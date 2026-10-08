Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Jason Gardner's avatar
Jason Gardner
Oct 8

We have the same currency problem in Australia. The monarch is supposed to be on the $5 note, but when QE2 passed, the decision was made to refuse King Charles' picture. Lefties infest every part of government.

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Alper's avatar
Alper
Oct 9

Interesting that Canada did precisely the same thing with our new passport designs — a bunch of wildlife scenes and indigenous themed art replacing WW1 memorials, founding politicians, etc. I was outraged when I renewed my passport. All symptoms of the same cultural rot.

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