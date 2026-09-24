FOREWORD:

Today, we begin publishing Part V of Kurdistanî Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule (Introduction, plus Chapter 15: The Story of Rojava in Syria).

As the narrative approaches the present, the Kurdish story becomes one of extraordinary resilience, painful setbacks and moments that transformed both Kurdistan and the wider Middle East. Today’s published chapters (and those to come) examine not only the struggle for self-rule, but also the political ideas, institutions, and choices that continue to shape the Kurdish future.

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We thank you for joining us for the final stages of this journey.

Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor, Guerre and Shalom)

Kurdistanî Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule

by Ann-Catrin Emanuelsson & Khaled Salih

Parts I to IV of the book can be found here (work from the bottom of the list).

Part V — The Dream After 2011

After 2011, the world saw the Kurds more clearly; the question was whether visibility could become protection and protection could become home.

Part V Introduction: The Dream After 2011

State weakness, Kurdish visibility, ISIS, Rojava, referendum, punishment and the adapted cage

Part V follows the Kurdish dream into the twenty-first century’s broken order.

The Arab Spring, the Syrian civil war, ISIS, the rise of Rojava, the battle of Kobani, the Yezidi genocide in Sinjar, the U.S.-Kurdish military partnership, the defeat of ISIS’s territorial caliphate, the 2017 independence referendum, the loss of Kirkuk, Turkish expansion, Iranian pressure, Baghdad-Erbil disputes and Syria’s unresolved future reshape the Kurdish question.

This part is not an epilogue. It is the unresolved present.

This introduction argues a limited claim: after 2011, Kurdish politics gained unprecedented visibility and new spaces of self-rule, but visibility did not become protection unless it was joined to strategy, institutions, unity, and enforceable guarantees. The dream entered the global stage, but the cage adapted.

The adapted cage does not always deny Kurdish existence outright. It may recognize Kurdish courage, use Kurdish forces, negotiate with Kurdish leaders, and tolerate limited self-rule while keeping the decisive guarantees of security, territory, economy, and recognition in other hands.

This is visibility-fungibility. The world could see Kurds as brave fighters, secular allies, women with rifles, victims of ISIS, defenders of Kobani, rescuers of Sinjar, referendum voters, democratic experimenters, or useful ground partners. But visibility is not the same as political protection, and admiration is not the same as recognition. A people can become globally visible while still being treated as strategically replaceable. Kurdistanî Azad begins where Kurdish persons are no longer valued only for what they symbolize, suffer, defend or provide to others.

Openings Without Safety

After 2011, history opens again — but never safely. The same fractures that create Kurdish possibility also invite militias, foreign armies, Jihâdists, regional bargains, and new forms of dependency. In Syria, the weakening of the Ba‘thist state allows Kurds in Rojava to build self-administration after decades of silence, statelessness, Arabization, and repression. The PYD, YPG, YPJ, communes, councils, women’s structures, and the language of democratic self-rule make northern Syria the site of one of the most important Kurdish political experiments of the modern era. It is fragile, contested, ideologically complex, and surrounded by enemies. It must therefore be judged as both achievement and problem: an experiment in self-rule under siege, but also a political order whose own power must remain open to criticism.

Rojava must therefore pass the same anti-fungibility test applied throughout this book. The woman fighter must not become only an image for foreign admiration. The commune must not become only proof of ideology. The YPG and YPJ must not become the people. The PYD must not become Rojava itself. Minorities must not become ornamental evidence of pluralism. The besieged experiment must be defended from annihilation, but it must also remain criticizable by the persons living inside it. Otherwise visibility becomes another cage: beautiful to outsiders, difficult to correct from within.

This proves that Kurdish politics in Syria had not appeared suddenly. It had been compressed for decades, waiting for the state to crack.

The opening was therefore real, but it was not innocent: the collapse of state control made self-rule possible while also exposing Kurdish society to war, siege, ideological monopoly, regional hostility, and foreign bargaining.

Global Visibility and the Old Question

Then ISIS forces the Kurdish struggle into global visibility.

