Distinguished academics Walter E Block and Oded Faran write about their disgust at the trajectory of politically active young Jews, particularly in the wake of October 7th. Their source-laden article spares no punches against the tiktoking Under 40s, who on this and many other issues have increasingly lost the plot. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor, Guerre and Shalom)

About our authors:

Walter E. Block is Harold E. Wirth Endowed Chair and Professor of Economics at The College of Business, Loyola University New Orleans. He is the author of more than 700 refereed articles in professional journals and law reviews, three dozen books, and thousands of op eds (including in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and numerous others). Javier Milei has named him as one of his mentors. He distributed Block’s book Defending the Undefendable to his entire Argentinian cabinet.

Oded J.K. Faran (of Jacob's Ledger Substack) is an entrepreneur, writer, and independent researcher focused on political economy, libertarian theory, and geopolitics. His work draws on the Austrian School of economics and classical liberal thought, with particular interest in the ethics of war, property rights, and state power.

An Open Letter to Today’s Young Jews

We are writing to the growing cohort among you who have worked out that the way to be a good person is to be conspicuously bad for the Jews.

BY ODED J. K. FARAN AND WALTER E. BLOCK

Nachum Kaplan wrote a magnificent “Open Letter to Today’s Young Jews.”[1] He wrote it as the kindly Jewish uncle. He was angry, but his anger was aimed at your enemies; with you he was gentle. You owe nobody an apology for existing, he told you. “Approval is not security, likes are not allies,” he said.

He is good cop. We are the bad cop. Our anger is aimed at you. We are the Jewish uncle who is, in Paddy Chayefsky’s line, as mad as hell and not going to take this anymore.[2]

One specification before the invective, so that it lands where we mean it and nowhere else. We are not writing to every Jew under forty. Most of you are getting on with your lives, and a good many of you are doing more for the Jewish people than we are. We are, instead, writing to that growing cohort amongst you who have worked out that the way to be a good person is to be conspicuously bad for the Jews. You know who you are. So does everybody else. To you:

You are a disgrace. You are a shonda. You are an embarrassment. You are a traitor to your people.

And you are growing, which is why we bother with you.

Progressive Politicians

Jewish New York as a whole did not vote for Zohran Mamdani; the SSRS exit poll put Cuomo at 63 percent of Jewish voters and Mamdani at 33.[3] A pre-election survey taken in July 2025 gives a disturbing indication of where much of that Mamdani third may have been concentrated: 43 percent of Jewish New Yorkers behind him overall, 67 percent of Jewish voters aged 18 to 44.

It was commissioned by an ally of his, so weigh it accordingly; it indicates a pattern, it does not establish one.[4] Pew, in fieldwork finished before October 7 ever happened, found 48 percent of Jews under 30 emotionally attached to Israel against roughly two thirds of those over 65, and 35 percent of the under-30s calling care for Israel essential to being Jewish, against 51 percent of those over 50.[5] Your grandparents held the line. Your cohort, in the aggregate, did not. If this is not mishigas, there is no such thing as mishigas.

We were going to blame the Reform movement. (We have no religious objection to that branch of Judaica; we are Jewish atheists ourselves.) But the charge does not survive the actual facts, so we have withdrawn it.

Reform Judaism buried its own anti-Zionism in 1937. Its 1976 Centenary Perspective committed the movement to “building the State of Israel, assuring its security.” The 1999 Pittsburgh statement, adopted in the same city where the 1885 platform had renounced “a return to Palestine,” affirmed Medinat Yisrael and encouraged aliyah.[6] On October 7, 2023, the Central Conference of American Rabbis and the Union for Reform Judaism each issued a statement of solidarity the same day, without hedging.[7] So formal Reform doctrine is not the culprit, and we should not have assumed it was.

Whatever has shifted is generational and political; it is not a retreat in the movement’s official position. Which puts the question back where it belongs, on you.

Let’s speak of your recent representatives who you support in such numbers:

Mamdani, who supports BDS, who says he is not comfortable with a state having “a hierarchy of citizenship on the basis of religion,” and who spent a year promising to arrest an Israeli prime minister who set foot in his city.

