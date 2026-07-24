Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Chana L. Meddin's avatar
Chana L. Meddin
Jul 26

Francisco, happy reading you again and yes, everything you wrote.

Hope you and Tripod are doing well.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Jul 24

It has become abundantly clear to me especially with the pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses across the nation, how little your average person knows about Middle Eastern history. So this list was assembled to rectify this:

* A History of the Middle East: Fifth Edition by Peter Mansfield

* The Middle East: A Brief History of the Last 2,000 Years by Bernard Lewis

* Islam and the West by Bernard Lewis

* What Went Wrong?: The Clash Between Islam and Modernity in the Middle East by Bernard Lewis

* Assassins by Bernard Lewis

* Israel: A History – A Riveting Chronicle of Zionism, Persecution, Statehood, and the Pursuit of Peace by Martin Gilbert

* Six Days of War: June 1967 and the Making of the Modern Middle East by Michael B. Oren

* Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict by Oren Kessler

* Ghosts of a Holy War: The 1929 Massacre in Palestine That Ignited the Arab-Israeli Conflict by Yardena Schwartz

* Spies of No Country: Secret Lives at the Birth of Israel by Matt Friedman

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