Kobani becomes a moral image of resistance. Sinjar becomes a wound that exposes the cost of abandonment. The Yezidi catastrophe must be understood not only within Kurdish history, but as an assault on a distinct community whose survival cannot be reduced to anyone else’s symbolism. Kurdish forces — Pêşmerge, YPG, YPJ, and later SDF — become indispensable ground partners against the Islamic State. The world celebrates Kurdish courage. But the old question returns: why are Kurds praised when they fight the enemies of others, yet abandoned when they ask for guarantees of their own political future?

This is strategic-use fungibility. The Kurdish fighter becomes indispensable when fighting ISIS, then negotiable when Kurdish protection becomes diplomatically inconvenient. The Yezidi survivor becomes a moral image for the world, while Sinjar’s political future remains insecure. The woman fighter becomes a global symbol, but women’s freedom depends on institutions that remain after the cameras leave. The ally becomes useful, then expendable. The danger is not only abandonment; it is being admired in precisely the form that makes abandonment easier.

Objection: International military cooperation against ISIS was not nothing. It saved lives, helped defeat ISIS’s territorial caliphate, and gave Kurdish forces unprecedented diplomatic and military visibility. Correction: True. The criticism is not that cooperation was worthless. The criticism is that military usefulness did not become durable political guarantee. Kurds were indispensable as fighters, but still conditional as political partners. Objection: Rojava should not be romanticized as pure democratic self-rule. It has been shaped by war, PYD dominance, PKK-linked ideology, security pressures, party control, and restrictions on rivals. Correction: That objection belongs inside Part V. Rojava matters because it opened Kurdish public life after decades of Syrian denial; but no experiment born under siege should be exempt from criticism simply because it resisted worse enemies.

2017: The Punishment of Unprotected Hope

The 2017 independence referendum in the Kurdistan Region becomes the punishment of unprotected hope. The vote expressed a deep historical longing for statehood and a refusal to let Kurdish destiny remain permanently postponed. The aftermath exposes strategic vulnerability: Baghdad’s response, Iranian and Turkish pressure, American ambiguity, the loss of Kirkuk, internal Kurdish division, and the limits of symbolic mandate without enforceable power.

Objection: The referendum was a legitimate expression of a people’s right to say that postponed freedom cannot be postponed forever. Correction: Yes. That is why it must not be dismissed as mere mistake. But a moral mandate becomes vulnerable when it lacks unity, institutional preparation, external guarantees, military coordination, and a realistic plan for the morning after.

The flag is not a strategy. The vote is not a guarantee. The emotion of national dignity is not the same as the institutional protection of citizens. To say this is not to belittle the referendum; it is to take the voters seriously. Their hope deserved more than celebration. It deserved preparation, unity, legal strategy, diplomatic realism, military coordination, minority reassurance, economic planning, and a morning-after architecture strong enough to protect the people who said yes.

The referendum also needs an anti-fungibility rule. The voter is not merely a symbol of longing. The flag is not a strategy. The moral mandate is not a guarantee. Kirkuk is not only a prize inside national memory; it is a lived city of Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, Christians, and others whose future cannot be reduced to anyone’s slogan. To honor the referendum seriously is to protect the persons and places exposed by its consequences, not merely the emotion it expressed.

The referendum therefore must be read with double discipline: as a genuine expression of Kurdish longing, and as a warning that moral mandate cannot substitute for strategy, unity, institutions, and guarantees.

The Cage Adapts

After 2017, the Kurdish dream enters a new phase of strategic enclosure. Kurds remain divided among four states. Turkey expands militarily across borders. Iran represses Kurdish opposition and Kurdish civic life. Baghdad and Erbil remain trapped in disputes over oil, salaries, budgets, territories, and constitutional authority. Syria’s future remains unresolved. Rojava survives, but under constant threat. The diaspora speaks, but cannot substitute for power on the ground.

The adapted cage works by making Kurdish life replaceable through many vocabularies at once: counterterrorism, border security, oil dispute, salary dispute, demographic balance, constitutional interpretation, anti-PKK policy, anti-ISIS partnership, regional stability, refugee management, and diplomatic bargaining. The cage no longer needs one form. It adapts by turning Kurds into the category most useful to the surrounding power at that moment. The answer cannot be visibility alone. It must be institutions, unity, strategy, and internal correction strong enough to keep Kurdish persons from being exchanged between other people’s categories.

This enclosure is external, but it also tests the internal Backspace Key: whether Kurdish parties, administrations, armed forces, and movements can correct their own errors before surrounding powers exploit them.

