Guerre and Shalom

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Nachum Kaplan’s The Greatest War

Bestselling substacker's new book released exclusively on Guerre and Shalom
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Daniel Clarke-Serret and Nachum Kaplan נחום קפלן

Guerre and Shalom, in partnership with The Mitzpe Press, have a special announcement.

We are pleased to announce that from the week beginning 26th October we will be publishing bestselling substacker Nachum Kaplan’s urgent new book on the post-October 7th landscape. It’s entitled The Greatest War: Israel, Hamas and The Battle for Civilization.

First it will be serialised exclusively on Guerre and Shalom for paid subscribers. Then it will come out in print through The Mitzpe Press (under a Guerre and Shalom imprint).

Today, we put a name to a face. Nachum will speak for just over 5 minutes about his book: what it’s about and why it’s needed more than ever. So over to you Nachum… [Press podcast!]

Nachum is known throughout the cosmos for his bestselling Substack Moral Clarity and for two pieces in particular:

The people who know nothing know everything

The people who know nothing know everything

Nachum Kaplan נחום קפלן
·
Jul 11
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Why the news media is anti-Israel and antisemitic

Why the news media is anti-Israel and antisemitic

Nachum Kaplan נחום קפלן
·
May 22, 2025
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The Mitzpe Press aims to print, publish and publicise all works from The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House, beginning with Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pure Jewish Anger. This will be followed in print by Nachum Kaplan’s The Greatest War. The Genocide of Truth and other works will follow thereafter.

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Pure Jewish Anger: The Book in Full

Pure Jewish Anger: The Book in Full

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jun 26
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The Famous Chapter 1:

Pure Jewish Anger

Pure Jewish Anger

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
May 29, 2024
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