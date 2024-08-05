If an image could talk…

Image credit Adam Grey

https://www.politico.eu/article/volodymyr-zelenskyy-rejects-un-chief-antonio-guterres-visit-over-meeting-with-vladimir-putin-russia-ukraine/

Zelenskyy rejects UN chief’s visit over meeting with Putin: Guterres not welcome in Kyiv after he shook hands with the Russian president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to host United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kyiv following his visit to Russia, where he was pictured shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an official close to Zelenskyy said. “He shook hands with him [Putin]. He smiled. He was asked to come to promote the BRICS summit even more. He was used by them, and he seemed happy to be used,” the official told POLITICO on condition of anonymity to be able to discuss the sensitive matter. Guterres went to the city of Kazan, Russia, to attend the BRICS summit, where on the sidelines he met Putin — who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes. In remarks at the summit, Guterres called for a “just peace.” After his visit to Russia, Guterres planned to travel to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy criticized Guterres in an evening speech on Thursday that marked United Nations Day, in which he said it is “crucial” the world remembers the goals and principles of the U.N. Charter. “Even if some officials prefer the allure of Kazan over the substance of the U.N. Charter, our world is structured so that the rights of nations and international legal norms matter, and will continue to matter,” said Zelenskyy in his address. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry earlier also slammed the U.N. chief for his attendance decisions. “The UN Secretary General declined Ukraine’s invitation to the first global peace summit in Switzerland. He did, however, accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry posted on X on Monday. “This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the UN’s reputation,” the post continued. Not only Ukraine criticized Guterres over his visit. Guterres’ move garnered various reactions, including from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who indirectly challenged the U.N. head to step down.

“If @antonioguterres decides to resign, Lithuania won’t try to talk him out of it,” said Landsbergis in a post on X. Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, made even harsher comments. “It was the third year of the war, and the UN Secretary-General was shaking hands with a murderer,” she posted on X.

FOREWORD by Daniel Clarke-Serret:

Within the last month UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been blacklisted by two nations: Israel and Ukraine. He is persona non grata. Unwelcome. Let me repeat that again: Out of all the nations in the world, the two where the world’s chief diplomat is most despised are the two democracies under continuing attack from barbarians. Meanwhile, Guterres has been welcomed like a King - and has been happy to have been welcomed - in Kazan (Russia), in the heartland of the one of the most unpleasant geopolitical actors. The UN chief is a hero at BRICS, the international ID parade for global criminals, but is snubbed by the little guys under attack. The image above - the image of year in my opinion - tells a thousand words.

It is in this light that I have felt it necessary to republish “The official UN dictionary”. Either Guterres resigns and the United Nations is reformed from top to bottom or it should be completely abolished. I have linked an article below outlining what it should be replaced with and I shall be publishing a further such article within the next month with an alternative solution for world governance.

But for the moment, enough. ENOUGH! The United Nations has stood against the interests of the free world for the last time.

(And one more thing: It is disgraceful for the Prime Minister of India, one of the only free nations present at the BRICS mafia conference, to stand their grimacing with those that would destroy our freedom. He should strongly reconsider his geopolitical positioning.)

Reimagining the UNited States Daniel Clarke-Serret · January 14, 2024 This article is nothing if not ambitious. In the following piece I am going to make a revolutionary proposal which will blow apart your conception of the way the world operates. A proposal that shows the way forward in the Middle East; a proposal that will bring peace to Israel and a passport to Palestinians. A demonstration, in concrete terms, of how t… Read full story

The official United Nations dictionary by Daniel Clarke-Serret

They say that what is right is wrong and what is wrong is right; that black is white and white is black; bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter. (Isaiah 5:20)

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SECTION 1: Refugees

Refugee: The descendants of refugees.

Refugee camps: Towns where the descendants of refugees were born and grew up.

Jewish refugees: Settler-colonists.

Jewish refugees from Arab countries: White settler-colonists.

SECTION 2: History

History: A fiction to suit a narrative.

Canaanites, Phillistines, anyone: The ancestors of the Palestinians.

The Israelites: Palestinians.

Adam and Eve: The first Palestinians.

SECTION 3: Humanitarian catastrophes

Syrian deaths: A detail.

Ethiopian deaths: A statistic.

Afghan deaths: An irrelevance.

Israeli deaths: Deserved.

Gazan deaths: THE. WORSE. HUMANITARIAN. CRISIS. EVER.

SECTION 4: Terrorism

Freedom fighters: Any group of killers to whom the current ANC, Turkish and Sinn Fein leadership take a liking to. Otherwise known as victims.

Victims: A category of people for whom no act, however barbaric, can be condemned as evil.

Justice: The evil that victims do.

Rape: An acceptable method of violent justice by victims who have “no other option”.

Kidnapping: An acceptable method of violent justice by victims who have “no other option”.

War crimes: Anything that the victims of victims do when acting in self-defence and trying to prevent any future acts of violent victimhood.

Terrorists: The IDF, the US army, the British army and the Ukrainian army who have the audacity to respond to the acts of victims.

Civilian deaths: Any death within a victim population including the deaths of “terrorist” fighters themselves, civilians murdered by “terrorist” fighters and civilians killed by misfired rockets launched by “terrorist” fighters. As well as the unintentional deaths of non-combatants used as human shields by “terrorist” fighters and UN agencies. They are “terrorists”, not terrorists, as only the IDF, the US army and the British army are real terrorists (see previous definition).

SECTION 5: The UN

The UN Charter: Aspirational.

Dictator: The typical UN voter.

Human rights: A weapon used by dictactors to criticise countries which genuinely respect individual liberties.

ICJ: A completely impartial judicial panel representating regimes who respect human rights.

Self-determination: The right of all peoples to self-government except Jews, Kurds, the Taiwanese and Tibetans.

Moral authority: Any UN resolution that Russia, China, North Korea, Eritrea and the Islamic Repuplic of Iran all consent to.

US veto: The result of Jewish money.

Any non-US, non-UK, non-Czech or non-Israeli vote at the UN: Morally unquestionable.

SECTION 6: Racism, colonialism and slavery

Slavery: European slavery

Colonialism: European colonialism

Pre-European Mexico and Australia: Eden.

Racism: What white people do.

White-skinned Syrians, Turks, Iranians and Lebanese people: “Brown” people.

Dark-skinned Bulgarians, Greeks, Spaniards and Jews: “White” people.

White people: White people and any non-whites who raise questions about these definitions.

Jews: The only population not indigenous to any country in the world.

Anti-semitism: Imaginary.

SECTION 7: Conclusion

Life: Cheap.

Words: Meaningless.

Honesty: Non-existent.

Genocide: Anything you damn well want it to mean.

Truth: What’s that?

The United Nations: An abomination.

You may have noticed that in this dictionary definitions are out of alphabetical order. Little wonder: the world is upside-down.

#defundtheUN.

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