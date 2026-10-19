Our Society and Culture Correspondent Richard Neat was the first Englishmen to receive Michelin stars in both the UK and France. He worked under “chef of the century” Joël Robuchon in the French capital. He ran his own one-starred eatery in Cannes. So France isn’t just a country for Richard. It’s what made him who he is. In today’s article, he reflects on the sad state of a nation that made gastronomy an art.- Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor, Guerre and Shalom)

French restaurant destroyed in “student protests”

Previously on the Frintifada Symposium:

Jens Heycke on the French economy, youth unemployment and multiculturalism:

Daniel Clarke-Serret on the two nations inside France:

Khaled Salih on the contradictions implicit in the French Open Society:

More reflections on France to come. Continue to submit your articles!

“The Unfolding Tragi-Comedy That Is La France Éternelle” by Richard Neat

France. I lived in this magnificent country for seven years. I arrived as a twenty-one-year-old man-child, was educated by the country and its people, married there and owned a business there. France remains my spiritual, intellectual and aesthetic home.

And yet, how extraordinary it is that such a remarkable people, possessed of such an appetite for life, such a laudable determination to demonstrate the occasional genius and sublimity of man through art, literature, architecture, philosophy and gastronomy, should also exhibit such an inexhaustible appetite for political petulance and instability.

One hears much about the ‘ungovernability’ of France, a charge which, at some point, must surely become an aspersion upon the French people themselves, for they are, after all, the constituent elements of the nation. Yet this bears little resemblance to my experience of living and working amongst them.

The first two years of my life in France were spent working for Joël Robuchon at his iconic Restaurant Jamin in Paris, the restaurant in which he would earn the accolade Chef of the Century from Gault & Millau.

There, some fifty mature, consummately professionals, ranging in age from their mid-twenties to their fifties, worked in the service of Robuchon’s extraordinary genius. We were disciplined, dutiful, obedient and reliable. We understood hierarchy, respected authority, accepted responsibility and subordinated our individual inclinations to a common purpose.

I offer no grand sociological theory, merely the empirical evidence of fifty French men who, day after day, demonstrated precisely those qualities supposedly absent from their national character. I humbly suggest that we were eminently governable.

And may I further dare to suggest that surely this observation extends far beyond the confines of Robuchon’s kitchen. The extraordinary achievements of French civilisation, in architecture, painting, literature, philosophy and gastronomy, were not produced by an undisciplined or ungovernable rabble. Quite the contrary. Such achievements demand an almost fanatical devotion to one’s craft, an obedience to its disciplines, a respect for accumulated knowledge and an uncompromising submission to standards of excellence.

These are hardly the characteristics of an inherently ungovernable people. Indeed, they seem profoundly at odds with the nihilistic impulses being displayed in the streets of Paris. Of course, the same individual may be disciplined in his profession and rebellious towards political authority. But this only reinforces the distinction between a people incapable of being governed and a people increasingly unwilling to submit to the particular authority exercised over them.

One is therefore entitled to ask whether France’s celebrated ungovernability is really a characteristic of its people, or rather a symptom of the institutions and political ideas by which they are governed.

I would hazard that it is the latter. When the French, intoxicated by Jacobin revolutionary zeal, permitted the state to usurp the place of God, they unwittingly conferred upon it something of the divine’s thaumaturgical powers. The state was no longer merely an instrument of government but an agent of salvation, endowed with the supposed capacity to remedy every human misfortune, correct every injustice and deliver society from the imperfections of the human condition.

The foundations of this political centralisation had, of course, been laid long before the Revolution, under the absolutist Bourbon monarchy. But the Revolution transformed the nature of the state’s authority, investing political power with an altogether more ambitious mission: not merely to govern society, but to remake it.

Perhaps herein lies the great French paradox: a people capable of extraordinary discipline, independence and individual achievement, yet seemingly persuaded that the ultimate remedy for their collective difficulties must come from the very state against which they so frequently rebel.

I spoke this morning to an old French friend, someone I have known for thirty years. Bright, beautiful and a devout Republican, she remains unwilling to concede that France’s present malaise might be the consequence of centuries of extravagant promises made in the name of the state. I am perfectly willing to acknowledge that the Anglo-American fetishisation of the heroic, socially unmoored individual has also proved detrimental to society. But might she not, in the face of so much evidence, concede that the French alternative — the pursuit of salvation through the machinery of the state — has proved more damaging still?

As their own Chantal Delsol has argued, utopian visions and ideologies promising perfect solutions to human problems so often end in disillusionment and tyranny, precisely because they fail to acknowledge the complexities and limitations of human nature.

The utopians Helvétius and Saint-Simon, the fiercely anticlerical Voltaire, the bloodthirsty Saint-Just — notwithstanding their considerable philosophical differences — shared, in varying degrees, a belief in the transformative possibilities of human reason and the remaking of society. For the more radical among them, the ambition was nothing less than the creation of a new earthly Eden.

But the promised paradise is always in the future. Or, as Alexander Herzen wrote:

“If progress is the goal, for whom are we working? Who is this Moloch who, as the toilers approach him, instead of rewarding them, draws back and, as a consolation to the exhausted, doomed multitudes, shouting morituri te salutant, can only give the mocking answer that after their death all will be beautiful on earth.

Do you really wish to condemn the human beings alive today to the sad role of galley slaves?

A goal which is infinitely remote is not a goal, only a deception. A goal must be closer, at least a labourer’s wage, or pleasure in work performed.”

And it is precisely the labourer’s wage and the pleasure derived from work that risk being diminished when the demands of an ever-expanding state encroach upon the fruits of individual endeavour. France’s formidable burden of taxation, public expenditure and regulation raises an uncomfortable question: how much of the individual’s labour must be surrendered to sustain the state’s increasingly extravagant promises?

As one of the principal architects of the European project, France cannot undertake this reckoning without consequences far beyond its borders. The process will undoubtedly be painful, perhaps even convulsive. But the question France must eventually confront is not how much more the state can promise, but how much it can reasonably be expected to deliver.

For a people so abundantly endowed with the capacity for greatness, that distinction may prove indispensable to the survival of La France éternelle.

Well worth listening to on French Statism: