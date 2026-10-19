Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6d

Let’s say I’m living in Spain in the 1930s. I would celebrate the collapse of General Miguel Primo de Rivera’s dictatorship, the abdication of King Alfonso XIII and the birth of the Second Spanish Republic, I would support labor reforms, regional autonomy for Catalonia and the Basque Country and women’s suffrage, support welcoming back Sephardic Jews, vote for the Popular Front in the 1936 general elections, despise General Francisco Franco and the Nationalist rebels, join the Republican forces to put down the Nationalist rebellion, work to persuade Moroccans living in the Spanish protectorate in Morocco to fight for the Republican cause, welcome the International Brigades of foreign volunteers arriving in Spain with open arms, salute our Mexican allies, admire the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, lobby the United States, Great Britain and France to send us aid, condemn Nationalist atrocities, and would detest Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy for helping the Nationalists and be sickened by the war crimes and atrocities they committed in my country. But at the same time, I would be suspicious of the Soviet Union and reject their assistance to the Republican cause, distrust the Communist faction of the Republican forces, be horrified by and condemn in the strongest possible terms, atrocities committed by Republican forces, condemn the purges conducted within the Republican zone against anti-Stalinist leftists, Trotskyists, and anarchists, be troubled by internal factionalism and a lack of unity within Republican ranks, be miffed that we didn’t get more foreign assistance, shake my head at our logistical and military disorganization, call for reforms in Spanish Morocco, oppose restrictions on Moroccan men marrying Spanish women, reject antisemitism and racism in Spain, and be friendly towards African-American soldiers fighting for the Republican cause.

Let’s say I lived in South Africa in the 1990s. I would support F.W. de Klerk lifting the ban on the African National Congress and other liberation movements, cheer Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, celebrate the removal of key Apartheid legislation, be excited by multi-party talks being held, proudly vote yes on the referendum to allow continued reforms and end apartheid, welcome the drafting of an interim Constitution, proudly vote for Nelson Mandela and the ANC in the first-ever universal, non-racial election in 1994, support the new Constitution, back the Truth and Reconciliation Commission all the way, support racial reconciliation and national unity, cheer on South Africa during and be overjoyed by our win in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, support South Africa reconciling and having good relations with the United States and Israel, and encourage Afrikaners, English-speakers, blacks, Coloureds, and Asians to work together to build a strong, peaceful and prosperous rainbow nation in South Africa. However, I would also be troubled by the high rate of Jewish emigration from South Africa, be saddened by the bad state of the economy and the conditions most black South Africans lived in, be frustrated by the continued economic inequalities and deep-seated racial prejudice in the country, be critical of Affirmative Action, BEE and land reform, be freighted of both the far-left and far-right, oppose the factional infighting that occurred between South African political parties, express my disgust with racism by whites directed at blacks and blacks directed at whites, and oppose the government of Mandela’s successor Thabo Mbeki.

Let’s say I lived in Bulgaria during the 1930s and 1940s. I would be a proud Bulgarian, revere the Bulgarian nationalist heroes who helped us gain our independence from the Ottoman Empire in the 19th Century, greatly admire Tsar Simeon I and Saints Cyril and Methodius, be a pious member of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, visit the Black Sea Coast and our capital city of Sofia with much awe, love traditional Bulgarian culture and food, love Bulgarian folk music and help Bulgarian peasants during the Great Depression. At the same time, I would oppose the repressive rule of Zveno and later Tsar Boris III, oppose Bulgaria doing business with Nazi Germany, oppose Bulgaria joining the Tripartite Pact with Nazi Germany, oppose the Bulgarian occupation of parts of Greece and Yugoslavia, I would be outraged and ashamed by Bulgaria deporting Jews from the occupied countries to concentration camps, lobby to protect the native Bulgarian Jewish population, oppose discrimination against Jews, Roma people, Turks, and Pomaks, oppose the 1941 Law for Protection of the Nation, support the Fatherland Front and the overthrow of the Tsardom, support the signing of the Armistice with Allies and declaring war on Germany in 1944, and would join the Goryani Movement to fight Communist rule after the war.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6d

