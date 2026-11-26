Benjamin Kerstein is an Israeli-American writer, editor, and novelist, as well as a Substacker at No Delusions, No Despair. Michael J. Totten, the prize-winning author of The Road to Fatima Gate, has called him “one of the finest American-Israeli authors of his generation.” He has just released the exceptional book Jews of Privilege. Here is my review.

“Unearned privilege, privilege granted without struggle, corrupts absolutely. Once received, it leads to arrogance, decadence, and ultimately a silent and sometimes unconscious self-hatred. It is this, above all, that leads the privileged to despise the non-privileged, who have earned their place in the world.”

The Book of Esther is famed for an absence as well as a presence. While Mordechai, Haman and Ahasuerus fill its pages ostentatiously, it is the name of God, silent, but watching, whose absent name begs the question.

Benjamin Kerstein’s new release The Jews of Privilege works in much the same way. Sanders, Soros, Rhodes and Beinart dominate its prose, melting in condemnation among the author’s own backstory, yet one figure speaks in a whispered yell, absent but ever present, and that man isn’t even a Jew. His name? Albert Camus.

The author alludes to him on just a few occasions, but it follows the plot of his non-fiction - narrative - autobiographical story with controlled intention, and it provides the exciting climax of an intellectual journey. Of its impact, let us count the ways:

Benjamin’s love for French literature, and his fateful, yet correct, decision not to read English literature and linguistics at Beersheva University.

The blinding light of the Israeli Sun which hit him upon landing. It instantly recalled the famed murder scene of The Stranger, where Mersault, disoriented by the intense heat and sunlight of an Algerian beach, shot the unnamed Arab in detached disenchantment.

And then there’s Sisyphus, referred to throughout, and the Camusian injunction to imagine the doomed King happy. In the face of the endless, perhaps futile, Jewish search to affirm meaning and belonging in a hostile world, we are offered two Kersteinian choices. The dignified doing of the Ostjuden of Zionism and or the submissive prostration of the (Upper-Middle Class American) Jews of Privilege. Only the former smile in the dignity of the global absurd, while the latter live in perpetual fear of losing their fragile wealth and tokenistic influence.

Yet the Camus novel which best summarises the author’s thesis is as absent as God amidst the genocide of Biblical Persia. It’s there because it’s not there. It speaks in certain silence. It is The Fall; the fall of failed American assimilation, the autumn of American elite Jewry and and the destruction of Jewish dignity amongst the fawning parroting of anti-Zionist talking points. Most of all, it is Camus’ judge-penitent, the small Jewish class of Harvard-educated, ultra-progressive snobs who, through admitting the “sin” of Zionism and judging themselves guilty, expect to maintain their pampered pedestal of non-suffering within American society. They will fail and they will fall, as did Camus’ Clémence before them.

In Kerstein’s own words:

“The Jews of Privilege demand from their less privileged brethren that they become flagellants, constantly mortifying their own flesh and proclaiming their irreparably sinful nature before the gods. Those gods are the Jews of Privilege themselves and the non-Jews to whom they ultimately defer. To the Jews of Privilege, Zionism and Israel are a kind of original sin, and thus to be a non-privileged Jew is a kind of original sin. This sin comes with perpetual guilt and the impossibility of redemption, unless a total submission of the self is made, and a propitiatory sacrifice offered to the Moloch of privilege: the sacrifice of Zionism and Israel.”

Kerstein’s immersion in philosophical letters is evident throughout the text. And it is most powerful in his description of the difference between America and Israel. In America, essence precedes existence. You have a class, a place and a position to protect. You can earn all the money you wish, but you will never be welcome in the golf clubs of New England. Some Ostjuden, Ostitalians and Ostafricans may succeed for a while; the entrepreneurial may even flourish in business; but in the bearpit of American capitalism, you can lose it all in an instant, and none of the Upper Classes will mourn.

America may speak of its “dream”, but it falls into illusion next to a class system in plain sight. The best send their children to the Ivy League and ensconce them in jobs that only the aristocracy can attain. They wish to maintain their position and they do. Essence proceeds existence because nothing is existential.

Yet in Israel, claims Kerstein, the position is reversed. There everyday is an existential crisis; a cry to live in a region of barbarism. Referring to Camus’ existential adversary, The Land is said to be a land where existence proceeds essence. It’s a nation of human talent, nurture and self-fulfilment. The military analogy used by Kernstein is apt. While the American Army seeks to break down its recruits and build them up from scratch, tiny Israel has no such luxury. It must nourish every piece of human capital it has, for it is as scarce as gold.

Search for the talents of those few it has is a necessity amongst the barrenness of the desert sands. And it is to the desert that Kerstein so frequently returns, physically, but also in spirit, for it embodies the freedom of Israel. The desert as the genesis of the Jewish story; as the Beershevan tree rooted since Abraham; as the memory of those stare at the clear starry nights and ask why; to the horizon of infinite possibility.

Israel, the real Israel, is the true New World. It is a land of hardship where everything is possible, where Sartre can radically choose and Camus can run free. It has a freedom which flows through the breeze and in every encounter; embodied in the atomic chaos-cum-creavity of Tel Aviv, in the free sexuality of an unrestrained tourist Kibbutz, in the crazy cultural mosaic of Yemenite wedding, in the very real sense that one has nothing, but the fruits of one’s own endeavour.

It is everything that the privileged, “progressive” millionaires of Harvard can never hope to imagine. Becoming through effort. Succeeding through toil. Achieving without guilt. There are no judge-penitents in Israel for all that is achieved is achieved by your own hands.