Bernie Sanders and AOC, who voted “present” on replenishing Iron Dome, a system whose entire function is to catch rockets before they land on children.[8]

Are you driven by the belief that if you support Palestinians, Gazans, Iran, Hamas, you will be counted a “good Jew” when the pogromists gain power in the diaspora? You think you will be safe by allying with these antisemites? Have you learned no lesson at all from history?

One of us has written an entire essay on this trap, and the short version is that it is very old and it has never once worked.[9] Theodor Lessing published Der jüdische Selbsthaß in 1930. Three years later Sudeten Nazis shot him through the window of his study in Marienbad.[10] His diagnosis did not save him, and there is no reason to think any such diagnosis ever could.

Watch what happens to the model student. Bernie Sanders spent years denouncing Israeli conduct, voting against arms packages, saying almost exactly what his critics demanded. In April 2025 pro-Palestinian demonstrators turned up at his rallies to call him a genocide denier.[11] The approval is always one concession further on, and it stays there, because a movement that granted absolution would lose its hold on you. That is not an accident of the movement. It is the very mechanism of it.

The Non-Solidarity of Other Minority Groups

Jews on the left were instrumental in the gay rights movement. The yield is a Queers for Palestine bloc, and we are not making a joke here. Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism was founded in the Bay Area in 2000. Queers Against Israeli Apartheid took part in the Toronto Pride March for the better part of a decade. In June 2024 activists blocked the New York City Pride March and ten of them were arrested.[12]

Meanwhile sex between men remains a crime in Gaza under Article 152(2) of the British Mandate Criminal Code Ordinance of 1936, punishable by ten years in jail, an ordinance that stopped applying in the West Bank when the Jordanian penal code replaced it in 1951.[13] In 2016 Hamas executed one of its own tunnel commanders, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, three shots to the chest, on charges that included “moral turpitude,” its euphemism for homosexuality; his family said he had been whipped and hung from the ceiling.[14] March under the banner if you must. But do not tell us you are marching for liberation.

***

Progressive Jews built the institutions of American civil rights, and we mean built. Henry Moskowitz was one of the small group that issued the call founding the NAACP in 1909; Lillian Wald gave Henry Street over to the organizing conference. Joel Spingarn chaired the board, served as president until his death in 1939, and endowed the medal the association still awards; his brother Arthur ran its legal committee and was president from 1940 to 1965. From 1966 until his death in 1975 the NAACP’s president was Kivie Kaplan, a Reform Jew who sat at the same time on the board of the Union of American Hebrew Congregations.[15]

We raise this to set a test, not to present an invoice. Nobody owes anybody political loyalty for what their grandparents did in 1909. We raise it because this is the coalition you still call home, and a relationship carrying that much history is the fairest test anyone could ask for of what the coalition does under strain.

So what did they say on October 7?

Credit where credit is owed, and several black organizations did indeed do the needful. On October 8, the day after, the NAACP put its name to a joint statement with the National Urban League, the National Action Network and the Drum Major Institute.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Israel in which civilians have been targeted, killed, and kidnapped.” (NAACP, National Urban League, National Action Network and Drum Major Institute, 8 October 2023) [16]

That is a real condemnation and we will not pretend it is not. Now read the sentences on either side of it. The statement opens not with the massacre but with “the horrifying effects of violence upon innocent civilians in the Middle East,” which is the passive voice doing a great deal of work. It never names Hamas. It observes that “the long thread of Middle East history reaffirms that the region remains an unsettled boiling point,” which is the sort of thing one says about a boundary dispute. And it closes by asking everyone to join in solidarity “because hatred and war must end.”

October 8. The bodies had not been counted. Two hundred and fifty-one people were being moved into tunnels. And the message to the world was that war must end.

Whose war? There was exactly one war available on the morning of October 8, and Israel had neither started it nor yet begun to fight it. A demand that war end, issued the morning after an invasion, can only be addressed to one of the two parties, because the other one had already got what it came for.

So ask the question the sentence is built to avoid. What was Israel supposed to do that day? Count its dead and record them? Leave the hostages where they were? Let Hamas keep its rockets, its tunnels and its government, and wait for the sequel its leaders had promised in public? Calling for peace on October 8 is not standing with the Jews. It is asking the Jews to absorb it.

Michael Lomax of the United Negro College Fund did better than any of them, and it costs us nothing to say so. Five days later he named Hamas, called it terror, and named what was underneath it.

