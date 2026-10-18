Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Daniel Clarke-Serret
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"I thought Daniel's proposal was satirical, like my claim that Jesus was Palestinian and so was everyone else, including Greeks and Romans" Ruth Vanita

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