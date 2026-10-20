France and her biased media kept Israel in the headlines for THREE YEARS. So we, at The World’s Intelligent Journal, will keep The Frantifada in the headlines. They should have supported Israel against barbarism. They didn’t. They have brought this on themselves.
Previous articles in the symposium at the bottom. SPREAD THIS ARTICLE. Failure to do so is Whataboutism.
The fightback begins now. No more will we accept the unfacting of history, the trashing of science and the postmodernist insurrection. Words will say what they mean and mean what they say. The world will be reinverted so we come upon re-enlightenment.
The demeaningification of words has been insidious. We sat idly by while non-colonialism has meant colonialism, non-apartheid has meant apartheid, and non-genocide has meant genocide. We have allowed the beautiful story of Western progress to be reinterpreted as racism. It stops now. It stops today.
“Genocide” may be the word that woke me up, but the crisis started long before. If it hadn’t been for October the 7th, I and the remnant of Western civilisation may have fallen asleep on the job. We would have let the postlinguists re-educate our children for ill. Yet the inevitable reaction to that day was like a fire alarm in the midst of slumber: the owners had no choice but to lift their weary bodies and fight for the future of civilisation itself.
We discovered that long before “genocide,” there was another word: progressivism. Once upon a time, that word actually meant something: progress, advance, the hope for a better world built on science and reason. It wasn’t the watchword of the far left; far from it. It was the standard of liberalism flown on the French revolutionary barricades.
In the feudal era, hope was dead. All were born into their caste. All were doomed to a fate of certain and unchanging drudgery. Even for the few privileged, it was a life scarcely worthy of envy, for you knew that nothing could change and life was a programme of rinse and repeat. All that had been would be, and neither health nor wealth nor happiness would improve for the better.
Liberalism offered a different story, and for once, it wasn’t based on fiction. Capitalism delivered wealth, medicine delivered health, freedom delivered happiness, and technology delivered standards of living. It didn’t produce a utopia. It never promised to. It just stated, with reason, that everything was moving in a positive direction.
Each and every one of Karl Marx’s predictions was proved wrong. There in England and beyond, the poor class reduced, the middle class expanded, and the rich swelled their ranks. Capitalism brought opportunities. Marxism brought Stalinist terror.
It was into this vacuum called reality that trauma lurked. Intellectuals weaned on Marxism could no longer deny the failure of their cause. So they mutated elements of pragmatism, existentialism and behaviourism and combined them with the “spirit of Marxism” to create a Frankenstein’s monster.
Instead of objective truth came subjectivity. In place of universalism crawled relativism. Individualism, liberty, justice and equality were no more. They were replaced, unevidentially, with collectivism, power, conflict and inequality.
Worst of all, progress was replaced by cynicism. In a world supposedly without objective truth, socialism remained, but only as a “regulatory ideal” and not in the hope of a better tomorrow. It was a preference to be imposed by power, along with the declarative imago-reality of group conflict.
Inside these condensed paragraphs, it would have been easy to miss the fate of progress. The postlinguists abolished it. Unable to process their post-Stalinist trauma, grand narratives were finally abolished, and with them, the possibility of genuine change.
They were right to distrust the grand narratives of religions that brought the Inquisition and secular replacements that brought the gulag. Yet the promise of liberalism was not a lie; not a panacea, to be sure, but a genuine arrow flung in the right direction.
Burkean conservatives and truly progressive religious groups adapted their beliefs to this empirical reality. They argued with liberals about speed, caution, respect for tradition and the dangers of (French revolutionary) hubris. Their points were often well made. Yet, from all sides of the spectrum, the fact of progress, to a lesser or greater extent, was accepted, along with a need to accommodate it in one’s own thinking.
Yet postlinguists binned our shared liberal-conservative heritage. They destroyed it in a dustbin marked extreme scepticism. They were the vanguard of today’s France. For distrust has its place, scepticism too, but not where evidence clearly disproves it. Not for the first time, postlinguists buried inconvenient proof.
Yet they came upon a trick which was most disturbing: language inversion. Realising that a future of non-progress would have been a hard sell even in medieval times, they adopted the form and linguistic terms of progressivism. Despite setting their face against progress on principle, they claimed politically to be acting in its name. They dressed as the King while hoping for his abdication.
And their chutzpah worked. To this day, far-left anarchists and Stalinists, along with statist soft leftists, have the absolute barefaced cheek to call themselves, and be called, “progressives”. They are not progressives. It is the liberals and the Burkean conservatives, buttressed by science, technology, freedom, democratic debate and, above all, progress, who are the progressives. It’s obvious. It’s in the name.
