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THE GREATEST WAR by Nachum Kaplan

Chapter 2: A brief history of modern Israel

The belief that the modern State of Israel is somehow not a legitimate nation is foundational to anti-Zionism. It is an odd belief that only lies can sustain, which is why Israel’s enemies have spent so much time and resources rewriting history to make Israel appear illegitimate.

In the modern Palestinian telling, the area known as Palestine, under the Ottoman Caliphate and then under British rule, was a predominantly Arab, multi-religious territory that Zionist Jewish settlers colonized, expelling 700,000 Arabs in 1948 when Israel declared independence. The Palestinians call this the Nakba, or catastrophe, and it has become the Palestinian founding myth.

The Palestinian narrative continues that after the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel occupied Judea and Samaria and Gaza, beginning an oppressive occupation that continues until today. In short, the Palestinian narrative is that Israel is built on stolen Arab land. This version of history has made its way into media, academia, and policymaking discourse.

The problem is that it is not true. Only parts of it are true, at best, and the framing of it is deceitful. This lie is designed to create an impossible barrier to peace: the correction of something that never happened.

Israel’s history is well documented. In 1917, the British Government issued the Balfour Declaration, in which it announced its support for the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire and the Jews’ ancestral homeland.

After the First World War, the League of Nations (the precursor to the equally ineffective UN) partitioned the Ottoman Empire’s territory in the Middle East. These territories were given to Britain and France as mandates (France got the clumsily named Mandate for Syria and the Lebanon), meaning they were to be turned into nation-states when they were ready to self-govern.

British Mandatory Palestine comprised what is now Israel, including Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and Jordan. Jordan, formerly Transjordan, was carved out of the mandate in 1921, making Jordan a Palestinian Arab state, with the rest to be a Palestinian Jewish state.

After Transjordan was created, the remainder of Palestine was sparsely populated. The British census of Palestine in 1922 recorded a population of 757,182, including the military and foreigners (78 percent Muslim, 11 percent Jewish, and nine percent Christian). About 80 percent of the Arabs were peasants, semi-nomads, and Bedouins. A second census in 1932 recorded a population of 1.03 million (73 percent Muslim, 17 percent Jewish, and nine percent Christian). By way of comparison, Israel and the Palestinian territories today have a combined 14 million people.

Migrant Jews, through consortia, began buying land for their state (though Jews had been buying land since the 1800s). They paid exorbitant prices to buy land from wealthy absentee landowners in Damascus, Cairo, and Beirut. Much of it was malaria-infested swamp and desert. The Ottomans had deforested large parts of Palestine so they could use tree roots as fuel for their steam trains.

Far from opposing this, many Arabs sold their land to Jews, delighted to get good prices for swampland. Prominent Arabs, including members of the Arab nationalist movement, mayors of Gaza and Jerusalem, and members of the Muslim Supreme Council, sold land to Jews. This includes As’ad el-Shugeiri, an Islamic scholar whose son Ahmed Shugeiri was a founder of the murderous Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Jordan’s King Abdullah said, “It has been made quite clear to all, both by the map drawn up by the Simpson Commission and by another compiled by the Peel Commission, that the Arabs are as prodigal in selling their land as they are in useless wailing and weeping.” This did not stop King Abdullah himself from leasing land to Jews.

By 1947, Jews owned 463,000 acres of land in Palestine, of which 45,000 acres were bought from the mandatory government, 30,000 acres from churches, and 387,500 from Arab landowners.

There is a paper trail for all of this. It sits in national archives in Jerusalem, London, and — for those conspiracy buffs who distrust these sources — the Ottoman archives in Ankara. The claim of stolen land, like much of the Palestinian narrative, is a lie that is a precise inversion of history. Far from being built on stolen land, Israel is the only state built partly on legally purchased land.

This Jewish immigration, and the Jews turning swamp and desert into orange groves, gave the long-neglected economy a much-needed fillip. Arabs from Egypt and Syria poured in to take advantage of the boom. Due to Arab pressure, Jewish immigration was capped in this period, while Arab immigration was unrestricted. Between the two world wars, the Jewish population increased by 470,000, while the non-Jewish population rose by 588,000.

Discord grew as Jewish and Arab nationalist movements awakened. This did not happen in isolation. Zionism, the Jewish liberation movement, was one of many nationalist movements that emerged with the weakening of Europe’s empires after the First World War. These movements laid the foundations of modern nation-states such as Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Finland, and Lithuania, to name but a few. The 1936-39 Arab revolt in Palestine and the 1944-47 Jewish insurgency in Palestine were part of this wider nationalist phenomenon.

