Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Walter Block's avatar
Walter Block
Oct 17

here is my book on abortion:

Block, Walter E. 2021. Evictionism: The compromise solution to the pro-life pro-choice debate controversy. Springer Publishing Company. https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-981-16-5014-7;

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le Thamisard's avatar
le Thamisard
Oct 17

Cute.

Now do abortion deaths.

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