Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Curtis Clemenson's avatar
Curtis Clemenson
Oct 16, 2024

As always I’m in awe of your clarity of thought, the steadfastness of your moral compass, the utter refinement of your life, and the richness of your prose. Like eating at your table I find myself sated and craving more at the same moment.

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Shlomo Levin's avatar
Shlomo Levin
Oct 16, 2024

I agree travel is an amazing privilege and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to live in several different countries these last few years as well. I don’t agree with your ‘universal rule’ of never harming another person’s body or property, though. I don’t think it will be possible to follow, as crime must be punished and taxes must be levied for the good of society. And on the other end I am more ambitious, and I believe people are entitled to a greater range of basic human rights. These things usually wind up being not nearly as simple as they initially may appear.

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