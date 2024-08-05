Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nachum Kaplan's avatar
Nachum Kaplan
Oct 28, 2024

Good piece. Whenever I write about the UN I struggle to find adjectives that are sufficiently damning.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Ruth Sheridan's avatar
Ruth Sheridan
Oct 28, 2024

Excellent commentary Daniel. For years I have been complaining about the UN. Guterres is another disgraceful stain in an organisation that it is no longer fit for purpose.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture