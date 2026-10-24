Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Khaled Salih's avatar
Khaled Salih
2d

Daniel, I find it difficult to express how much your review means to Ann-Catrin and me.

You have read Kurdistanî Azad with extraordinary sensitivity—not only to the history we tried to reconstruct, but to the human and philosophical problem that runs through it.

What moved me most was your recognition that the book is not simply about the Kurdish struggle for a state. It is about what freedom must mean for the people who would live in that state. Independence matters profoundly, but it cannot be the final measure of freedom. A Kurdistan in which people cannot question their rulers, disagree without fear, or shape their own futures would leave something essential unresolved.

You also recognized something deeply personal: the effort to write about historical suffering without allowing suffering to become an authority beyond criticism. Ann-Catrin and I did not want anger, however justified, to do the work of explanation. Nor did we want our hopes for Kurdistan to become immune to the very criticism we believe makes progress possible.

Your beautiful observation that the book constructs its argument through the act of restrained writing touched me especially.

There is something else I value enormously. You have treated Kurdistan not merely as a tragedy deserving sympathy, but as a serious problem in political philosophy—one through which the wider world might learn something about its own principles, contradictions, and possibilities.

Thank you, Daniel, for the generosity, intellectual seriousness, and humanity of this remarkable reading. You have given us something every author should hope for: not merely praise, but the experience of being understood—and an invitation to think further.

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Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
2d

Thank-you for your beautiful response. I'm feeling tearful. What I sought above all was to understand the authors, their aims and why they wrote as they did. Please spread the review to publicise the book. My dream would be to address the politicians in Erbil and speak to them of your vision which as you say is a vision of what freedom really means.

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