“The vicious antisemitism that fueled this terrible attack should have no place in America, the Middle East or anywhere else in the world.” (Michael L. Lomax, United Negro College Fund, 13 October 2023) [17]

That is the best sentence any of these organizations produced, and it is better than almost anything that came out of the universities. Then keep reading, because the statement does not stop there. It goes on to mourn “all innocent lives lost in response to this terror,” which by October 13 was already a ledger with two columns, and it closes by calling for “peace where there is war.” Peace with whom, on what terms, leaving what in place? If peace means Hamas keeps its weapons, keeps the hostages, keeps Gaza and keeps the option of doing it again, then peace is merely the polite name for letting the aggressor bank his winnings.

Then watch what happened next, which is the part that actually tells you something. On June 6, 2024, the NAACP called on the President to “draw the red line and indefinitely end the shipment of weapons and artillery to the state of Israel.” When that drew fire, the organization pulled the statement down the same night and reposted a revised version, retitled to specify weapons “targeting civilians,” with a spokeswoman explaining that “we do respect the right for Israel to defend itself.”[18] Eight months from “we condemn this terrorist attack” to an arms embargo, and then a walk-back once somebody complained. That is the half-life of the allies you are relying on.

Now for the other column, where nobody bothered with any of these superficial niceties. On October 12, five days after the massacre, Black Lives Matter Grassroots published a statement that did not mention the attack at all, except to instruct the reader as follows.

“When a people have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense.” (Black Lives Matter Grassroots, 12 October 2023) [19]

Two days before that, the Chicago chapter had posted a picture of a paraglider.[20] You know what the paraglider was. Everybody knew what the paraglider was, which is why the post came down.

So the range from this community runs from an organization that condemned the massacre and asked Israel to stop fighting on day one, through one that condemned it properly and then asked for peace while the hostages were still underground, to one that told you the massacre was self-defense. That is the spectrum. That is the coalition. And you are still standing in the building, wondering why it smells.

The Nazi Precedent

Do you really think the Nazis treated the Jews they classified as “good” any differently from the rest? They did, for a while, and then they stopped, and the sequence is the entire lesson. Hindenburg forced exemptions into the Civil Service Law of April 1933 for Jews who had served at the front, entered the service before August 1914, or lost a father or son in the war. On Peter Longerich’s count nearly half the Jewish officials facing dismissal that year could prove they qualified.[21]

Then the First Supplementary Decree to the Reich Citizenship Law, on November 14, 1935, retired every Jewish official as of December 31 and handed the decorated veterans a pension schedule in place of a job.[22] About three thousand Jews were later deported to Theresienstadt precisely because they were wounded or decorated veterans. Of the 140,000 who passed through that ghetto, about 34,000 died in it and about 88,000 were deported onward; 3,500 of those came back.[23] Kurt Gerron, wounded twice in the Kaiser’s army, Tiger Brown in the original Threepenny Opera, Marlene Dietrich’s co-star in The Blue Angel, was ordered to write and head the production of the Nazi propaganda film about Theresienstadt, and then put on the last transport to Auschwitz, October 28, 1944.[24]

Or consider the Jewish councils, and consider them carefully, because the circumstances are not morally comparable and we will not pretend otherwise. Rumkowski, Gens and Czerniaków were administrators under a death sentence, choosing among horrors with a gun at their heads. You are choosing among opinions at no cost to yourselves at all. The lesson we take from them is narrower than the analogy, and it is the only part we need: conditional acceptance from people who reject you categorically is not security, and the price of buying it is always paid in advance.

Chaim Rumkowski ran the Łódź ghetto on the theory that usefulness buys survival, and gave up the children to prove it; he went to Auschwitz on August 30, 1944.[25] Jacob Gens made the selections in Vilna on the same theory and was shot by the Gestapo on September 14, 1943.[26] Adam Czerniaków refused to pass on the deportation order for the Warsaw ghetto and swallowed cyanide the next day.[27] Compliance bought time. It bought nothing else.

“Genocide”

But there is genocide in the Middle East, you say.

