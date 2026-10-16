Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Ruth Vanita's avatar
Ruth Vanita
Oct 16

Very well argued. And thank you for noting that India suffered a Partition just as Israel did, and India still faces a separatist insistence on claiming more or even all of India's land, just as Israel does.

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
Oct 16

I do not weep for the French. They did this to themselves. They voted left and ignored the Islamists in their country because they felt only Jews were targeted. Sometimes in life you reap what you sow.

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