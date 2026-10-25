Guerre and Shalom, in partnership with The Mitzpe Press, have a special announcement.

We are pleased to announce that from the week beginning 26th October we will be publishing bestselling substacker Nachum Kaplan’s urgent new book on the post-October 7th landscape. It’s entitled The Greatest War: Israel, Hamas and The Battle for Civilization.

First it will be serialised exclusively on Guerre and Shalom for paid subscribers. Then it will come out in print through The Mitzpe Press (under a Guerre and Shalom imprint).

Today, we put a name to a face. Nachum will speak for just over 5 minutes about his book: what it’s about and why it’s needed more than ever. So over to you Nachum… [Press podcast!]

Nachum is known throughout the cosmos for his bestselling Substack Moral Clarity and for two pieces in particular:

The Mitzpe Press aims to print, publish and publicise all works from The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House, beginning with Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pure Jewish Anger. This will be followed in print by Nachum Kaplan’s The Greatest War. The Genocide of Truth and other works will follow thereafter.

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

The Famous Chapter 1: