Today the coalition building begins: not the pro-Israel coalition, but the anti-Palestinianist coalition. The coalition of those who are fed up with Palestinian flags in their streets and Palestinian indoctrination on their campuses. The coalition of those who want their countries back from far-left ideologues.

For too long the Jews have got their strategy all wrong. They’ve been waving blue and white on LinkedIn, speaking of the bravery of the IDF and writing angry polemics to make us all feel better. Such posts have their place and I’ve been proud to be part of that school. But we cannot deny the demographics. Jews represent a tiny proportion of the world’s population. Even when we add to the mix our most fervent allies - the Kurds, the Evangelical Christians, the Persians - we still collectively represent a small minority against a tide of Palestinianism.

The important political fact we have forgotten is this: all successful coalitions are anti not pro. The hate marchers who swarm throughout our streets and burn our schools throughout France are no cohesive political bloc. They include Islamists, Marxists, anarchists and young people ”who have seen the pictures from Gaza”. Together they represent nothing but The Fight Against the Machine. Yet their strength comes from unity masking incoherence. In pursuit of a greater goal, they put aside their contradictory views on social morality.

We must learn from our enemies. Most people in the world are not pro-Israel, not because they hate the country but because it’s a foreign land. They have no obligation to love Israel anymore than I have an obligation to love Azerbaijan. Marching soldiers on Masada won’t move them. Tears from Matula will leave them cold. They have enough to worry about paying for their bills and supporting their children through education. Quite naturally, they don’t have the bandwidth nor the will to engage their minds in a foreign conflict.

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Yet though Israel may bore them, Palestine enrages them. Not the foreign territory with foreign people, but the fact that Palestine is here: in our streets, in our councils, in our universities and in our immigration policy. How can Hackney reject the Union flag in favor of the Palestinian banner of war? How can professors who hate the West be allowed to teach in our universities? How can foreign policy be based upon an obsessive vision of Islamist rule instead of the British or French or Dutch interest? How can priority be given to Palestinian and Afghan immigrants, who will inevitably import their hate, over those from nations of peace? (Indeed why do we not control our borders at all?) And most of all, how can a foreign conflict from a foreign region be dominating our news day after day for 3 years while the long-residing populations of Europe are seeing their standards of living (and cultural pride) eroded by the day.

It is of course true that we must have Kurds and Persians and Evangelical Christians in our coalition, but seen as a common fight against Palestinianism, the coalition expands to the vast majority. Mr Singh and Mr Sharma and Mr Adebayo all agree with us. So do Ted the Electrician and Jim the Plumber. The disappointed Democrats are with us. The betrayed feminists are with us. The liberal democrats are with us too – those who see their civilisational debate descending into slogan. From non-Muslim ethnic minorities to the vast majority of indigenous Europeans, all want an end to Palestinianism. Not because they are pro-Israel, but because they are anti-Palestinianist. They want their country back, and in the case of our hard-working minority populations, they want the country they came to back.

Unlike the coalition of our adversaries, this is a coalition of genuine intellectual diversity. Susan the feminist and Mr Igbo from Nigeria see gay rights differently. Ex-democrats love abortion, while the Evangelical Christian does not. Mrs Aditya is still concerned about racism. Jane the weightlifter wants hymns back in schools. Yet all accept the ground rules: democratic debate and playing by the rules. They agree that immigration should be decided democratically. They oppose riots and hate marchers. They support solemn assembly for our war dead. They agree that the British and French and Dutch national interest comes first.

This Manifesto naturally generalizes. There are many Muslims who support our views. There are many Jews and Sikhs and Hindus and electricians who are useful idiots for terrorism. Yet in all cases we are speaking of minorities of otherwise reliably civilisational groups and democracy, for better or worse, is about demographic weight. That is why a Hindu heavy Leicester-constituency turned Conservative in 2024. That’s why Indian Harrow stayed firm against the Starmer wave. That’s why Kemi’s white working class constituency voted for a Nigerian Tory. That’s why Muslim constituency after Muslim constituency went to the despicable Gaza independents. Demography commands us and we are the majority.

From France to Britain, from the USA to Australia, all of us sit meekly while a small minority dictate the terms of our national life. Together we can defeat them democratically. Apart we are doomed.

This is why Guerre and Shalom: The World’s Intelligent Journal exists. It’s an intellectual salon for the fightback. The editor is pro-Israel, but his readers need just be anti-Palestinianist. The editor has a particular views on economics, but his contributors may disagree. That’s fine. It’s a democracy. That’s what we are trying to protect.

To this end, we do not just write articles about Israel. We write articles about civilizational struggles in France and attacks on morality in India. We stretch from America to Europe to Kurdistan and beyond. We include feminists and anti-feminists and talk about AI. We bore the reader to tears with philosophy of language. We do everything that a university should do and doesn’t and we show solidarity with the struggles of anti-Palestinianists everywhere. From the embattled streets of France we hear their voice. In the terrified suburbs of Germany, we call them in solidarity.

In doing so we not only fight the far-left, but the far-right. Where anti-Palestinianists feel they have nowhere to turn, they will vote for Vance and Le Pen and the despicable AFD. Yet when we listen, Ted the electrician will vote for sanity in a party that shuns antisemitism.

This is a project that will be unattractive to the right-wing Likud Jew, he and she who is weaned on the presumption that “they’re all against us”. They are NOT all against us. A small, but influential minority are against us and we must defeat them. And why? Not only for the good of the Jews - who have survived so much worse than this - but for the future of the West that gave our planet civilization in a world of darkness.

Two days ago I got my monthly paycheck: €1399. That’s about €180 more than the minimum wage. My wife is studying for her degree. So we have just €1399 a month with average rents €900 a month. I earn approximately €950 a month from Substack paid subscriptions.

So your paid subs aren’t pocket money or a sideline or a nice to have. They are essential for my financial survival.

In my current position I am often too exhausted to write. So I have a choice. Give up on Substack and become trapped in eternal poverty. Or get so many subs than I can go part time and eventually carry on with this important work with full commitment. It isn’t a blog - it is a free publishing house in a world of unrestrained antisemitism and unconscionable Palestinianism. It is also my only path to professional dignity.

Help me escape from prison so that I can interpret dreams in Pharoah’s palace.

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