THE SHRINKING JEWISH STATE

The carveout of Transjordan gave about 78% of Mandatory Palestine to the Arabs, with the remaining 22% to become a Jewish state. The Jews accepted this. The Arabs did not. Arab attacks on Jews started small, but grew in intensity and organization, including the infamous Hebron massacre in 1929 in which 67 Jews were murdered. Other Jewish settlements attacked included Bnei Yehuda in 1920; Kfar Saba, Jaffa, and Petah Tikvah in 1921; Kfar Uria, Rahama, Hartuv, Hulda, Motza, and Poria in 1929; and Ben She’an in 1936, among many more. Many of these settlements were rebuilt. Arab attacks on Jews predate Israel’s creation by decades, never mind any occupation.

In 1936, the British Peel Commission concluded coexistence was impossible and proposed again splitting Palestine (now just 22% of the original mandate) into two states, with Jerusalem and Bethlehem as an international city. The UN passed a partition plan. Although the Jews were not pleased at having their promised state partitioned yet again, they accepted this. Again, the Arabs did not.

After World War Two, nationalist movements globally gathered greater strength. In 1947, civil war erupted between Jews and Arabs in Mandatory Palestine. The Jews won and, during the fighting, took control of many areas allocated to be part of a Jewish state, Jerusalem, and some areas allocated to be a Palestinian Arab state. Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948. About 70% of its territory was formerly Ottoman state land.

Within hours, five Arab countries — Egypt, Transjordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq — declared war on Israel and invaded. The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, the Nazi ally Haj Amin al-Husseini, said: “I declare holy war, my Moslem brothers! Murder the Jews! Murder them all.”

For Israel and Jews, this was an existential war. They even dug mass graves in anticipation of their losses. For Jordan and Egypt, it was about killing Jews and expanding territory. In the end, all sides gained territory. Israel expanded its territory, Egypt gained the Gaza Strip, and Jordan occupied East Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria (which it successfully rebranded as the West Bank and later annexed).

The Arab states promptly ethnically cleansed 40,000 Jews from the areas they occupied, including 17,000 from East Jerusalem. No Arabs were calling for Palestinian liberation from Jordanian and Egyptian occupation at this time because there was never a Palestinian Arab nation to be occupied.

The civil war and the 1948 War of Independence (the First Arab-Israeli War) created two groups of refugees: about 700,000 Arabs and 850,000 Jews.

The Arab refugees were those who fled, those who left on the advice of Arab leaders (who told them the Arab armies would come and kill the Jews after which they could return) and some who were dispossessed and expelled. Those Arabs who stayed became Israeli citizens, which is why 21 percent of Israelis today are Arabs who have more rights than people in any Arab state. The Jews were always willing to live alongside Arabs; the reverse was not — and is not — true.

The Jewish refugees were the 50,000–60,000 Jews displaced during the fighting itself plus the 800,000 expelled from the Arab states of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

These states expropriated their Jews’ property. Jews later fled Iran (majority Persian, not Arab) after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. This ethnic cleansing and dispossession of Jews is hardly known because it complicates the fictitious stolen-land narrative.

For centuries, Jews lived in Arab and Muslim lands as dhimmis — a tolerated but subordinated class permitted to worship so long as they paid an extortionate tax. It was protection money wrapped in piety. They lived at the mercy of rulers, were often made to wear distinguishing badges, confined to ghettos, and periodically subjected to pogroms that punctured long stretches of uneasy coexistence.

Yet Jewish life was woven deeply into the fabric of the Arab world. Baghdad was a quarter Jewish in 1910. Cairo’s Jews ran its banks and its press. Aleppo’s Jews guarded the fabled Aleppo Codex. Yemen’s Jews preserved a Hebrew liturgy older than the Babylonian exile itself.

All of this vanished within a single generation of Israel’s rebirth in 1948, although it began with massacres in the preceding decades.

In the 1929 Hebron massacre, British police stood and watched as neighbors turned on neighbors. The irony was that Haganah, the Jewish militia, had warned Hebron’s Jews to flee, but they refused, insisting they lived peacefully among the Arabs. There is a lesson there that is relevant today.

The massacre was not an aberration, but a preview: a warning of the feral hatred that would later consume Jewish life across the Arab world.

In Iraq, the 1941 Farhud pogrom was the next grim rehearsal. Fueled by Nazi propaganda, mobs in Baghdad murdered nearly 200 Jews, looted 600 businesses, and desecrated synagogues. By 1948, anti-Jewish legislation made Jewish life untenable. The Iraqi Parliament’s Law No. 1 of 1950 stripped Jews of citizenship, forcing them to leave immediately and to forfeit their property.

Prime Minister Tawfiq al-Suwaidi was blunt: “The Jews are not of Iraq. Let them go.” Within two years, 120,000 Iraqi Jews had been airlifted to Israel in operations Ezra and Nehemiah, leaving behind homes, shops, and synagogues that the state expropriated. Baghdad’s Great Synagogue became a warehouse.