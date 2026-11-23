Chapter 3 of Nachum Kaplan’s much-awaited first book is here and in my opinion, it’s the best yet! A must-read which says everything you wanted to say but didn’t know how.

Become a paid subscriber of Guerre and Shalom to get an exclusive first viewing of each and every chapter. The print version will be released within the next 6 months via The Mitzpe Press under the imprint of The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House. This is the same publishing house that just launched Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pure Jewish Anger and propelled it to Number 1 in three Amazon categories. In fact, this very chapter of The Greatest War reinforces some of themes that both books see as crucial: the betrayal of the media, language inversion, cultural appropriation and The Great Genocide Blood Libel.

Previous chapters of The Greatest War can be found here (work from the bottom). Enjoy —and don’t forget to subscribe. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor, Guerre and Shalom)

Just released: Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pure Jewish Anger.

THE GREATEST WAR by Nachum Kaplan

Chapter 3: Lies, propaganda and the PR war against Israel

Now that we know Israel’s history, it becomes easy to identify the lies that dominate modern criticism of Israel. The scale is so severe it would scarcely be believable if it were not true.

We should give credit where it is due. Hamas, the PA, and other Palestinian factions are masters of public relations. They are much better at it than Israel. Their PR strategy has been highly effective because it turned mainstream media, policymakers, and corrupt UN officials into spokespeople and campaigners for an Islamist terror agenda.

Here is how they have achieved it.

THE INFORMATION WAR

Hamas and the PA knew that antisemitism was only dormant in the West, and that all they needed to do was wake the sleeping monster. They knew this because there were clear tells: the international media’s fixation on Israel, the Pavlovian way the conflict becomes newsworthy only when Israel responds to an attack, but not when it is subject to one.

Hamas stuck to what has worked throughout history. The blood libel trope was modernized into accusations (lies) that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, targeting civilians, and deliberately starving the population. The trope of Jews being responsible for their own persecution — usually blamed on their alleged middleman money lending role in the economy — was updated with the notion that Israel’s “blockade” of Gaza, really just security checks, had made life in Gaza so terrible that it was nothing more than an open-air prison.

The Palestinians also leveraged their numerical advantage. With about two billion Muslims globally, Hamas activated an immense virtual army online to reach a global audience. Hamas flooded social media with lies to exploit the Repetition Bias, a heuristic in which repeated information feels more true than new or unrepeated information. Social media repeated these lies exponentially, aided by extensive use of AI-generated “photographs” and other

fake posts.

They also exploited the numerical advantage of their being more than 50 Muslim states compared to a single Jewish one. This gave them weight in forums such as the UN and its various committees and bodies, creating a suited army of bureaucrats with credible titles to tell lies to the credulous international press.

Almost comically, Iran has assumed the presidency of the UN Conference on Disarmament. That is the same Islamic Republic that is building nuclear weapons; funds, arms and trains Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen; ships arms to Russia to use its invasion of Ukraine; and which fired hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. It has massacred tens of thousands of its own citizens who protested the regime in 2025 to 2026.

Hamas and the PA have used traditional authoritarian tactics to control the information flow from areas they govern. Reporters cannot report freely or unfavorably from Palestinian-controlled territories if they want to retain access. Threats of violence keep the few unsympathetic local reporters, or those probing the endemic corruption, in check.

Exploiting the media’s inability to report from Gaza directly, Hamas used local Gazan “journalists” to feed lies, distort images, and fabricate data to the credulous international media. Time and again, the foreign press has swallowed them, including claiming civilian death toll numbers that were demonstrably untrue (and that presume every person killed was a civilian).

Hamas has only needed the media to report its numbers, knowing that if repeated enough, they would be treated as true and that no one would pay attention to the fact that they were unverified lies. Hamas, at one point, even had the media complaining that Israel was not allowing reporters access to Gaza and targeting journalists who were there —simultaneously.