Then use the word properly, because it is a legal term and not a synonym for atrocity. Article II of the 1948 Convention:

“Genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.” (Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, 9 December 1948) [28]

Those last two words carry the weight. Killing civilians on a large scale is a war crime under Article 8(2)(b)(i) of the Rome Statute; doing it as part of a widespread or systematic attack is the crime against humanity of murder or extermination under Article 7.[29] Neither one is genocide. Genocide requires that the destruction of the group as a group be the object, and where the case rests on a pattern of conduct rather than a written plan, the International Court of Justice has held twice that genocidal intent must be the only reasonable inference the pattern permits.[30]

On October 7, Hamas went into Jewish houses and a music festival and killed most of the people it found. The United Nations’ own Commission of Inquiry determined that Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes including the deliberate killing of civilians, torture, hostage-taking and sexual violence.[31] Around 1,200 people were killed, of whom roughly 700 were civilians, and 251 were taken into Gaza.[32]

Whatever you say about the Israel Defense Forces, that is not their war aim, and the court actually seized on the question has said nothing to the contrary. Even the ICJ has made no finding that genocide has occurred. Provisional measures decide nothing on the merits, and Joan Donoghue, who presided over the January 2024 order, went on the BBC specifically to correct the reporting: the Court, she said, “did not decide that the claim of genocide was plausible.”[33] The written pleadings do not close until 2029.[34]

We are not going to pretend the other column is empty. The UN Commission of Inquiry concluded in September 2025 that Israel had committed genocide, on a “reasonable grounds” standard rather than the Court’s.[35] Famine was formally classified in Gaza in August 2025.[36] Weigh those. Then weigh these.

Human Rights Watch, no friend of any Israeli government, examined the deprivation case in December 2024, found the crime against humanity of extermination, and said genocide “may” be made out, which is precisely not a finding.[37] Amnesty International reached the word only after declaring the ICJ’s own evidentiary standard “cramped” and substituting a looser one, which Amichai Cohen and Yuval Shany showed “cannot be said to represent the current state of international law.”[38] The most-quoted scholarly resolution on the subject carried 108 votes to 18 on a turnout of about 28 percent of a membership of roughly 500.[39] The question is live, and the people conducting it disagree with each other in print. You are talking as though it were a closed matter.

The Fighting of the War and Proportionality

You may think Israel has fought this war badly. You may think it has fought parts of it unlawfully. Make that argument; there is an argument there, and some of it is serious. What you have done instead is take the one word in international law that describes what was done to your own family within living memory and pin it on the people it was done to, years before the court will so much as reach the merits. Announcing the verdict in advance and calling that conscience is not moral seriousness. It is the thing moral seriousness is supposed to prevent.

Hamas fires from among civilians and builds beneath them. It hides behind women’s skirts. UNRWA condemned the placement of rockets inside its own Gaza schools three separate times in 2014, which is not an Israeli claim but UNRWA’s.[40] A substantial Hamas tunnel ran under the Shifa hospital compound, though the Washington Post examined the Israeli evidence and found it fell short of the command center officials had described beforehand.[41] Human Rights Watch found that the al-Ahli hospital blast of October 17, 2023 was caused by an apparent rocket of the type Palestinian armed groups employ.[42] Using civilians to shield military objectives is itself a war crime, under Additional Protocol I and under the Rome Statute.[43]

Here is the clause neither side quotes. Article 51(8) of that same Protocol:

“Any violation of these prohibitions shall not release the Parties to the conflict from their legal obligations with respect to the civilian population and civilians, including the obligation to take the precautionary measures provided for in Article 57.” (Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions (Protocol I), 1977)[44]

So Israel still owes distinction and precaution, and it owed them on October 8 as much as on October 6. What, then, is the Jewish military to do? Not whatever it likes; we have never argued that and we are not arguing it now. Strike the launcher if the military advantage justifies the expected harm, take every feasible precaution, and understand that the moral account for what follows runs, in our view, entirely to the party that placed the launcher in the schoolyard. The legal duty stays with the man holding the rifle. The blame does not. Both of those are true at once, and an argument that drops either one is propaganda rather than reasoning.

Which brings us to the word you use most often and understand least.

