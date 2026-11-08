And so it’s happened: predictably, inevitably. As I stated in Indictment 14 of Pure Jewish Anger (to be released in print on 17th November):
"If the Lie-Kud could, Then Trump would be their guide, That Orange One that lied 'bout elections never “stolen”.
And of course they want a “unity government”:
"If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d partner with Gantz, For his credulous stance that they'd let him in the chair."
And of course they are delegitimising the Ra’am Party who they courted in the first place —and they would again if electoral Maths demanded it:
If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d partner with Abbas, 'Come home' from the morass of the “anti-zionist left”.
Either I am a prophet or the damage Netanyahu’s Likud seeks to do to Israeli democracy is utterly predictable.
My book My Jewish Anger is set for release on 17th November and in Indictment 14, I have the Lie-Kud firmly in my sights…
INDICTMENT 14: If the Lie-Kud could…
If the Lie-Kud could, they’d divide and rule, The left against the rest, The Tels against Aviv. If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d partner with Gantz, For his credulous stance that they'd let him in the chair. If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d partner with Abbas, 'Come home' from the morass of the “anti-zionist left”. If the Lie-Kud could, They‘d promote the rightist right, They’d do all in their might to keep the chief aloft. If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d lead “the national camp”, Giving patriotic stamp to non-Israeli service. If the Lie-Kud could, Then nobody would work For they'd all go beserk against those who create. If the Lie-Kud could, Then return would be no right 'cept supporters of the right – Welcomed with open arms. If the Lie-Kud could, Then they’d flock to the polls, In a sheep's election Rolls With no traitors in the pen. If the Lie-Kud could, Then Trump would be their guide, That Orange One that lied 'bout elections never “stolen”. If the Lie-Kud could, Let poison be unleashed! All opposition ceased. The diaspora defamed. If the Lie-Kud could, Then the court would be no more, With judges and their law gulaged in Samaria. If the Lie-Kud could, Then democracy would fall, The right's eternal rule in those still corrupted hands. If the Lie-Kud could, Then this book would be destroyed, Censored, null and void for the shame of dissent. If the Lie-Kud could, They WOULD. But will we stop them? There must be another way. Vote.