Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Karen Sinclair's avatar
Karen Sinclair
2h

I am with you!

I too am furious

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
14m

One disappointing and infuriating fact is all the "civil rights" groups supported so actively by the Jewish community in the United States who do not dare to offer even a token of support.

Most white activists killed in the US Civil Rights struggle were Jewish. A day after Oct 7 black activists in NYC were joking at public rallies that "Hamas had taken out some hipsters at a music festival".

All the "women's rights" paragons like Michelle Obama and Elizabeth Warren could not bring themselves to utter one word of condemnation about Hamas sexual violence against Israeli women. Pramila Jayapal, leader of the "progressive" Democrats even tried to justify it in public remarks.

If there was ever any doubt about the need for a strong State of Israel with a powerful and aggressive military and intelligence services, those doubts are gone forever.

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