Proportionality in the law of armed conflict is not a scoreboard. It is a rule about one attack, applied before that attack, on the information the commander actually has: the attack is unlawful if the expected incidental harm to civilians would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.[45] To be a war crime under the Rome Statute the harm must be clearly excessive, measured against the overall advantage.[46] Nothing anywhere in it compares one side’s dead with the other’s. As Lesley Wexler puts it, the law “does not require parity of civilian casualties across parties nor does it even permit balancing of civilian casualties across parties as part of the legal calculation.”[47]

Which is not what you mean, and everybody knows it. You mean the ratio. You mean that a given number of Israeli dead entitles Israel to some corresponding number of dead Palestinians and not one more, and that past that figure the arithmetic itself becomes the atrocity. Follow the logic of this where it goes. A response literally proportionate to October 7 would have the IDF entering Gazan houses to do what was done at Be’eri, a conclusion obscene enough to refute the premise that generated it.[48] If there was any genocide committed in the Middle East in the last few years, it took place on October 7, 2023. The only response proportionate to a threat is the one that ends the threat, which one of us has been arguing in print since 2023.[49]

And notice what the ratio theory pays for. If shielding raises the cost of striking a target, and enough shielded civilians put the target beyond reach altogether, then the doctrine rewards precisely the conduct it exists to punish.

Amnon Rubinstein and Yaniv Roznai state this plainly: the law as applied “causes more harm than good by encouraging a belligerent to use civilians as shields against military counter-attacks.”[50] They offer that as a criticism of the law rather than a description of it, and so do we; we are not going to dress an argument up as settled doctrine. But it is the argument, and you have never answered it. You are working from a theory of this war in which the more Gazan children Hamas can stand behind, the less Israel may lawfully do about Hamas. That is not a moral principle. It is an evil business model, and you have been its unpaid marketing department.

Final Word

You young Jews are the hope for the future of our people. All of you, including the cohort we have just spent three thousand words insulting. That is not flattery, it is arithmetic, and it is why we are shouting rather than sighing. Kaplan told you gently that approval is not security. He was right. We are telling you the same thing without the gentleness, because the people whose approval you are buying have already published the price, and the price is not your politics.

It is you.

S O U R C E S

1. Nachum Kaplan, “An Open Letter to Today’s Young Jews,” Future of Jewish, 1 August 2026.

2. Network (1976), written by Paddy Chayefsky, directed by Sidney Lumet; the line is spoken by Howard Beale (Peter Finch), who won a posthumous Academy Award for the role. The exact wording is “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.”

3. Ron Kampeas, “Mamdani wins 33% of the Jewish vote in NYC, compared to 63% for Cuomo, exit poll shows,” Jewish Telegraphic Agency, 5 November 2025 (SSRS exit poll conducted for a consortium of news organizations). https://www.jta.org/2025/11/05/politics/mamdani-wins-33-of-the-jewish-vote-in-nyc-compared-to-63-for-cuomo-exit-poll-shows

4. Zenith Research / Public Progress Solutions poll of 1,453 New Yorkers, fieldwork 16–24 July 2025, reported in “Mamdani holds wide edge among Jewish voters in new NYC poll; survey commissioned by Mamdani ally,” The Times of Israel, August 2025. https://www.timesofisrael.com/mamdani-holds-wide-edge-among-jewish-voters-in-new-nyc-mayoral-race-poll/

5. Pew Research Center, Jewish Americans in 2020, published 11 May 2021; fieldwork 19 November 2019 – 3 June 2020, n = 4,718 Jewish adults. See the chapter “U.S. Jews’ connections with and attitudes toward Israel.” https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2021/05/11/u-s-jews-connections-with-and-attitudes-toward-israel/

6. Central Conference of American Rabbis, “Declaration of Principles” (Pittsburgh, 1885); “The Guiding Principles of Reform Judaism” (Columbus, 1937); “Reform Judaism: A Centenary Perspective” (San Francisco, 1976); “A Statement of Principles for Reform Judaism” (Pittsburgh, May 1999). https://www.ccarnet.org/rabbinic-voice/platforms/

7. Central Conference of American Rabbis, “Statement of Solidarity with the State and People of Israel,” 7 October 2023, https://www.ccarnet.org/central-conference-of-american-rabbis-statement-of-solidarity-with-the-state-and-people-of-israel/ ; Union for Reform Judaism, “Reform Leaders Respond to Hamas Terrorist Attacks in Israel,” 7 October 2023, https://urj.org/press-room/reform-leaders-respond-hamas-terrorist-attacks-israel

