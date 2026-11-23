In the short term: A response to whether Israeli politicians should breach their election promises. In the long-term: A response to Immanuel Kant. In the very long term: A philosophical paper on why lying is wrong.

Naftali Bennett, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right in 2020. What can both of them - and Nick Clegg - teach us about the morality of lying. Credit: Sebastian Scheiner/Associated Press

The Nazi at the Door

Lying is a problem, but the main problem is that we’ve never managed to pin down exactly why. Those who claim that we have an eternal duty not to lie soon run up against reality; the Nazis at the door who ask whether the neighbours are home. And so we need to ground our morality on firmer foundations. This essay is the cornerstone.

Let’s start with an initial hypothesis: Trust.

The problem with lying has never been its metaphysical properties. A lie doesn’t destroy the fabric of the universe. Rather it destroys the hidden cords of trust that bind our relationships, family, social groups and society as a whole. Without trust, the whole edifice of civilization falls down.

When you politely tell the Nazi that the Jews aren’t at home, you aren’t damaging trust in the least. There never were bonds of trust between you and the Gestapo officer in the first place. And as for your relationship with your Jewish escapees, they’ve been unquestionably enhanced by your “dishonesty”. Now they know they can trust you.

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Three Case Studies: Netanyahu, Bennett and Clegg

Yet most lies have a far more deleterious effect in this regard. When Benjamin Netanyahu broke his rotation agreement with Benny Gantz, trust in his word, such as it was, evaporated immediately. No-one again would be able to enter into a formal political relationship with the man, lest they be tarnished with the moniker of schmuck.

And here’s the rub. Even if the Prime Minister had a long dark night of the soul, and Gadi Eisenkot could personally vouch for his new found sincerity, it still wouldn’t matter. In the eyes of the opposition electorate, his trust capital would have vanished, and forgiveness on the part of erstwhile political opponents would have damaged their reputation in turn.

A similar, though arguably less deserved, reaction was meted out to Naftali Bennett when he had a political volte-face and aligned himself with the Israeli centre-left and (in contradiction to a campaign promise) a conservative Arab party. Although some of us see that year of Bennett-Lapid-Abbas government with nostalgia, his breach of a pre-election pledge destroyed trust in his judgment in the eyes of his electorate. As with Netanyahu, so with Bennett: Trust, when lost, is quasi-irrecoverable –and the handmaiden of mistrust is deceit.

Perhaps an even better example comes from the world of British politics. In the aftermath of the inconclusive 2010 general election, the British Parliament was left without a clear majority. The financial markets were demanding stability and a ferocious program of austerity, but could the British political class oblige? In fact they could — and with remarkable success.

In an unprecedented achievement, the centre-right Conservative party and the center-left Liberal Democrat Party concluded a coalition agreement which lasted for its full five year term. One can agree or disagree with their economic policies, yet the selfless maturity of Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg in putting country before narrow political interest is to be applauded.

His electorate, however, didn’t see it that way. In the subsequent election, the Liberal Democrat Party was to lose almost all its parliamentary seats. They felt betrayed and for one simple reason: Clegg had lied.

Worse even than his decision to sit with his political opponents was his volte-face on tuition fees policy. Having campaigned for their abolition as long as anyone could remember - and concretely reaffirming that pledge in the 2010 election campaign - his party was to commit the most grievous betrayal: Not only failing to abolish student fees, but to increase them steeply —and at the hands of a Liberal Democrat minister. For all Clegg, Vince Cable and his top team would cry necessity, and highlight their significant influence and achievements in coalition policy, it was never going to be enough to negate the effect of a lie that brazenly breached a manifesto commitment. Trust was gone.

Interestingly none of these politicians, from Netanyahu to Clegg, would see themselves as villains, preferring to regard themselves as acting in the national interest. Whether they were or weren’t acting in such benevolent terms is for each individual elector to decide from their own political perspective. Yet trust seems to have greater currency that even political achievement or national salvation. Where we lie, we breach trust; and where we breach trust, we somehow tug at the very foundations of society — something profound that seems more in the national interest than the national interest.

The most important aspect of mistrust driven by lies is on the future of a society. Israeli politicians, with very similar outlooks, are struggling to form a unity government as of 23 November 2026. And why? All because of one politician’s continuing dishonesty.

The same powerful effect was felt by Bennett. He was completely unable to regain his hawkish electorate; and even in his new centrist position, he felt obliged to promise a government without the conservative Islamic Ra’am party (who he had previously partnered with successfully). By precedent, the people were suspicious of his word.

As for the Liberal Democrats, they were so ashamed of their breached promise that to regain trust they had to withdraw into wishy-washy obscurity as the repository of rural Tory protest votes. Although their achievements in government were significant (as with Bennett), they cannot trumpet them, lest distrust of their motives surface once again. They were destroyed by the lie that made cooperative government possible.

