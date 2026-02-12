Rooted Truth · Before Part One · A Note on Faith & Introduction

“The book on paper became necessary because the case in speech was no longer holding the line.”

EDITOR’S FOREWORD (Daniel Clarke-Serret): Today we present A Note on Faith and the Introduction to Uri Zehavi’s Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case against the Deniers. In the age of the Great Genocide Blood Libel, it is more urgent than ever to present the case for truth. That is Uri’s purpose here. In chapter after enlightening chapter, the author dismantles the despicable calumnies that have been launched against Israel —from apartheid to ethnic cleansing to genocide. Above all, Uri succeeds in dismantling the vicious canard that Zionism is a colonial project. As the title intimates, the Jewish connection to the Land is rooted in Truth.

We thank Uri for the honour of serialising his timely oeuvre here on Guerre and Shalom. In doing so he joins the Pax Arabica project of exposing language inversion, the nuclear tool of Arab Imperialism and its Western, appeasing foot soldiers. The fightback begins here, but it needs you, the reader, to make it happen. Commenting, and complaining, about current affairs is insufficient. Instead the rotten oak of the Great Genocide Blood Libel must be hacked down through sustained argument and unrelenting will. The original Middle Eastern nation state must be recognised once more and the true “common enemy of humanity” - real racism, real apartheid and real genocide - must be uncovered from their hiding place in plain sight.

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About the book. The libels arrive in waves — apartheid, colonialism, genocide — each one presented as new, each one a fresh costume on a wish older than any of them. Rooted Truth dismantles them and traces their lineage to the Soviet propaganda machinery that drafted the modern vocabulary now used against Israel at the UN, on campus, and through the NGOs that traffic in it.

Read the serial from the start: Rooted Truth on Guerre & Shalom

Get the book: Paperback · Hardcover · Kindle

About the author. Uriel Zehavi is Managing Director of the Mitzpe Institute and publisher of Israel Brief. He is the author of Holiday From History, also serialised here on Guerre & Shalom, Rooted in Judea, and Letters Across the Table.

A Note on Faith

I converted to Judaism as an adult. I keep kosher and I honor Shabbat. Conversion to Judaism is naturalization, all at once, into a people, a faith, a language, a calendar, and a country it had been exiled from and never stopped returning to. I meant all of it.

The book of Ruth keeps the oldest convert’s vow: your people shall be my people, and your G-d my G-d (Ruth 1:16). One sentence, two bonds, no daylight between them. I made that vow, both halves of it.

I believe the rest of it too. I believe the Land was promised to Avraham and to his children, and that belief is part of why the name I chose when I converted is the one printed on this cover, and why my husband and I are moving there rather than writing about it from across an ocean. None of that is hidden.

But here is the move this book exists to answer, and the reason my own belief stays out of its case. The deniers run that vow backward: they grant the Jews a religion and deny them a people, because a faith has no claim on a country, only on those who hold it. Make the Jewish tie to the land a matter of belief, and you can wave it off the way you wave off any creed that is not your own. This book declines to give them that. A people has a homeland. A religion has adherents. It argues the first — on the history, the law, and the stone in the ground — because that is what is true, and because it is the one case a denier cannot escape by saying he does not share my faith.

So the covenant stays where I keep it, in my own prayers and my own house, and the argument stays on the page where anyone can test it. You can owe my scripture no deference at all and still follow every line of this book. That is the design. The Jewish claim to this land was never only a matter of faith — and the man who needs it to be, so he can wave it away and get back to his lunch, is exactly the reader this book is built to beat.

Introduction