Then there was the dispute over casualty numbers which became a secondary battlefield. Gaza’s health ministry published regular casualty toll numbers, which the international media, humanitarian organizations, and foreign governments then cited. Yet, it is Hamas that runs Gaza’s ministry; the same Hamas that was chopping off babies’ heads on October 7; so it seems reasonable for journalists to treat the numbers as suspect. Mainly, the media treated them as fact, including Hamas’ absurd claim that most of the dead were civilians.

At the point when a ceasefire was negotiated, after two years of fighting, the numbers were said to be about 70,000. Most of these were fighting-aged men.

Israel has repeatedly said that these numbers cannot be verified, do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, and may include inflated or misclassified data, such as counting natural deaths as war deaths. The absence of independent, real-time verification inside an active war zone has made precise accounting extraordinarily difficult.

The Palestinians mastered the intricacies of constant real-time news. The internet has blurred the traditional lines between print and television news, turning all news media into digital services beholden to the 24-hour news cycle. Hamas has understood that if it kept manufacturing outrages, the news cycle would move on quickly, and they would never be held to account. The Qatari-funded Al Jazeera, which has the veneer of a real news organization, has played a key role in this.

Hamas exploited a “post-truth” world by recognizing that the post-modernist rot had set in across much of the West, including its media and universities. The belief that people cannot only have their own opinions, but their own facts, is laughable, but it has become normal.

Today, people express opinions mainly as identity signals to other members of their political tribe, and tribal loyalty is more important than truth or even reality. Hamas understood that this liberated it from any need to have a fact-based narrative. Perhaps Hamas understands the West better than the West understands itself.

The Palestinians told their fictional narrative with simple catchy slogans. “From the river to the sea”, “By any means necessary”, “No peace on stolen land”, and “Free Palestine” are controversial (they call for and justify genocide), grab headlines, make for good visuals, and have strong memetic qualities.

Powerful anti-Israel countries, specifically Middle Eastern petrostates, poisoned the West’s intellectual well. Western universities are not antisemitic and anti-Israel by chance. This has been part of a long, concerted, and well-funded campaign. Qatar, which helps fund Hamas and allows its leaders to enjoy luxurious lifestyles in Doha, has invested billions of dollars in US universities. Qatar has gotten an outstanding return on its investment and has managed to become best buddies with US President Donald Trump, no less.

Say what you like about Islamists, but they do not suffer from the short-term thinking that plagues the modern West. They have a multi-generational plan to bring down the West — in the case of the Muslim Brotherhood a 100-year plan — and they have systematically mal-educated a generation of intellectuals, journalists, and policymakers.

The use of extremist tactics at rallies was also highly effective. Aggressive mob behavior at rallies globally has ensured domination of the news cycle. Peaceful Jewish rallies never stood a chance in the digital age where footage of angry, threatening, and violent mobs is irresistible. This included lighting flares, attacking Jews, defacing statues, and picketing Holocaust museums, and other depraved acts.

Hamas also exploited the rise of activist journalists. The days of journalists reporting only facts are long gone, as the hundreds of journalists who signed pro-Palestinian petitions in newsrooms around the world shows.

It is odd that journalists should want to advertise their partiality, but the social status gained from such performative grandstanding proved all too alluring. These petitions provide information that helps Hamas’ propaganda arms know who to target, and where they will get sympathetic coverage.

CULTURAL APPROPRIATION

The Palestinians have also managed to pull another deceitful trick, which is to appropriate Jews’ narrative and historical suffering. For over a century, Palestinian nationalism has faced an insurmountable ontological problem: it had no independent, positive historical existence before the Zionist return.

It has no distinct ancient language, no unique legal codex, no indigenous archaeological record that does not point directly to Roman, Byzantine, Ottoman or Arab-imperial hegemony, and not a single coin minted in its name. It is a political construct forged entirely in the negative and defined solely by a desire to extinguish the Jewish state.

So rather than doing the grueling, dignified work of nation building — cultivating institutions, establishing an independent philosophy, and accepting compromise — the Palestinian leadership executed an audacious intellectual heist.

They looked across the armistice lines, observed the Jewish story’s profound, indestructible majesty, and plagiarized it.