8. Ron Kampeas, “’Yes, I wept’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains her ‘present’ vote on Iron Dome, and the tears that followed,” Jewish Telegraphic Agency, 24 September 2021. The vote was on H.R. 5323, 23 September 2021, and carried 420 to 9 with 2 voting present. https://www.jta.org/2021/09/24/politics/yes-i-wept-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-explains-her-present-vote-on-iron-dome-and-the-tears-that-followed

9. Oded J.K. Faran, “The ‘Good Jew’ Trap,” The Times of Israel (blogs), 11 July 2025. https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-good-jew-trap/

10. Theodor Lessing, Der jüdische Selbsthaß (Berlin: Jüdischer Verlag, 1930). Lessing was shot through the window of his study at the Villa Edelweiss, Marienbad, on the night of 30 August 1933 by Sudeten German Nazis and died the next day. Leo Baeck Institute. https://www.lbi.org/griffinger/record/209831

11. “Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Blast Sanders as ‘Genocide Denier,’” The Algemeiner, 22 April 2025. https://www.algemeiner.com/2025/04/22/pro-palestine-demonstrators-blast-sanders-as-genocide-denier/

12. “’Queer as in free Palestine’: Anti-Israel activists block New York City Pride march,” The Times of Israel, 30 June 2024, https://www.timesofisrael.com/queer-as-in-free-palestine-anti-israel-activists-block-new-york-city-pride-march/ ; on Queers Against Israeli Apartheid (Toronto, 2008–2015) and Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism (San Francisco Bay Area, founded 2000), see the organizations’ own materials and contemporaneous Toronto Pride coverage.

13. Human Rights Watch, Audacity in Adversity: LGBT Activism in the Middle East and North Africa, April 2018, Annex: Laws Prohibiting or Used to Punish Same-Sex Conduct (Gaza: Criminal Code Ordinance No. 74 of 1936, art. 152(2), ten years; West Bank: Jordanian Penal Code of 1951, no prohibition). https://www.hrw.org/sites/default/files/report_pdf/lgbt_mena0418_annex_0.pdf ; Human Dignity Trust, Palestine country profile, https://www.humandignitytrust.org/country-profile/palestine/

14. Diaa Hadid, “Hamas Commander, Accused of Theft and Gay Sex, Is Killed by His Own,” The New York Times, 1 March 2016 (syndicated in The Boston Globe, 1 March 2016).

15. Library of Congress, NAACP: A Century in the Fight for Freedom, “Founding and Early Years,” https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/naacp/founding-and-early-years.html ; NAACP, “Our History,” https://naacp.org/about/our-history ; Library of Congress, finding aid to the Arthur B. Spingarn Papers (legal committee 1911–1940, president 1940–1965); Jewish Women’s Archive, “Lillian Wald”; American Jewish Archives, Kivie Kaplan Papers (MS-26): “In 1966, he was elected as President of the N.A.A.C.P. and held that post until his death,” while serving on the Board of Trustees of the Union of American Hebrew Congregations. http://collections.americanjewisharchives.org/ms/ms0026/ms0026.html

16. “National Action Network, Drum Major Institute, National Urban League, and NAACP Condemn Violent Attack on Israel,” 8 October 2023, signed by Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Morial and Derrick Johnson. https://naacp.org/articles/civil-rights-organizations-condemn-attack-israel

17. Michael L. Lomax, “Dr. Michael Lomax Statement on Current Middle East Crisis,” United Negro College Fund, 13 October 2023. https://uncf.org/the-latest/dr-michael-lomax-statement-on-current-middle-east-crisis

18. “NAACP Urges Biden-Harris Administration to Stop Shipments of Weapons Targeting Civilians to Israel, Push for Ceasefire,” 6 June 2024, https://naacp.org/articles/naacp-urges-biden-harris-administration-stop-shipments-weapons-targeting-civilians-israel ; on the withdrawal and revision of the original text, and the quoted explanation by NAACP spokeswoman Alicia Mercedes, Arno Rosenfeld, “NAACP alters statement calling for end to weapon shipments to Israel after criticism,” The Forward, 7 June 2024, https://forward.com/news/620533/naacp-removes-israel-weapons-statement/

