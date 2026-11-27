The Mitzpe Institute is a think tank working on Israeli security and the threats facing Jewish communities abroad. It's an educational programme of the Atlanta Israel Coalition. We publish the Israel Brief from Sunday to Friday, in two forms. The Flash Brief is free by email: a short scan of what moved overnight. The full Brief is for members on mitzpe.org, with our analysis of the war, Israeli politics, the region and the diaspora, and the shorter items in Briefly Noted. Each Friday this edition pulls the week together for Guerre and Shalom readers.

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David Barnea ran the Mossad until June, and on Monday he told a conference in Jerusalem that his service helped stop the Islamic State plot against Taylor Swift's three Vienna concerts in 2024. The Austrians caught the first warning and brought it to Israel, and the Mossad, by his account, worked out the network and helped get the cell arrested. Then he kept going — an Iranian network in Greece and North Macedonia exposed on Mossad intelligence, and Hamas weapons and explosives found stashed in Vienna, Bulgaria, and Poland by a joint investigation with Germany, Austria, Denmark, and others.

On Wednesday he came to the Bundestag for a breakfast, and two Left Party MPs sat in the doorway holding photographs of people hurt by the pagers Israel set off in Hezbollah's hands in 2024. Police moved them. A Berlin NGO had already asked Germany's federal prosecutor to get a warrant and arrest him when he landed. So the man whose service helped German investigators find Hamas's guns in the middle of Europe was met in Berlin by a sit-in and a war-crimes complaint, and the Greens are now fighting among themselves over the MP who hosted him.

Iran, for its part, had Europe's synagogues on its list the whole time. German federal police arrested two Iraqi men in Heidelberg and Cologne on Thursday over a group prosecutors say was raising money and recruiting for bomb attacks, tied to HAYI, the pro-Iranian front behind this year's attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets across Europe. Prosecutors say it was set up at the end of 2025, months before the Iran war began. In March somebody drove what were presumably bombs to synagogues in Cologne and a second European city, two nights running, and neither attack happened. The prosecutor still doesn't know why. More than 250 officers went through 17 properties to pick up the men accused of organising it, and that's good police work.

The war reached Europeans this week too. Two Italian technicians working for Rheinmetall were killed in Kuwait on Thursday while maintaining air-defence systems, and Kuwait and Italy both blame Iranian drones. Tehran called it "suspicious" and "a precooked recipe for war." Rome's foreign minister says the drone was made in Iran, so Italy now has two funerals and a manufacturer's address.

Britain, meanwhile, had its own version. About 30 protesters picketed both doors of a synagogue in Giffnock, just outside Glasgow, on Sunday evening while an aliyah information night went on inside, chanting "intifada revolution." Police Scotland turned up, the crowd drifted off, nobody was arrested, and the organiser says some families stayed home. On Thursday John Mann, the government's antisemitism adviser, opened an inquiry into the BBC over what he calls a "growing feeling of discomfort among Jewish staff," and he says it looks "institutional."

It’s hard to deny [albeit many try] Europe's Jews are being hunted by Iran's people, picketed at the shul door, and second-guessed at work, and the help that actually turns up, in Vienna or elsewhere, comes from Israel. Barnea brought the receipts to Berlin — a stadium, a stash of weapons in Poland, a network in Greece. Two idiotic MPs answered by sitting on the floor. The next warning will still come from the Mossad. That's what partners do, even when the door's blocked.

You Should Know

Arutz Sheva: Col. Atef Hasson left his Druze village in Syria's Quneitra decades ago, joined the IDF, and has now gone back in uniform to hug his mother.

Ynet News: Amos Horev, who fought to clear the Burma Road into Jerusalem under siege in 1948, then ran the Technion and chaired Rafael, has died at 102.

Ynet News: Five men who beat an Arab driver on the Bat Yam promenade in May 2021 got between 22 months and seven years, four of them convicted of terrorism.

JNS: For the first time the Emirates sat at Israel's UN table on Jew-hatred. Just 193 of the UN's roughly 42,000 staff have done the training since 2021.

JTA: Ezra Frech, a Paralympic champion whose mother fled Tehran as a child, is the first amputee to win Dancing with the Stars, with a perfect score after his prosthetic leg fell off.

Ynet News: Israel's security services have cleared flydubai to fly into Ben Gurion again from 3 December, two months after its co-pilot attacked the captain on a Tel Aviv flight.

Ynet: Nir Oz voted 38 to 32 to pull down the homes where its people were murdered on October 7, and to rebuild a few in a memorial compound.

Israeli Politics

The Diaspora

Uriel Zehavi (a pen name; more at urizehavi.co.il) is Managing Director of the Mitzpe Institute, which publishes the Israel Brief from Sunday to Friday. Read it at israelbrief.com.

Now out in print: Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pure Jewish Anger. Available now on Amazon.com at this link and Amazon.co.uk at this link. #1 in three categories and #26 in Middle Eastern Politics.

My Review of Daniel’s new book is here: