Has the time come for France to adopt a two-stage solution? This isn’t sarcasm and it isn’t a dog-whistle style of politics intended to impugn Arab-origin immigrants – for I can say from my own experience in France that a great many Arab citizens are as sick of their Islamist masters as we are and they came to that land in the first place to escape the ideology of political Islam. Yet the fact remains that there are a noisy but significant minority of French Arabs, together with a noisy but significant majority of French far leftists, who want the death of the Republic and its replacement with barbaric third-worldism.

So the question isn’t that posed by the French far-right ideologues, crudely how we can make France white again, but rather how we can separate the wheat from the chaff: how can we allow the French native majority to continue in their cultured, European secularism, along with the majority of her ethnic minorities who also wish to assimilate, all the while one separating them from the small(-ish), but destructive class of cultural rioters who are bent on destroying the country?

Otherwise put: France the Beautiful still exists. How can we protect it for those who wish to enjoy its fruits?

If we succeed we will also make France governable again. Where France can achieve renewal, the far left-Islamist coalition finally in their segregated box, the center-left and centre-right will have space to emerge once. No-one will have any non-racist incentive to send Le Pen to L’Elysée.

What I propose already has a very clear precedent: the West Bank. There the Palestinian residents have full self-government. In theory they have the right to vote for their own representatives and where their illegitimate president decides to put off elections indefinitely, that speaks to their own civilisational decline, not ours. Nonetheless, government, education, propaganda and the “right” to pay terrorists benefits is fully in their devolved gift. Meanwhile Israel controls security precisely because, to put it bluntly, their political class cannot be trusted not to launch a pogrom.

That, unfortunately, is the future of France, at least if she wishes to continue thriving as an enlightened European culture. Much of the urban population centres will be ceded to “Fralestine” (or an inauthentic name of their choice). Marseille will become their capital. Parts of Paris and Lyon will be theirs too, divided like Jerusalem of old. Regrettably this will lead to a voluntary transfer of populations: those who wish to live in European France will cross the border and those who wish to live in red-green Fralestine will do likewise.

This will be painful. Marseille is the third biggest Jewish City in Western Europe. Jews and other patriotic Frenchmen - white, Arab and African - will be forced to leave their homeland in a European Nakba. Ripped from the sights, sounds and smells of Marseille’s Old Port, they will have to content themselves with a quiet, humdrum existence of French rural life. It isn’t ideal, but at least they will be free. They will be the Jews who left Hebron and Gush Etzion in 1948 to live in liberty in the Zionist polity.

There will be no “forced repatriation”. Each French citizen will decide voluntarily where they wish to live: in La belle France or in barbaric Fralestine. Some French far-leftists from rural Languedoc will move to utopian hell. Many civilisation-desirous Arabs will move towards total assimilation in the countryside. There will be no racial profiling. But anyone who decides to move to France proper will be obliged to commit to the values of the Republic. No party will be allowed to stand in elections that overturns the fundamental values of the Constitution. No school will be allowed to open that refuses to teach the Holocaust.

If you decide to move to France proper you will have crossed the rubicon: Third-worldism must be left at the border. So if you move to France under the guise of Republicanism and are later found out on to be planning terrorism, you will be deported immediately to Fralestine.

When this arrangement is finally realized, there will be a secure democratic majority in France and a future for its civilized people of all races and (private) religions. Universities will teach for Truth. The country will be governable again.

Meanwhile, Fralestine will govern itself according to its own barbaric lights. Democracy will fall and totalitarianism will emerge in its place. Its universities will convert openly into red-green factories. The “country” will be economically backward and a civilisational dystopia.

France will not be able to rely on her neighbour for its security. So as with Israel in the West Bank, Fralestine will be a State-lite. France will control its borders and have a monopoly on military force. France will control immigration (finally). France will conduct raids on terrorist cells where the Fralestinian Authority refuses to do so. We’ve seen the story in the West Bank everyday of the week.

Many will accuse this new system of being apartheid; of trapping “innocent Fralestinians” (ie those who voluntarily fled from or refused to move to France) in an open-air prison without contiguous borders. But that will be false. France proper will continue to be a multi-ethnic society, just this time one that is committed to democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law. Remember: Those who (unforced) choose to live in Fralestine will have chosen to negate Western Civilization in the name of its boulversement.

Here we proclaim the good news: France still exists in the vast majority of her territory and in the hearts of the vast majority of her citizens of all ethnicities. If the rest want to leave the West, then that’s their choice. We are very happy to show them the door and the root to permanent Fralestinian citizenship.

And though we weep for those indigenous Frenchmen expelled from Marseille under partition; and though we weep for the end of intellectual diversity in Fralestine; the rest of its people, secure in the Dordogne, will finally breathe the air of liberty.

And remember: while we sigh at the violence in the Levant and Kashmir - both scared from their own partitions - we smile at Israel and India; the nations who wished to live in freedom.