Real life reflects the unwashable effect of mistrust through lies. A partner who cheats and regrets it will find their regret to be of little value in salvaging their marriage. Once the trust is gone, it’s gone. Apologies cannot reverse the one certain effect of deception: That the other cannot believe in a single word now said — even if objectively, they all prove to be honest.

In business, a similar rule of thumb pertains. You can be a predator once, but after they know you for what you are, you will never receive their business again. Honesty (truly) is the best policy.

And who can forget the family: when my daughter lies, then claims she didn’t lie, and I, as a parent, don’t know if she is lying about not lying, I genuinely don’t know what to believe. That, above all, shows the corrosive nature of the lie.

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The Two Constituencies of Trust

But back in the world of politics, the issue is somewhat more complex because every politician, even the most sincere of them, has two constituencies of trust to cultivate: their direct electorate and the public as a whole that they seek to serve. Where you are dishonest to your own electorate - Bennett, Clegg - you reap the rewards of political oblivion. Where you’re dishonest only towards your political enemies - Netanyahu, Trump - you gain enhanced trust from your own at the expense of the trust of the general public.

So when Netanyahu lies about a Prime Ministerial rotation agreement, the betrayal felt by the opposition is met only by enhanced trust from his most partisan supporters. His trickery to maintain “the power of the right” is, if anything, seen as something to be applauded. Precisely because we can trust him to maintain right-wing power are the expense of the opposition, we are determined to give him our vote again — this time with even greater enthusiasm. From a Likud supporter perspective, Netanyahu’s conduct isn’t lying in the pejorative sense; for with a nod and a wink, he is doing precisely what they voted for him to do.

And so at first glance it isn’t the lie so much that is the problem — it’s the breach with legitimate expectation. Clegg’s supporters didn’t expect him to renege on his tuition fee pledge. Bennett’s supporters didn’t expect him to ally himself with an Arab-centre-left coalition. Netanyahu’s supporters absolutely did expect him to lie about the coalition agreement. So, unlike with Clegg and Bennett, Netanyahu’s trust remained with the true believers. And as for the “heretics”, they weren’t suckers in the first place. So expectations were fulfilled all round.

This leaves us with a dilemma; searching for a more concrete response than pure trust. I have claimed thus far that lies are bad at foundation, not because of metaphysical properties, but because they lead to mistrust. Where trust is irrelevant –the Nazi and the Jewish escapee, cases of tact, and white lies – dishonesty is not only permitted, but, in fact, desirable. Yet the hard case are lies that lead to trust amongst some and mistrust amongst the rest. What I describe as “Netanyahu syndrome”, and have outlined in detail above.

The issue here isn’t merely mistrust and belief in a person’s word because we know for a fact that Netanyahu will not fulfil any coalition agreement. There is no doubt. The issue instead is societal division. Half the population trust him more as a result of partisan lie, while the others strengthen their belief in the value of distrusting him. This division leads to a breakdown of society, for trust is a currency that all those of any political persuasion must trade in.

Where it is allocated as a matter of partisan utility, we end up distrusting everyone on the other side, not merely the progenitor of the lie.

And whilst we maintain the value of trust, at least in terms of legitimate expectations and predictive analysis of a politician’s behaviour, we surrender trust as the treasure that we share in common. It ceases to be societal and regresses to the partisan tool of a smaller in-group.

Thus Likudniks can trust each other, so can their opponents. But there is no cohesive society.

This is hardly unique to Israel. In fact its poison is evident throughout the democratic world. Wherever you look, from America to Columbia, from Brazil to Slovenia, each country is two societies with a mutual mistrust of the other. The lie has mutated from mistrust to division.

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United Nations Syndrome

But it’s worse and the contagion has spread far beyond partisan politics into those very institutions that were meant to be above it. Indeed perhaps “Netanyahu Syndrome” is a strain of something quite worse; something much older and uglier: “United Nations Syndrome”, dictionary defined as the ability of a supposedly neutral institution to lie for partisan effect. From the NGOs to the human rights community to the education industry to the UN itself, institutions that were intended to find facts and help all regardless of political background seem to have been captured by those that see their role as spreading ideologically driven - and often false - doctrines, above all the Gaza genocide claim.

Evidence is not established. Prima facie claims are not made out. Definitions are extended where the facts refuse to cooperate. Genocide and apartheid are so detached from their paradigm cases of the Holocaust and South Africa, so as to make fashionable, modern accusations an object of deserved ridicule from the good faith observer. If the reader feels that I have failed to make the case out here, they are welcome to read my 28 chapter work The Genocide of Truth. In the meantime, they should consider the number of UN Human Rights Council debates and UN Security Council resolutions (vetoed and passed) related to Israel. They should consider the statements of Middle Eastern UN rapporteurs.

The Latest Chapter of The Genocide of Truth:

This phenomenon of overt ideological capture is arguably even worse than Netanyahu syndrome because Netanyahu, as a politician, may be expected by some (though not by me) to campaign for partisan effect. Yet UN rapporteurs and Amnesty International employees are meant to search out the facts without fear or favour and report impartially. Where they fail to do so, the effect is worse than the division of society. It’s the complete failure of trust in the supposedly metapolitical sources of global data.

It could, of course, be argued that Netanyahu Syndrome and United Nations Syndrome are identical, with the conclusions reached by UN rapporteurs being precisely those expected by the partisans of its predictable anti-Israel conclusions. A failure to report in those terms may even be seen as a betrayal a la Bennett; changing sides in betrayal of your “electorate”.

Yet such concessions would do the UN and like institutional actors little good; for we are taught to expect more of impartial organisations than self-interested politicians. For a rapporteur to become a politician is a far greater wound to bear. Many of us, those who would like to trust our institutions but cannot, face a failure which forces us to question the very basis of our civilisation. We can no longer trust the word of any international organisation or spokesman, including, as a by-product, the words of all those that attempt to be impartial. It is tainting by association.

One could say that it is the daughter dilemma writ large. We don’t know who to believe about anything. Where trust is the very foundation of our societies, mistrust is like a failed marriage where all the other fish in the sea are dead.

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Lies: Intention or Consequence?

It is precisely here that we must return to the issue that has divided philosophers throughout the ages: are lies all about consequences (mistrust, division etc) or does intention play a role? I would argue that it does - a significant one - but not in the way envisaged by Immanuel Kant; and its connects profoundly with consequence.

Intending to lie, where there is no issue of mistrust or division, can be a good thing both in WWII extremis and for reasons of tact. So intention to say something untrue, in and of itself, is not a sufficient cause for moral panic. Rather the nature of the intention to lie, to be morally objectionable, must implicitly deny the foundations of objective truth. Specifically put, there must be an intention to, or at least a serious negligence regarding the effect of, placing a secondary goal above objective truth.

So clearly, a predatory businessman who puts their own interests above those of others falls squarely into this category. Yet the intention need not be negative in intent. The politician may truly believe that through their lie they are safeguarding the security of the country, improving its economic stability or protecting the government from falling into the hands of non-patriots. The infiltrated, oft far-left, international or domestic organisation may truly believe that they are advancing the cause of social justice and equality, or are righting historic wrongs. We cannot see inside the heads of the actors in question, so for the purposes of our ethics, we cannot demonstrate motivation.

Yet the intent, whether subjectively malevolent or not, is objectively bad precisely because truth has been made subservient to another nice-sounding word. Social justice, prudent economics and cross-communal coalitions may or may not all be wonderful things, but irrespective, their pursuit at the expense of truth leaves trust eroded. You can no longer trust and respect your political opponents in a spirit of genuine debate.

Now naturally, objective truth lives in a moral matrix. Where a doctor withholds a diagnosis temporarily to prevent a suicidal patient from taking their own life or where a government conceals military information to protect national security, truth could be said to be subordinated to greater cause. Yet protective concealment (withholding information to prevent an unjustified harm) and necessary deception (making a false statement where disclosure would facilitate national catastrophe) are non-ideological breaches whose sole aim is to maintain and maximise societal integrity and trust, not corrode it. Where 30 years in the future, such deceptions are exposed, they may well increase trust in our institutions not diminish them –-and the refugee protector will be praised to the moral hilt.

The issue I identify when speaking of subordinating objective truth is not these. Rather I outline instrumental dishonesty (distorting reality to advance a political, institutional or personal objective) and epistemic corruption (deliberately undermining the standards by which truth can be established). Here the effect is to reduce the circle of trust to political partisans, and in the case of previously trusted institutions, to abolish a society-wide sense of impartiality in favour of ideological, partisan approval.

Therefore, intention and consequence are both vital in tranching the question of lies. If the consequences are good - the Jew saved from the Nazi - and the intention is good - increasing trust between Jewish and non-Jewish neighbours in a host society against foreign, genocidal invaders - so as to create a more cohesive society, then the lie is acceptable, nay desirable.

Yet the intention to submit objective truth to a secondary, potentially worthy, cause naturally leads to negative consequences. Why? Because untruth leads to mistrust —at best in your political outgroup, and at worst, for “impartial” institutional actors, in society as a whole. How can anything be worse than that?

And so our initial hypothesis needs amendment. Truth leads to trust, to be sure, but trust in all our co-citizens needs truth. Objective truth. A shared cross-communal commitment to the objective truth which we jointly set as our highest goal.

So here, at last, we built our ethical structure on firm foundations. We mustn’t lie because of something indescribably valuable: the truth as an end in itself. Only a shared, non-pàrtisan demand for objective truth can create a society of mutual, comprehensive trust. And without trust, we have no nation.

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