👏👏👏 A terrific and timely piece in light of the unfortunate riots raging right now in cities across France. Chef Richard Neat has written an incredible article that needs to go viral! This piece proves once against that Guerre and Shalom truly is the world’s intelligent journal! As Chef Neat brilliantly explains, the French people are NOT at all ungovernable! They are not opposed to being governed in of itself. They are rather increasingly unwilling to submit to the particular authority exercised over time. France’s celebrated ungovernability is a symptom of the institutions and political ideas by which they are governed. The French intoxicated by Jacobin revolutionary zeal, permitted the state to usurp the place of God. The state became an agent of salvation endowed with the supposed capacity to remedy every human misfortune, correct every injustice and deliver society from the imperfections of the human condition. Paradoxically, it is the very state they protest against all the time that they believe can solve all their problems. The Revolution transformed the nature of the state’s authority, investing political power with an altogether more ambitious mission: not merely to govern society, but to remake it. This belief in the all mighty French state that can cure all ills I think is the problem. The pursuit of salvation through the machinery of the state has done a great deal of damage to France. Chantal Delsol was 100% right when she said that utopian visions and ideologies promising perfect solutions to human problems so often end in disillusionment and tyranny, precisely because they fail to acknowledge the complexities and limitations of human nature.

This hits the nail of the head as to why France needs to abandon its worship of the God of the state! That is the only way to cure the malaise that currently plagues France and keeps it a stagnant, divided and politically polarized nation. The French people need to STOP worshipping the state and seeing it as the answer to all their problems! France needs to look to private sector solutions for its problems. Taxes need to be cut, regulations rolled back, public expenditures need to be cut, and the free market needs to be allowed to thrive and innovate! France also needs to have a reckoning with the current political status quo. France needs to throw out its current corrupt, incompetent and decaying political establishment and replace it with a new and better one that works for the people. France must get rid of Emmanuel Macron and find the next Charles de Gaulle. A national unity government including the left, the right and the center and excluding the far-left and far-right should be formed. The Catholic Church and Protestant denominations in France should start holding revivals all across France to bring people back to the faith. The birth rate should be raised to 2.1, marriage rates increased and the nuclear family restored. Divorce and illegitimacy rates should be lowered. Mass immigration will be brought to an end. A huge fence will be built on France’s border and the French military deployed on it. Mass deportations will be carried out. Only 50,000 people a year will be allowed to immigrate to France. A rigorous assimilation program will be set up to ensure newcomers are acclimated to French culture, customs and laws and can demonstrate proficiency in speaking the French language. The rules about who can qualify for refugee and asylum statuses will be tightened. France will adopt modest property and education requirements for voting in order to ensure that those who take part in French democracy have a real stake in it and they are incentivized to go vote and it will help to cultivate a more informed and intelligent electorate. France will renegotiate its relationship with the European Union. They will ditch the Euro and return to the Franc. France will pull out of the Schengen Area. France will increase defense spending and the size of its military. The French government will declare a national emergency. Initiatives will be started to build bridges and ease tensions between Frenchman of different political views, races and religions. No-go zones will be stormed by the French police and military with the assistance of the French Foreign Legion. They will then be gentrified and integrated with non-Muslims. More money and resources will be given to the police and there will a concerted effort to fight crime in the cities. Paris will be cleaned up and criminals, leftists and Jihadists will be run out of town. The number of police in Jewish neighborhoods will be quadrupled. France will create a government department that exclusively deals with antisemitism and appoint an antisemitism Tsar and Rabbis and experts on extremism will be brought in to consult with.

France will sign a defense pact with Israel and withdraw its recognition of a Palestinian state. This brings us back to the subject of nuance. As Chef Neat so eloquently reminds us, any ideology that promises to create a utopia can’t grasp or come to terms with the complexities of human nature. The French religion of the state does not take into account that those who make up the state are human beings who can make bad decisions, be corrupt, not have good intentions, miscalculate, put in place bad policies, or abuse their authority. Though I’m admittedly starting to run low on them, I will provide some examples of this complexity. I believe very strongly that gender-affirming care for minors should be illegal. But I do believe an exception should be made for the small number of children who legitimately are Trans. I support the limited war the United States is waging in Iran. But I also think it was wrong that President Trump did not get Congressional approval before launching it as previous Presidents had always done. I believe that the DOGE was a good idea and a modest success. But I think it could’ve been even more successful and lived up to its full potential had it been executed better and Elon Musk not been involved in it. I don’t like Rep. Ilhan Omar at all, but I think the Trump administration’s political witch hunt against her is 100% wrong.

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