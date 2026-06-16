Rooted Truth · Part Three · The Machinery of Denial · Chapter 9

“This isn’t a campus issue. Not really. It’s a supply chain into the real world. The catechism is minted in seminars, field-tested on the quad, then shipped. Today’s sit-in is tomorrow’s policy memo.”

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About the book. The libels arrive in waves — apartheid, colonialism, genocide — each one presented as new, each one a fresh costume on a wish older than any of them. Rooted Truth dismantles them and traces their lineage to the Soviet propaganda machinery that drafted the modern vocabulary now used against Israel at the UN, on campus, and through the NGOs that traffic in it.

Read the serial from the start: Rooted Truth on Guerre & Shalom

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About the author. Uriel Zehavi is Managing Director of the Mitzpe Institute and publisher of Israel Brief. He is the author of Holiday From History, also serialised here on Guerre & Shalom, Rooted in Judea, and Letters Across the Table.

Chapter 9: Campus Catechism

October 2023. Cambridge. Sirens still wail in Israel. Families are burying their dead. Within hours, thirty-four Harvard student organizations release a statement that holds “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” The letter spreads faster than the facts. Donors revolt. A truck circles Harvard Yard with the names of student signatories. The yard itself stays quiet. The script has been written elsewhere.

Ithaca. At a rally at the Ithaca Commons, a Cornell history professor steps to a microphone. He calls the Hamas onslaught “exhilarating” and “energizing.” He smiles as he says it. Students cheer. Faculty defend his “context.”

New York City. At Cooper Union, Jewish undergraduates shelter in a library as a crowd pounds on the glass. Security locks the doors. The students wait it out in silence. Upstairs, a dean issues a sterile memo about free expression.

Across campuses, a graphic promoting a “Day of Resistance” circulates. The silhouette on the poster is a paraglider — everyone knows why. Hamas gunmen used powered paragliders to descend on a music festival and hunt civilians. The image is presented as joy.

The pattern repeats. At Columbia, encampments demand “liberation from the river to the sea.” At Stanford, masked students march and chant for “intifada.” At UCLA, a kiosk hands out flyers calling October 7 a “legitimate military action.” In Philadelphia and Ann Arbor, rallies celebrate “victory.” The facts from Israel are still being counted. The catechism is not waiting.

The new orthodoxy was taught — over years. In reading lists and teach-ins. In student government resolutions and “divestment” workshops. In departments that describe Israel as a settler colony and Jews as white Europeans. The labels are fixed before the class begins. Colonizer. Apartheid. Genocidal. Articles of faith to recite.

Dissent is heresy. A Zionist student stands to speak and is booed. A visiting Israeli scholar is shouted down. A flyer for a dialogue event is ripped from a wall. Administrators invoke free speech for one side and “safety concerns” for the other. A double standard enforced by etiquette.

Consider the machinery that delivers the creed. “Israeli Apartheid Week” began at the University of Toronto in 2004–05 and now runs on dozens of campuses across North America, Europe, and beyond. Mock walls go up. Checkpoints are staged. Panels repeat a script that ignores Israeli Arab citizenship, Knesset seats, court rulings, and coalitions that include Arab parties. A liturgy with footnotes.

The lexicon is intentional. “Settler-colonial state” is borrowed from courses on Algeria and Kenya and pasted onto Israel — erasing three thousand years of Jewish rootedness and the fact that half of Israel’s Jews are Mizrahi refugees from Arab and Persian lands. “Apartheid” is ripped from South Africa and applied to a country where Arab citizens vote and serve as judges. “Genocide” is hurled at a people whose grandparents have numbers on their arms. The goal is shock.

The catechism travels on a closed loop, as we have been exploring. NGOs and UN bodies mint accusations and publish “findings.” Faculty assign them as authoritative readings. Students chant them at rallies. Reporters quote the chants back as proof of a trend. The same claims return to the UN as “civil society input.” The loop tightens like a noose until it feels like common sense.

And so a Harvard coalition can call Israel “the apartheid regime” even while videos show babies carried from burning homes. A Cornell professor can praise a pogrom as “exhilarating” and still be defended as a truth teller. A campus brochure can exalt a paraglider and call it resistance.

The stakes aren’t academic though. The catechism trains a generation that will staff NGOs, editorial boards, law firms, and foreign ministries. What begins on a quad ends in a courtroom brief. A chant becomes a policy memo. A mock wall becomes a real wall in a UN report. To understand that pipeline, we have to map the course materials, the funding streams, and the professional groups that certify the creed as knowledge.

The word catechism fits because the creed supplies pre-packaged answers to complex questions and punishes deviation. It reduces a conflict of history, law, religion, language, and competing nations to a single moral binary. “Palestinians” are pure victims. Israelis, and by extension most Jews, are racial oppressors. Facts that do not serve that story are discarded. Stories that do are amplified.

The university should be a place for argument. In too many corners, it has become a place for ritual. That ritual didn’t emerge from thin air.

Doctrines With Tenure

To trace its roots, travel back to the late 20th century, when revolutionary ideas about power, race, and empire burst into Western academia. In the vanguard was Edward Said, the literary scholar who became a celebrity intellectual. With Orientalism (1978), Said argued that Western scholars’ depictions of “the East” (including Arabs and Muslims) were inherently biased, serving imperialist domination.

Though his critique was aimed at 19th-century novels and French colonial administrators, Said’s influence on Middle Eastern studies was seismic. He essentially told a generation of academics that to side with Western narratives was to be complicit in oppression. The proper stance was to champion the “subaltern,” the colonized, the oppressed voice.

Soon after Orientalism, Said published The Question of Palestine (1979), positioning the Palestinian struggle as the archetypal anticolonial fight of the age. He explicitly framed Zionism as European colonialism in disguise. Many a grad student took note. Here was a thrilling inversion. The Jews, fresh from surviving genocide, were cast as powerful colonials. The Palestinians, despite alliances with surrounding Arab states, became the ultimate downtrodden natives.