Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Oded J.K Faran-Jacob's Ledger's avatar
Oded J.K Faran-Jacob's Ledger
Sep 18

Daniel, many thanks for your important edits and for echoing our message to the world.

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Clever Pseudonym
Sep 18Edited

There has only ever been one Jew unconditionally accepted and loved by Christendom: Jesus of Nazareth.

And all the demands being made on Jews and the state of Israel are essentially demands that Jews always do their best to be Christ-like: if they are attacked, they must turn the other cheek (or respond only in a "proportionate" way, even if it means showing mercy to genocidal enemies who would never reciprocate); they must always put others' needs before their own and always display compassion and sympathy for all other groups (even groups that hate them), work for their welfare and never ask or or expect reciprocity; they should have never stooped so low as creating their own nation-state, as nation-states are exclusionary and contradict egalitarian universalism (the most sacred Christian and post-Christian belief), and should always be shamed and atoning for this error; and their role should always be that of Suffering Servant and moral guide, who remains powerless and wanders the earth tending to the wounds of others.

Any other type of Jew makes non-Jews anxious and Jews who oppose or step away from this role and its demands are greeted with suspicion and can expect to soon be on the receiving end of a conspiracy theory, if not worse. The only power Jews can be allowed is the spurious "power of the powerless", which leads to Dara Horn's "People Love Dead Jews", as martyrs for humanity are what all the best and most beloved Jews must become.

It's this role that needs to be stated and rejected, which might be summarized by: Why can't Jews ever be allowed to be just another people, no different or better or worse? But centuries of ingrained thought and ritual are hard to oppose, especially once another mass mania of Jew hate arises, as it has today.

Hope this makes sense.

Thanks

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