And so it’s happened: predictably, inevitably. As I stated in Indictment 14 of Pure Jewish Anger (to be released in print on 17th November):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "If the Lie-Kud could, Then Trump would be their guide, That Orange One that lied 'bout elections never “stolen”.

And of course they want a “unity government”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d partner with Gantz, For his credulous stance that they'd let him in the chair."

And of course they are delegitimising the Ra’am Party who they courted in the first place —and they would again if electoral Maths demanded it:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d partner with Abbas, 'Come home' from the morass of the “anti-zionist left”.

Either I am a prophet or the damage Netanyahu’s Likud seeks to do to Israeli democracy is utterly predictable.

My book My Jewish Anger is set for release on 17th November and in Indictment 14, I have the Lie-Kud firmly in my sights…

INDICTMENT 14: If the Lie-Kud could…