And this is not the professorial rebuttal of a grammar-obsessed pedant. For it is only by wearing the clothes of the Enlightenment that the far-left, and all those who stand in the face of our civilisation, are able to get away with it. We let them get away with it.
The liberals championed religious tolerance and are insulted as racists.
The liberals championed economic freedom for all and are insulted as classists.
The liberals championed universalism and are insulted as parochial.
It is a lie. An evil lie. It is a lie that continues in greater force today through the Great Genocide Blood Libel. Liberals are progressives, and “progressives” are insurrectionists. They must be defeated.
So what we see today in France is not only a question of multiculturalism, integration, secularism, French institutions, statism, economic malaise, youth unemployment and the generalised penchant for French demonstrations. It’s much worse. It’s the fruits of French intellectualism: those who were coddled by the state they sought to destroy; those who laid the seeds for the burning of Limoges.
And today—let us be in no doubt—it is being destroyed, led by the horrific Satan that is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the man who incarnates postlingualism in its political form.
Yet it the political elites - their blindness, their Macronian ignorance - that escorted Mélanchon to his target:
The French rejected Israel; now they have the intifada.
The French rejected civilization; now they have Palestine.
The French rejected progress; now they have anarchism.
The French rejected words; now they are seeing what true “progress” means.
So what is the impact of the French Revolution—that which promised equality, liberty and progress? When some real progressives are in power, we will see. Until then, it’s still too early to tell.
Previously entries in the Frintifada Symposium:
Jens Heycke on the French economy, youth unemployment and multiculturalism:
Daniel Clarke-Serret on the two nations inside France:
Khaled Salih on the contradictions implicit in the French Open Society:
Richard Neat on how statism is reducing creativity:
More reflections on France to come. Continue to submit your articles!
Official Guerre & Shalom Book Club 🇮🇱✡️🕎🕍📖📚 The World’s Intelligent Journal! Today’s Topic: Piracy on the high seas 🏴☠️
• Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History's First Global Manhunt by Steven Johnson
• Raiders and Rebels: A History of the Golden Age of Piracy by Frank Sherry
• Enemies of All: The Rise and Fall of the Golden Age of Piracy by Richard Blakemore
• The Republic of Pirates: Being the True and Surprising Story of the Caribbean Pirates and the Man Who Brought Them Down by Colin Woodard
• Under the Black Flag: The Romance and the Reality of Life Among the Pirates by David Cordingly
• The Pirate King: The Strange Adventures of Henry Avery and the Birth of the Golden Age of Piracy by Sean Kingsley & Rex Cowan
• Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America's Most Notorious Pirates by Eric Jay Dolin
• The Golden Age of Piracy in China, 1520–1810: A Short History with Documents by Robert J. Antony
• The Pirate Queen: In Search of Grace O'Malley and Other Legendary Women of the Sea by Barbara Sjoholm
• Villains of All Nations: Atlantic Pirates in the Golden Age by Marcus Rediker
• Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean: How a Generation of Swashbuckling Jews Carved Out an Empire in the New World in Their Quest for Treasure, Religious Freedom--and Revenge by Edward Kritzler
• Blackbeard: America's Most Notorious Pirate by Angus Konstam
• Empire of Blue Water: Captain Morgan's Great Pirate Army, the Epic Battle for the Americas, and the Catastrophe That Ended the Outlaws' Bloody Reign by Stephan Talty
• Pirates of Barbary: Corsairs, Conquests and Captivity in the Seventeenth-Century Mediterranean by Adrian Tinniswood
• Somali Piracy and Terrorism in the Horn of Africa by Christopher Daniels
• Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia by David Graeber
This piece reminds us of a very important concept lost on many modern day westerners, nuance. The progressives and leftists that Daniel denounces and exposes in this piece. They fail to understand that it is possible to have change and progress while still preserving tradition and a nation’s distinct identity and culture. You don’t have to destroy the latter to obtain the former. Allow me to provide them with some examples of nuance. I support universal military service for all Americans but I also believe exceptions should be made for those with religious objections and legitimate deferments. I think we should have modest property and education requirements for voting. But along with that I also think we ought to expand access to education and housing so more people can meet those qualifications. In respect that ultra-orthodox Jews in Israel prefer to live in a traditional way. But I also think they should make pragmatic reforms, be integrated into the IDF and that their menfolk should get jobs and contribute to the Jewish states’ economy. I think that Donald Trump has engaged in some unethical and inappropriate business deals while serving in office but I also think that those members of Congress who own stock aren’t any better. I support Donald Trump but I don’t like his Vice President J.D. Vance whom I consider a clown, unserious and not Presidential material. I recognize the terrible injustices done to the Native Americans but I also don’t believe they were victims of genocide and I don’t believe the United States is a stolen country. I don’t believe Christopher Columbus was the glorified hero he was made out to be in the past nor the genocidal monster he’s portrayed as today. I believe he was a great man who was flawed and without whom none of us would be here today. While I think that James Callaghan and John Major were nothing special as Prime Minister of Britain, I also don’t believe they were as terrible at their job as many people say they were.