19. Black Lives Matter Grassroots, “Statement in Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” 12 October 2023. https://blmgrassroots.org/black-lives-matter-grassroots-statement-in-solidarity-with-the-palestinian-people/

20. Alex Nguyen, “Black Lives Matter’s Chicago Chapter Backtracks on Their Hamas Post,” The Daily Beast, 11 October 2023. https://www.thedailybeast.com/black-lives-matters-chicago-chapter-backtracks-on-hamas-post/

21. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service” (7 April 1933), Holocaust Encyclopedia, https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/law-for-the-restoration-of-the-professional-civil-service ; for the proportion qualifying, Peter Longerich, Politik der Vernichtung: Eine Gesamtdarstellung der nationalsozialistischen Judenverfolgung (Munich: Piper, 1998), pp. 42–43.

22. First Supplementary Decree to the Reich Citizenship Law, 14 November 1935, art. 4: “Jewish officials will be retired as of December 31, 1935.” See also USHMM, “The Nuremberg Race Laws,” https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-nuremberg-race-laws

23. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “The Theresienstadt (Terezín) Ghetto” and “German Jews during the Holocaust, 1939–1945,” Holocaust Encyclopedia. https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/theresienstadt

24. Yad Vashem, “The story of Kurt Gerron,” The Last Deportees exhibition. https://www.yadvashem.org/exhibitions/last-deportees/terezin-auschwitz.html

25. Yad Vashem Shoah Resource Center, “Rumkowski, Mordechai Chaim”; USHMM, “Łódź,” Holocaust Encyclopedia. https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/lodz

26. Yitzhak Arad, Ghetto in Flames: The Destruction of the Jews of Vilna in the Holocaust (Jerusalem: Yad Vashem, 1980); Yad Vashem, “Vilna Ghetto: From Resistance to Liquidation.”

27. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Deportations to and from the Warsaw Ghetto,” Holocaust Encyclopedia. https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/deportations-to-and-from-the-warsaw-ghetto

28. Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted 9 December 1948, in force 12 January 1951, art. II. Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/convention-prevention-and-punishment-crime-genocide

29. Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, 17 July 1998, arts. 6, 7 and 8(2)(b)(i). https://legal.un.org/icc/statute/99_corr/cstatute.htm

30. Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Serbia and Montenegro), Judgment of 26 February 2007, para. 373; Croatia v. Serbia, Judgment of 3 February 2015, paras. 148 and 440. https://www.icj-cij.org/case/91 and https://www.icj-cij.org/case/118

31. UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, reports A/HRC/56/26 and A/HRC/56/CRP.3, 12 June 2024; OHCHR press release, “Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups are responsible for war crimes.” https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2024/06/israeli-authorities-palestinian-armed-groups-are-responsible-war-crimes

32. AFP analysis of Israeli National Insurance Institute (Bituah Leumi) records, December 2023: 1,139 killed, of whom 695 civilians, 373 members of the security forces and 71 foreign nationals. Israel revised its own toll from about 1,400 to about 1,200 in November 2023.

33. Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the International Court of Justice at the time of the order of 26 January 2024, interviewed on BBC HARDtalk, 25 April 2024.

34. International Court of Justice, Order of 21 May 2026 fixing time limits in South Africa v. Israel: Reply due 22 November 2027, Rejoinder due 22 May 2029. https://www.icj-cij.org/case/192

35. UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, “We have destroyed everything”: Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, A/HRC/60/CRP.3, 16 September 2025. https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2025/09/israel-has-committed-genocide-gaza-strip-un-commission-finds

36. Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, famine confirmed in Gaza Governorate, 22 August 2025; World Health Organization statement of the same date. https://www.who.int/news/item/22-08-2025-famine-confirmed-for-first-time-in-gaza

37. Human Rights Watch, Extermination and Acts of Genocide: Israel Deliberately Depriving Palestinians in Gaza of Water, 19 December 2024. https://www.hrw.org/report/2024/12/19/extermination-and-acts-genocide/israel-deliberately-depriving-palestinians-gaza

38. Amichai Cohen and Yuval Shany, “A ‘Cramped Interpretation of International Jurisprudence’? Some Critical Observations on the Amnesty International Genocide Report on Gaza,” Just Security, 16 December 2024, https://www.justsecurity.org/105790/critical-amnesty-international-gaza-genocide/ ; Amnesty International, “You Feel Like You Are Subhuman”: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza, MDE 15/8668/2024, 5 December 2024.

