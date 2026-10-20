Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
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Official Guerre & Shalom Book Club 🇮🇱✡️🕎🕍📖📚 The World’s Intelligent Journal! Today’s Topic: Piracy on the high seas 🏴‍☠️

• Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History's First Global Manhunt by Steven Johnson

• Raiders and Rebels: A History of the Golden Age of Piracy by Frank Sherry

• Enemies of All: The Rise and Fall of the Golden Age of Piracy by Richard Blakemore

• The Republic of Pirates: Being the True and Surprising Story of the Caribbean Pirates and the Man Who Brought Them Down by Colin Woodard

• Under the Black Flag: The Romance and the Reality of Life Among the Pirates by David Cordingly

• The Pirate King: The Strange Adventures of Henry Avery and the Birth of the Golden Age of Piracy by Sean Kingsley & Rex Cowan

• Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America's Most Notorious Pirates by Eric Jay Dolin

• The Golden Age of Piracy in China, 1520–1810: A Short History with Documents by Robert J. Antony

• The Pirate Queen: In Search of Grace O'Malley and Other Legendary Women of the Sea by Barbara Sjoholm

• Villains of All Nations: Atlantic Pirates in the Golden Age by Marcus Rediker

• Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean: How a Generation of Swashbuckling Jews Carved Out an Empire in the New World in Their Quest for Treasure, Religious Freedom--and Revenge by Edward Kritzler

• Blackbeard: America's Most Notorious Pirate by Angus Konstam

• Empire of Blue Water: Captain Morgan's Great Pirate Army, the Epic Battle for the Americas, and the Catastrophe That Ended the Outlaws' Bloody Reign by Stephan Talty

• Pirates of Barbary: Corsairs, Conquests and Captivity in the Seventeenth-Century Mediterranean by Adrian Tinniswood

• Somali Piracy and Terrorism in the Horn of Africa by Christopher Daniels

• Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia by David Graeber

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
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This piece reminds us of a very important concept lost on many modern day westerners, nuance. The progressives and leftists that Daniel denounces and exposes in this piece. They fail to understand that it is possible to have change and progress while still preserving tradition and a nation’s distinct identity and culture. You don’t have to destroy the latter to obtain the former. Allow me to provide them with some examples of nuance. I support universal military service for all Americans but I also believe exceptions should be made for those with religious objections and legitimate deferments. I think we should have modest property and education requirements for voting. But along with that I also think we ought to expand access to education and housing so more people can meet those qualifications. In respect that ultra-orthodox Jews in Israel prefer to live in a traditional way. But I also think they should make pragmatic reforms, be integrated into the IDF and that their menfolk should get jobs and contribute to the Jewish states’ economy. I think that Donald Trump has engaged in some unethical and inappropriate business deals while serving in office but I also think that those members of Congress who own stock aren’t any better. I support Donald Trump but I don’t like his Vice President J.D. Vance whom I consider a clown, unserious and not Presidential material. I recognize the terrible injustices done to the Native Americans but I also don’t believe they were victims of genocide and I don’t believe the United States is a stolen country. I don’t believe Christopher Columbus was the glorified hero he was made out to be in the past nor the genocidal monster he’s portrayed as today. I believe he was a great man who was flawed and without whom none of us would be here today. While I think that James Callaghan and John Major were nothing special as Prime Minister of Britain, I also don’t believe they were as terrible at their job as many people say they were.

Let’s say I lived in Iran in the 1930s and 1940s. I would be a proud Iranian, be proud of the Persian Empire, would reject Islam and would be a proud Zoroastrian, would admire Cyrus the Great, wholeheartedly agree with the Reza Shah’s decision to change the name of my country from Persia to Iran, support the rapid industrialization of my country, be glad to see western style dress adopted, cheer the banning of the veil and the chador, the construction of the Trans-Iranian Railway, the establishment of secular schools and the University of Tehran, support expanding access to education and public spaces for women, and support the legal emancipation of Iranian Jews and repealing discriminatory laws against them. At the same time, I would be disturbed by Reza Shah’s authoritarian tendencies, would oppose Iran doing business with Nazi Germany, would be disgusted by my government allowing German technicians to enter the country, would support protecting Iranian Jews from persecution, call for the expulsion of all German nationals in my country, wave the Union Jack and Hammer and Sickle and cheer the British and the Soviets as liberators when they invaded in 1941, be happy to see Reza Shah abdicate the throne in favor of his son Mohammed Reza Pahlavi and go into exile, support Iran signing the Tripartite Treaty of Alliance with Great Britain and the USSR in 1942, cheer the expulsion of Axis nationals, celebrate us declaring war on Germany in 1943, and help set up for the Tehran Conference and welcome Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin when they arrived for it. I would also be glad to see Soviet troops pull out of northern Iran in 1946 under pressure from the United States and the United Nations feeling they had served their purpose and it was time for them to go.

Let’s say I lived in the Ottoman Empire during World War I. I would be a Turkish nationalist who favored an independent republic, favor a Turkish liberal democracy, oppose the empire, Sultan Mehmed VI and Enver Pasha and the Young Turks, support self-determination for all the peoples of the empire, campaign for the abolition of slavery, oppose the Ottoman Empire’s secret alliance with Germany signed in August 1914, refuse to serve in the Ottoman Army when the war broke out, defect and serve as a volunteer with the British Army, admire Lawrence of Arabia, appalled by the Armenian Genocide, be sympathetic to Zionism and Arab nationalism, celebrate the Armistice of Mudros, the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire and the birth of the Turkish Republic. At the same time, I would feel compassion for Ottoman POWs and the wounded, be sad to see the famine and economic collapse that gripped the empire during the war, greatly admire Osman I, Mehmed the Conqueror and Suleiman the Magnificent, admire the great things the empire accomplished, be impressed by the empire’s record on religious Jews, be proud that it was my country who rescued tens of thousands of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain, love how rich Jewish life was in the empire, and be proud that we captured Istanbul from the Christians.

Let’s say I lived in Austria in the 1930s and 1940s. I would campaign for democracy in Austria, oppose Engelbert Dolfuss and his authoritarian, Catholic corporatist state, condemn his assassination by the Austrian Nazis but wouldn’t feel very sorry for him, oppose his successor Kurt Schuschnigg, advocate for free elections, free speech and freedom of the press in Austria, call for an Austrian parliament to be established again, call for a new Austrian constitution to be written, and protest for a pluralistic and robust democratic system with multiple political parties in a future Austrian republic. However, I would also be an Austrian patriot through and through, oppose the Austrian Nazi Party, oppose and vote against the Anschluss, would fight against the Nazi occupation and their Austrian collaborators, protect Austrian Jews and help them get out of the country, oppose the Holocaust in Austria, would not come out to see Adolf Hitler when he visited the country, would refuse to serve in the Wehrmacht, praise God when the Soviets and Western Allies came and liberated us, support the provisional government formed under Karl Renner, and welcome the American, British, French, and Soviet occupation.

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