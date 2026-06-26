Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Jun 28

To supplement Pure Jewish Anger, here are some other great books to read about about Jewish history and contemporary issues concerning the Jewish people:

• Exodus: The Quest for Freedom by Daniel Clarke-Serret

• Pax Arabica by Daniel Clarke-Serret

• Fighting Hate: A Handbook for Jews Under Siege by Melanie Phillips

• Be a Refusenik: A Jewish Student's Survival Guide by Isabella Tabarovsky

• Jerusalem: The Biography by Simon Sebag Montefiore

• Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto by Benjamin Kerstein

• The Jews and the Left by Batya Ungar-Sargon

• Walter's Welcome: The Intimate Story of a German-Jewish Family's Flight from the Nazis to Peru by Eva Neisser Echenberg & Judy Sklar Rasminsky

• Edmond de Rothschild: Finding Zion by James McAuley

• Jewish Roots of American Liberty: The Impact of Hebraic Ideas on the American Story by Wilfred M. McClay

• Israel on Trial: Examining the History, the Evidence, and the Law by Roy K. Altman

• How to Fight Anti-Semitism by Bari Weiss

• When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin

• Hostage: An NYT Bestselling War Memoir of Survival and the Human Spirit in Gaza by Eli Sharabi

• While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East by Yaakov Katz & Amir Bohbot

• Genius & Anxiety: How Jews Changed the World, 1847-1947 by Norman Lebrecht

• The Warburgs: The Twentieth-Century Odyssey of a Remarkable Jewish Family by Ron Chernow

• The Jewish Eighteenth Century: A European Biography, 1700–1750 by Shmuel Feiner

• Heritage and Hellenism: The Reinvention of Jewish Tradition by Erich S. Gruen

• Crown Heights: Blacks, Jews, and the 1991 Brooklyn Riot by Edward Shapiro

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ARTium analytics's avatar
ARTium analytics
Jun 29

I enjoyed the pax arabica, although did not finish it yet

Would definitely buy this new book

Fascinating!

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