39. International Association of Genocide Scholars, “Resolution on the Situation in Gaza,” adopted 31 August 2025. Per the association’s own account, 129 of approximately 500 members voted (a turnout of about 28 percent, which IAGS states “falls within the usual range” of 25 to 34 percent for its resolutions), of whom 108 voted in favour, 18 against and 3 abstained. https://genocidescholars.org/reactions-to-iags-resolution-on-gaza/

40. UNRWA, “UNRWA strongly condemns placement of rockets in school,” 17 July 2014, and “UNRWA condemns placement of rockets, for a second time, in one of its schools,” July 2014; a third instance was reported later that month. https://www.unrwa.org/newsroom/press-releases/unrwa-strongly-condemns-placement-rockets-school

41. On the tunnel beneath the al-Shifa complex, see CNN’s report from the site, 20 November 2023, and The New York Times, February 2024; for the contrary assessment, “Investigating the assault on al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital,” The Washington Post, 21 December 2023. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/12/21/al-shifa-hospital-gaza-hamas-israel/

42. Human Rights Watch, “Gaza: Findings on October 17 al-Ahli Hospital Explosion,” 26 November 2023. https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/11/26/gaza-findings-october-17-al-ahli-hospital-explosion

43. Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 (Protocol I), 1977, art. 51(7); Rome Statute, art. 8(2)(b)(xxiii). https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/en/ihl-treaties/api-1977/article-51

44. Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions (Protocol I), 1977, art. 51(8). See also Michael N. Schmitt, “What is and is not Human Shielding?”, Lieber Institute, West Point, October 2023. https://lieber.westpoint.edu/what-is-and-is-not-human-shielding/

45. Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions (Protocol I), 1977, arts. 51(5)(b) and 57(2)(a)(iii); ICRC, Customary International Humanitarian Law, Rule 14. On the prospective character of the assessment, ICRC, The Principle of Proportionality in the Rules Governing the Conduct of Hostilities under International Humanitarian Law, Expert Meeting Report, 2016, p. 9: commanders must decide “on the basis of their assessment of the information which is reasonably available to them from all sources at the relevant time and not with the benefit of hindsight.” https://www.icrc.org/en/download/file/79184/4358_002_expert_meeting_report_web_1.pdf

46. Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, art. 8(2)(b)(iv), which requires that the incidental harm be “clearly excessive in relation to the concrete and direct overall military advantage anticipated.”

47. Lesley Wexler, “Proportionality in the Israel-Gaza Conflict: A Legal Primer,” Verdict (Justia), 31 October 2023. https://verdict.justia.com/2023/10/31/proportionality-in-the-israel-gaza-conflict . To the same effect on aggregation across a campaign, Emanuela-Chiara Gillard, Proportionality in the Conduct of Hostilities: The Incidental Harm Side of the Assessment, Chatham House, December 2018, para. 30.

48. Alan G. Futerman and Walter E. Block, “Israel’s critics don’t know what they are talking about,” Israel Hayom, 14 November 2023. https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/is-it-reasonable-to-demand-proportionality-of-isarel/

49. Walter E. Block and Alan G. Futerman, “Are you sure you want ‘proportionality’?”, American Thinker, 18 January 2024, https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2024/01/are_you_sure_you_want_proportionality.html ; Walter E. Block, “It’s Not Fair! Disproportionate Deaths in the Middle East,” The American Spectator, 28 February 2025, https://spectator.org/its-not-fair-disproportionate-deaths-middle-east/ ; Walter E. Block, “Proportionality, proportionality, proportionality,” New English Review, May 2025, https://www.newenglishreview.org/articles/proportionality-proportionality-proportionality/

50. Amnon Rubinstein and Yaniv Roznai, “Human Shields in Modern Armed Conflicts: The Need for a Proportionate Proportionality,” Stanford Law & Policy Review 22 (2011), 93, at 107. https://law.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/rubinstein_roznai.pdf . Michael N. Schmitt makes a parallel point about voluntary shields in “Human Shields in International Humanitarian Law,” Israel Yearbook on Human Rights 36 (2006), 17, but concludes that involuntary shields warrant full inclusion in the proportionality calculation.