The Dream Must Become a Home

And yet the dream remains.

Objection: External pressure is so severe that internal criticism can seem like a luxury. Correction: It is not a luxury. Under strategic enclosure, internal correction becomes more urgent, not less. Divided parties, captured institutions, opaque security forces, and unexamined decisions give surrounding powers exactly the openings they need.

The final chapters ask what the Kurdish dream can still become. They ask not only whether Kurds can obtain greater power, but whether Kurdish power can remain correctable. A free Kurdistan cannot mean one party replacing all parties, one official memory suffocating rival memories, one language imposed over others, or one heroic narrative immune from criticism. If Kurdistan is to be worthy of Azad’s dream, it must become more than a project for acquiring state power. It must become a home where memory is protected, criticism is not treason, minorities are not ornamental, women are not symbols only, institutions can be corrected, and the child is safer than the leader.

That is the difference between a dream that obtains power and a home that disciplines power.

Part V therefore ends where the book began: with Azad’s daughter.

The question is not whether Kurds have suffered. They have.

Not whether Kurds have resisted. They have.

Not whether Kurdistan exists. It does.

The question is whether the dream can become a durable political reality worthy of the people who carried it.

Conceptual Waymark

Key Terms in This Chapter

Arab Spring

Syrian civil war

Rojava

PYD

YPG / YPJ

SDF

ISIS

Kobani

Sinjar

Yezidi genocide / Yezidi catastrophe

U.S.-Kurdish military partnership

Global visibility

Visibility-fungibility

2017 independence referendum

Loss of Kirkuk

Punishment of unprotected hope

Turkish expansion

Iranian pressure

Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Strategic enclosure

Adapted cage

Internal Backspace Key

Strategic-use fungibility

Home capable of correction

Meaning in This Chapter

Part V Introduction brings the Kurdish dream into the twenty-first century’s broken order. After 2011, state weakness again creates Kurdish openings, especially in Syria and Iraq, but those openings are never safe. The same fractures that allow Rojava, Kobani, Sinjar, the anti-ISIS partnership, and the 2017 referendum to enter world attention also invite Jihâdists, militias, foreign armies, regional bargains, Turkish expansion, Iranian pressure, Baghdad-Erbil disputes, and new dependencies. The chapter’s central claim is that Kurdish visibility after 2011 became unprecedented, but visibility was not the same as protection.

Visibility-fungibility names the danger that Kurds become globally visible only in forms others find useful or moving: fighters, victims, women with rifles, anti-ISIS partners, referendum voters, democratic experimenters, refugees, or symbols of courage. Strategic-use fungibility names the related danger that Kurdish forces, regions, wounds, minorities, and aspirations become valuable when serving external priorities and expendable when Kurdish protection requires enforceable guarantees. Part V asks whether Kurdish visibility can become durable protection, and whether protection can become a home capable of correction.

This Chapter Asks

This chapter asks whether Kurdish politics can turn visibility, sacrifice, self-rule, and moral longing into durable protection. The test is not only whether surrounding states, ISIS, militias, or foreign powers can be resisted. It is also whether Kurdish parties, administrations, armed forces, councils, movements, and leaders can correct their own errors before external powers exploit them. The Part V correction test is therefore double: resist the adapted cage outside, and keep the Backspace Key alive inside.

Chapter Summary

Part V is not an epilogue. It is the unresolved present. Kurdish politics after 2011 gains new visibility and new forms of self-rule through Rojava, Kobani, Sinjar, the anti-ISIS war, and the 2017 referendum, but it also faces ISIS, abandonment, regional pressure, Turkish expansion, Iranian pressure, Baghdad-Erbil disputes, internal division, and the limits of unprotected hope. The chapter prepares the final movement of the book: Kurdistan must become more than survival, symbolism, military usefulness, or strategic bargaining. It must become a home where memory is protected, criticism is not treason, minorities are not ornamental, women are not symbols only, institutions can be corrected, and the child is safer than the leader.

The danger after 2011 is therefore not invisibility alone, but visibility without protection: Kurds may be seen, praised, used, mourned, and abandoned unless visibility becomes enforceable political room and internal correction.

Chapter 15: Rojava and the Syrian Earthquake

Syrian uprising, PYD/YPG, ISIS, U.S. alliance, Turkey and self-rule without recognition