Today, we are publishing the final chapter of Kurdistanî Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule, but the journey isn’t over. Adam will be interviewing Khaled on an upcoming episode of the Zionist Podcast. Thank-you again to the authors for the privilege of hosting their beautiful book. Tap here to read it from the start (work from the bottom) and I w…
Kurdistanî Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule
Conclusion of a book. Start of a political future.
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