqi heartland. There is barely a Jew left in the Arab world. We are nearly extinct in our indigenous region. Only Israel remains; And they want us gone.

This assertion of moral reality extends not only to the Arab world but also to the allegedly liberal West, which “after 2 days of solidarity with the Jewish State” following Oct. 7, “played its usual two-faced games. The media and academia and even the police have been allowed to transform into Hamas-supporting groupies.”

He notes the monstrousness of these “games,” given that

The Jews build up these academic institutions. We gave our knowledge and expertise. We are the backbone of the Western liberal intellectual class; just as we were in Germany before the war. And this is how you repay us. AGAIN.

Clarke-Serret’s rage is not prompted solely by hypocrisy, but also by what this hypocrisy does to us. It renders us unable to believe in what is supposedly “best” in the Western world: liberalism, human rights, international law, and so on.

The Jewish people cannot trust anyone. Not the law, not academia, not the United Nations of evil; and not the human rights elite.

As for the Palestinians, Clarke-Serret has no sympathy for their proclamations that they desire only human rights and engage in mere “resistance” against oppression. He notes that, in fact, the essence of their ideology is appropriation of the type that would never be tolerated if directed at another people.

We’re descended from Israelites, so they became descended from Canaanites. We have a millennia-old homeland, so they discovered a millennia-old homeland. We have a worldwide diaspora, so they created a worldwide diaspora. We said Jerusalem was our holy city, so they claimed Jerusalem was their holy city.

He asks, once again rightly, whether this might come with a certain reciprocity, saying, “If everything we have, they take… Would it be possible—just for once—that when we offered peace, they could say yes?”

Clarke-Serret notes the cost of the hypocrisy and racism of the West, and the appropriation and genocidal hate from the Arab world. Yet he also notes the cost of our own malfeasances. He indicts the Jewish community for the rise of what he views as an Israeli right that betrays itself; the refusal to acknowledge patrilineal descent; and other acts of exclusion and interior chauvinism.

The results, he notes, are terrible, writing, “I feel at home in no part of this world; not in Israel nor in New York, not in Britain nor in Spain; and as for the Arab world…”

For myself, I would not say this of Israel. I do feel at home there. But I fear too many Jews for comfort will say to all of this, “Indeed.” Clarke-Serret is right to rage against this tragedy.

If not in total agreement, however, I am in absolute sympathy. I too am angry, extremely angry, and perpetually frustrated by my fellow Jews’ refusal to at least acknowledge that they are angry too.

Moreover, I fear this refusal, because it is not unlikely that this endless repression will ultimately lead to an explosion. It is not a coincidence that we are witnessing a nascent revival of Kahanism, which is an ideology, above all, of absolute anger and then the violence that inevitably follows when anger is suppressed for too long.

If we are to avoid such a self-destructive eruption, we must be prepared to finally, at long last, express the too silent rage we all carry within us. We can only do this through language; language that accepts and expresses this rage; and Clarke-Serret, thankfully, provides us with it.

I hope that many Jews will finally embrace this language and give their anger full expression. I do not know, however, if, conditioned by decades and centuries of repression, this will happen fast enough.

Pure Jewish anger is very real, and we are right to scream it into the face of the world that is responsible for it. The question is whether anyone is listening. We should hope that they at least listen to Clarke-Serret, and that his unique and powerful book will not remain alone.

Purchase Pure Jewish Anger today from Amazon.