Let’s say I lived in Iran in the 1930s and 1940s. I would be a proud Iranian, be proud of the Persian Empire, would reject Islam and would be a proud Zoroastrian, would admire Cyrus the Great, wholeheartedly agree with the Reza Shah’s decision to change the name of my country from Persia to Iran, support the rapid industrialization of my country, be glad to see western style dress adopted, cheer the banning of the veil and the chador, the construction of the Trans-Iranian Railway, the establishment of secular schools and the University of Tehran, support expanding access to education and public spaces for women, and support the legal emancipation of Iranian Jews and repealing discriminatory laws against them. At the same time, I would be disturbed by Reza Shah’s authoritarian tendencies, would oppose Iran doing business with Nazi Germany, would be disgusted by my government allowing German technicians to enter the country, would support protecting Iranian Jews from persecution, call for the expulsion of all German nationals in my country, wave the Union Jack and Hammer and Sickle and cheer the British and the Soviets as liberators when they invaded in 1941, be happy to see Reza Shah abdicate the throne in favor of his son Mohammed Reza Pahlavi and go into exile, support Iran signing the Tripartite Treaty of Alliance with Great Britain and the USSR in 1942, cheer the expulsion of Axis nationals, celebrate us declaring war on Germany in 1943, and help set up for the Tehran Conference and welcome Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin when they arrived for it. I would also be glad to see Soviet troops pull out of northern Iran in 1946 under pressure from the United States and the United Nations feeling they had served their purpose and it was time for them to go.
Let’s say I lived in the Ottoman Empire during World War I. I would be a Turkish nationalist who favored an independent republic, favor a Turkish liberal democracy, oppose the empire, Sultan Mehmed VI and Enver Pasha and the Young Turks, support self-determination for all the peoples of the empire, campaign for the abolition of slavery, oppose the Ottoman Empire’s secret alliance with Germany signed in August 1914, refuse to serve in the Ottoman Army when the war broke out, defect and serve as a volunteer with the British Army, admire Lawrence of Arabia, appalled by the Armenian Genocide, be sympathetic to Zionism and Arab nationalism, celebrate the Armistice of Mudros, the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire and the birth of the Turkish Republic. At the same time, I would feel compassion for Ottoman POWs and the wounded, be sad to see the famine and economic collapse that gripped the empire during the war, greatly admire Osman I, Mehmed the Conqueror and Suleiman the Magnificent, admire the great things the empire accomplished, be impressed by the empire’s record on religious Jews, be proud that it was my country who rescued tens of thousands of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain, love how rich Jewish life was in the empire, and be proud that we captured Istanbul from the Christians.
Let’s say I lived in Austria in the 1930s and 1940s. I would campaign for democracy in Austria, oppose Engelbert Dolfuss and his authoritarian, Catholic corporatist state, condemn his assassination by the Austrian Nazis but wouldn’t feel very sorry for him, oppose his successor Kurt Schuschnigg, advocate for free elections, free speech and freedom of the press in Austria, call for an Austrian parliament to be established again, call for a new Austrian constitution to be written, and protest for a pluralistic and robust democratic system with multiple political parties in a future Austrian republic. However, I would also be an Austrian patriot through and through, oppose the Austrian Nazi Party, oppose and vote against the Anschluss, would fight against the Nazi occupation and their Austrian collaborators, protect Austrian Jews and help them get out of the country, oppose the Holocaust in Austria, would not come out to see Adolf Hitler when he visited the country, would refuse to serve in the Wehrmacht, praise God when the Soviets and Western Allies came and liberated us, support the provisional government formed under Karl Renner, and welcome the American, British, French, and Soviet occupation.