And this, claims Kerstein, is as Jewish as Jerusalem, if not more. The gender segregation, the rules and religiosity, the restrictions that recall New England: they define the Holy City. It speaks of a Jewish identity that is rooted; that is, but does not become. Being before becoming one might say.

Yet Zionism becomes. It speaks of a Judaism of possibility, of freedom, of the escape from privilege into a world of what could be. Tel Aviv screams this, the desert whispers it, the culture amplifies it. It is the Jew who does not bow down; who speaks, as did Begin, without shaky knees; who throws his tefillin into the sea as did Ben Gurion.

Not before religion does Zionism bow, be that Israeli Orthodoxy or American Reform or Bostonian class membership. Only before freedom and dignity, the fruits of a God that was found in the desert.

And the freedom of the real Israel is found not only in high tech innovation and the bodies of twenty-something Birthrighters who have no other home but each other. It’s found in debate, in democracy and in, most appropriately, the university.

Amongst the most moving passages in Kerstein’s work are his encounters in higher education, and most particularly in the contrast —the divide of intellectual honesty between Israel and America. The academy is the natural habitat of the left, even the far-left, yet the far-left of Israel are beautifully Zionist in their anti-Zionism. Whereas the American academic progressive pronounces and silences and humiliates, the Israeli Jewish Joint List voter listens and debates. They argue and seek out dialogue. They teach from a different perspective and listen to you. They recommend Benjamin Kerstein to the world though he says that the Palestinians have forfeited self-determination through genocidal violence, while they say that a Lebanese-style multinationalism is the bizarre solution.

When Benjamin meets a Jewish professor at Ben Gurion University, a man who once stood on the Balad list (a Palestinian nationalist party), he doesn’t meet a man of intolerance or an antisemite in disguise. He sees an honest debater, an intellectual friend and an academy which values debate. He learns from his opponents and they learn from him, because although Israeli politics may suggest otherwise, Israel is a land of genuine debate and coffee-sipping frenemies. It is the land of freedom where every human matters because they only have each other; a land where anti-Zionists are Zionists in need of a debating partner. And what do they all share? A certain knowledge. That they all live because they do; because they live Sartrian good faith; because they have the weight of their own works and nothing more.

Benjamin speaks of his ascent to Israel as one of the most anticlimactic in history. To a land where the trauma-soaked masses fled from Nazi genocide and Iraqi expulsion and Yeminite oppression and Soviet hell, Benjamin boarded a plan from Boston with a government-funded plane ticket. Yet this is a bluster which disguises the truth: of a man who fulfilled the dream that others so tragically failed to take.

I speak not only of Holocaust victims, but more pertinently to the book, to the European Jewish philosophers that remained in chains: To the Frankfurt School so oppressed, to the Marx who created a new European class of tyrants, to the Chomsky as the god who bows. If they had moved to Israel, they would have been free to be. Instead they sought approval from their betters and the results have cursed us all. And as for Kafka, his non-doing led to the greatest of personal tragedy.

Yet these Jewish men of learning saw a truth: the totalitarianism of Western privileged society, and the class-based oppression which holds down the aspirational –above all, the Ostjuden. So they wrote and they theorised. But they achieved no change; only embedding the privileged upper class in Harvard amongst books instead of in stately homes.

There they still look down upon us. They still sneer. They still expect our gratitude as guests. And that upper class include the “German” Jews of privilege; those that detest the Ostjuden whose Zionism may take down their comfort in a blaze of earned achievement.

So if we take their positions, they will destroy us. If we use our talents they will push us down. We are to be controlled, not nurtured. We are to be crushed, not built up. And they will defend their position through the technique of the judge-penitent. They will debase our doing-achievement through the horrific guilt of anti-Zionism. Yet their debasement won’t save them if the Al-sayed-progressives get to The White House. One day - I hope not - they will find this themselves.

Kerstein is clear. Only Zionism builds up the underprivileged to make something of themselves. And even, if in its imperfection, it creates a new working class of its own, they, at least, have the right to be who they are without apology and have the possibility to become. Even the Kibbutznik elite, in all their snobbishness, were not an elite in the American sense. For they came. They did. They deserved the fruits of their labour. Guilt, therefore, is not an Israeli habit.

The Jewish intellectuals should have moved to Israel. Kafka nearly did. They would have torn down the statues and expelled idolatry. They would have worshipped no-one. They would have done. That is dignity; true class-consciousness. And in finally referencing The Fall at the very end of the text, Kerstein gives the reader an intellectual payoff. By not doing; by failing as free human agents; by becoming pathetic judge-penitents; the Upper-Class, American “Jews of Privilege” has failed not only their people and the vast majority of ordinary Jewish Americans, but themselves. They became slaves to their class.

And yet Kerstein, in his conclusion, offers another option to us, the beleaguered Ostjuden: The Zionism of Spirit. Moving to Israel is not the only possibility for the dignified Jew. Even in far-off lands, we must all imbibe the Israeli spirit. We must do, not beg. We must insist, not genuflect. We must be and become. In short, we must be dignified amongst the inevitable non-approval of our betters. That is what it means to be human. That is Zionism.

A self-reflection on Pure Jewish Anger, the book where I refused to kneel.

My review of Kurdistani Azad:

Chris Hall's Review of Imperfect Ideal:

Khaled Salih's Review of Pax Arabica:

Francisco Bernal's Review of Pure Jewish Anger: