Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Daniel Clarke-Serret
Mar 21

Not an easy read, but highly recommended. A profound work addressing difficult issues”.

Marie-Ora de Villiers

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Vinicios Knuth's avatar
Vinicios Knuth
Mar 31

U are so smart I have to read

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