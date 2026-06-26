Below is the full contents (with links) for my new book “Pure Jewish Anger.” It is available exclusively to paid subscribers of this publication, so sign up today….and spread, spread, spread!
PURE JEWISH ANGER
by Daniel Clarke-Serret
FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.
INSPIRATIONS: World Enough and Time
OPENING STATEMENT:
DEFENDANT A: Middle East
Indictments 1 to 6
Pure Jewish Anger. // 2. Palestinians are human beings, therefore… // 3. Palestinian Ultimatum // 4. Cultural appropriation // 5. Jesus is a Palestinian // 6. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to judge the nations.
DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est
Indictments 7 to 13
7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!
DEFENDANT C: Us
Indictments 14 to 18
Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud
If the Lie-Kud could // 15. The Liberal Jew is officially homeless. //16. You don’t live here! // 17: Matrilineal Descent has gotta go // 18. Ha’Ger (The Stranger)
CLOSING STATEMENT:
Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil
APPENDIX:
****
BLURB:
After two thousand years, the prophetic voice returns. Channeling the moral force of the Biblical tradition, Pure Jewish Anger is a no-holds barred reaction to a post-October 7th landscape with each poetry-prose indictment laced by themes of truth, language, exile, betrayal, democracy, memory and abandonment. The style and message are intertwined to deliver a stinging rebuke to a world where language has lost its meaning and truth has been replaced by power.
One by one, the defendants are summoned before the court of history: Hamas, Palestinian society, the United Nations, Western Universities, the media, progressive politics and anti-Zionism. Yet true to the heritage of Isaiah, they’re joined in their ignominy by the Israeli government and Jewish religious hypocrisy. Assailed from all sides, the author ends up alone in the pit of his own courtroom appealing for sanity, truth and Western liberal democracy.
(PURE JEWISH ANGER is available uniquely for paid subscribers of Guerre and Shalom.)
To supplement Pure Jewish Anger, here are some other great books to read about about Jewish history and contemporary issues concerning the Jewish people:
• Exodus: The Quest for Freedom by Daniel Clarke-Serret
• Pax Arabica by Daniel Clarke-Serret
• Fighting Hate: A Handbook for Jews Under Siege by Melanie Phillips
• Be a Refusenik: A Jewish Student's Survival Guide by Isabella Tabarovsky
• Jerusalem: The Biography by Simon Sebag Montefiore
• Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto by Benjamin Kerstein
• The Jews and the Left by Batya Ungar-Sargon
• Walter's Welcome: The Intimate Story of a German-Jewish Family's Flight from the Nazis to Peru by Eva Neisser Echenberg & Judy Sklar Rasminsky
• Edmond de Rothschild: Finding Zion by James McAuley
• Jewish Roots of American Liberty: The Impact of Hebraic Ideas on the American Story by Wilfred M. McClay
• Israel on Trial: Examining the History, the Evidence, and the Law by Roy K. Altman
• How to Fight Anti-Semitism by Bari Weiss
• When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin
• Hostage: An NYT Bestselling War Memoir of Survival and the Human Spirit in Gaza by Eli Sharabi
• While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East by Yaakov Katz & Amir Bohbot
• Genius & Anxiety: How Jews Changed the World, 1847-1947 by Norman Lebrecht
• The Warburgs: The Twentieth-Century Odyssey of a Remarkable Jewish Family by Ron Chernow
• The Jewish Eighteenth Century: A European Biography, 1700–1750 by Shmuel Feiner
• Heritage and Hellenism: The Reinvention of Jewish Tradition by Erich S. Gruen
• Crown Heights: Blacks, Jews, and the 1991 Brooklyn Riot by Edward Shapiro
I enjoyed the pax arabica, although did not finish it yet
Would definitely buy this new book
Fascinating!