Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
5d

Thanks for writing something to clarifying about a matter so confusing

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4dEdited

The Guerre & Shalom Book Club 🇮🇱✡️🕎🕍📖📚 This Edition: French History 🇫🇷

* The Oxford History of the French Revolution by William Doyle

* Eiffel's Tower: The Thrilling Story Behind Paris's Beloved Monument and the Extraordinary World's Fair That Introduced It by Jill Jonnes

* France in the Middle Ages 987-1460: From Hugh Capet to Joan of Arc by Georges Duby

* King of the World: The Life of Louis XIV by Philip Mansel

* Napoleon: A Life by Andrew Roberts

* The Franco-Prussian War: The German Conquest of France in 1870-1871 by Geoffrey Wawro

* Dawn of the Belle Epoque: The Paris of Monet, Zola, Bernhardt, Eiffel, Debussy, Clemenceau, and Their Friends by Mary McAuliffe

* When Paris Sizzled: The 1920s Paris of Hemingway, Chanel, Cocteau, Cole Porter, Josephine Baker, and Their Friends by Mary McAuliffe

* Wine and War: The French, the Nazis, and the Battle for France's Greatest Treasure by Don Kladstrup

* The Jews of France: A History from Antiquity to the Present by Esther Benbassa

* Vichy France: Old Guard and New Order, 1940-1944 by Robert O. Paxton

* The Shameful Peace: How French Artists and Intellectuals Survived the Nazi Occupation by Frederic Spotts

* France Since 1945 by Robert Gildea

* France's New Deal: From the Thirties to the Postwar Era by Philip Nord

* History of Modern France: From the Revolution to the War on Terror by Jonathan Fenby

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