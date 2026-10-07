Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Oct 7

It is time to build the anti-Palestinianist coalition! The vast majority of westerners are sick and tired of these hate marches and the chaos they cause in our streets! The vast majority of Americans, Brits, Canadians, Australians, New Zealanders, Frenchmen, Belgians, Dutch, Germans, Italians, Greeks, Spaniards, and Portuguese need to unite to take our country back and topple the Palestinian flag from its place of prominence! We need to make it clear we reject antisemitism and Jihadism! White, black, brown, red, and yellow, male and female, Christians, Jews, moderate and progressive Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Atheists, left, right and center, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, Labour and Tories, straight and LGBTQ+, able-bodied and disabled, we all need to join hands and take a stand against Islamic extremism and the hatred for Israel and the Jewish people! This is western civilization! We live by the ideals of the Greeks and the Romans, the Renaissance, the Magna Carta, the Enlightenment, the American Revolution, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the Civil Rights Movement! We believe in liberal democracy, capitalism, pluralism, the rule of law, English Common Law, free speech, freedom of the press, religious freedom, Judeo-Christian values, limited government, rationalism, the scientific method, equality for all before the law, individualism, and the social compact! Our forefathers in the West are Socrates, Aristotle, Plato, Archimedes, Abraham, Isaac, Moses, Joshua, King David, King Solomon, John the Baptist, Jesus of Nazareth, St. Peter., St. Paul, John Locke, David Hume, Baron de Montesquieu, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Giuseppe Girabaldi, Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Konrad Adenauer, Frederick Douglass, Oladuh Equiano, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! We stand with Israel because it is the one and only free democracy in the Middle East! Israel was viciously attacked on October 7th by Hamas who committed some of the worst atrocities in human history. In response, Israel launched a historically humane and morally just war fought according to international law and in which they toppled Hamas from power in Gaza, liberated the strip and reduced Hamas to a shell of its former self. No one can deny the righteousness of Israel’s war NOT against the Gazan people, but Hamas in Gaza! Israel fights the same enemies that we do! They are the bulwark of western civilization. They fight Jihadists so we don’t have to in New York City, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Vienna! Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis aren’t in Melbourne, Auckland, Toronto, Munich, Caen, Liverpool, Madrid, Lisbon, or Athens right now, and that is entirely due to Israel’s efforts to fight and eliminate Islamism! It’s time for us to return the favor!

Furthermore, these hate marchers need to be treated no differently than the members of the British Union of Fascists during the Battle of Cable Street in 1936! You know what I’d like to see? Massive crowds of Brits from all walks life, English, Scottish, Welsh, and Scots Irish, white, black and brown, Christians, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus, men and women, gay and straight, able bodied and disabled, native-born and migrants, working class and rich, and Labour and Tories alike blocking these hate marches. I want to see Frenchman waving the Tricolor and singing La Marseilles drowning out hateful pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas speakers. I want to see Germans of all races, creeds and political views holding rallies denouncing the flying of the Palestinian flag a symbol of hate, in the Fatherland! I want to see Canadians, Australians and New Zealanders holding counter marches and demonstrations denouncing antisemitism and terrorism! I want to see Irish Catholics hold revivals where they pray for the liberation of Ireland from Jihadist and leftist occupation and call out antisemitism in Ireland! They need to make it clear the Emerald Isle and the land that gave the world Saint Patrick, Daniel O’Connell, Michael Collins, Bram Stroker, James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, and W.B. Yeats will NOT tolerate hate! I want to see Greeks hit the streets and make it clear Jihadism and antisemitism have NO PLACE in the birthplace of democracy! That is what we need to see happen! Anywhere you see a Palestine flag, take it down! Remove all Palestinian stickers! Publicly denounce these hate marches! Call for these protests and marches to be regulated! Write your elected official or call them and let them know you won’t tolerate antisemitism in any of its forms!

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Nino Caputo's avatar
Nino Caputo
Oct 7

Daniel Clarke-Serret and Guerre and Shalom are on the frontline of sanity in an increasingly insane world. The most sane thing anyone can do is to become a paying subscriber if you possibly can.

Kind thoughts to all, especially Daniel. Nino Caputo.

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