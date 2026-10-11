Chapter 17 speaks of the 2017 Kurdish Independence Referendum when the Kurds voted overwhelmingly for “Yes”, but the world decided overwhelmingly for “No”. As per usual in the Middle East, self-determination is an “eternal principle” reserved for Arabs, Turks and Persians alone. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor, Guerre and Shalom)

Kurdistanî Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule

by Ann-Catrin Emanuelsson & Khaled Salih

Parts I to IV of the book can be found here (work from the bottom of the list).

Kurds in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli turn out on September 26, 2017 to support the independence referendum in Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region (AFP/Getty Images))

Part V — The Dream After 2011

After 2011, the world saw the Kurds more clearly. The question was whether visibility could become protection and protection could become home.

Part V Introduction: The Dream After 2011 // Chapter 15: Rojava and the Syrian Earthquake

Chapter 16: ISIS and the Kurdish Moment

Chapter 17: A Moment of Dignity and the Punishment of Hope

2017 independence referendum, Kirkuk, Baghdad, Iran, Turkey, U.S. ambiguity and Kurdish miscalculation

The 2017 independence referendum was the moment when a morally legitimate Kurdish hope was asked to carry more strategic weight than the political machinery around it could bear.

This chapter argues a limited claim: the 2017 independence referendum was a genuine expression of Kurdish dignity and democratic desire, but dignity without enforceable protection became vulnerable to punishment.

This is plebiscitary anti-fungibility. The voter must not become only a number in a mandate. The flag must not replace the citizen. The map must not replace the villages, towns, disputed cities, minorities, families, workers, women, Pêşmerge, journalists, and young people exposed by the decision. A referendum can reveal the depth of a people’s longing, but it cannot by itself protect the people who carry that longing. Hope becomes responsible only when it refuses to make persons replaceable by the symbolic beauty of the vote.

It did not come from nowhere. It came after Anfal, after Helebje, after the safe haven, after the federal opening, after Article 140 had been delayed and hollowed out, after the Iraqi army collapsed before ISIS, after the Pêşmerge defended Erbil and Kirkuk, after Kurdish forces became indispensable to the anti-ISIS war, and after decades in which every Iraqi promise to the Kurds seemed either broken, postponed, or conditional.

For many Kurds, the referendum was not a reckless invention. It was the answer to a century of waiting.

It was also a one-day Kurdish attempt to experience political normalcy. For one day, Kurds were not asking to be admired as fighters, pitied as victims, managed as a minority, postponed as a problem, or used as a temporary ally. They were answering the state question in their own name. The vote said: we too are a people who wish to stand normally among other peoples, not forever as an exception inside someone else’s sovereignty.

The question placed before voters on 25 September 2017 was direct: did they want the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdistani areas outside the region’s administration to become an independent state? The answer was overwhelming. Results showed more than 92 percent voting “yes.” More than three million people participated. The emotional meaning was clear: after genocide, betrayal, federal ambiguity, Baghdad’s pressure, and the sacrifices of the anti-ISIS war, Kurds wanted the world to hear that their desire for statehood had not died.

But the world heard something different.

That was the tragedy of the normalcy claim. What Kurds experienced as a peaceful democratic answer, surrounding powers translated back into the old vocabulary of threat. A vote became destabilization. A people’s wish to stand normally among other peoples became a regional danger. The act Kurds understood as dignity was received by others as a breach in the cage.

Baghdad heard a challenge to Iraqi “sovereignty.” Iran heard a threat to its regional corridor, its influence in Iraq, and its own Kurdish question. Turkey heard the danger of a Kurdish state on its border, one that might inflame Kurdish aspirations inside Turkey and strengthen wider Kurdish nationalism.

The United States heard a distraction from the anti-ISIS campaign and a destabilizing rupture between two of its own partners: Baghdad and Erbil. Europe heard timing problems, legal concerns, and regional risk. The United Nations urged caution. Almost everyone told the Kurds to postpone.

They voted anyway.

To many Kurds, postponement did not sound like prudence; it sounded like the old language by which every Kurdish opening had been delayed until it disappeared.

This is why the referendum must be understood not only as a political event, but as a psychological event. Kurdish history had taught that postponement usually meant burial. Article 140 had been postponed. Self-rule had been postponed. Recognition had been postponed. Justice for Arabization had been postponed. The Kurdish leadership believed that if it waited for everyone else to approve the right moment, the right moment would never come.

That instinct was historically understandable.

It was also strategically not without serious risks.

The referendum revealed the gap between Kurdish moral time and international diplomatic time. Kurdish moral time said: we have waited long enough. Diplomatic time said: not now, not like this, not with Kirkuk included, not while ISIS is still unfinished, not while Baghdad is recovering, not while Turkey and Iran are hostile, not without U.S. support, not without internal Kurdish unity, not without a clear plan for the morning after.

The Kurds had the stronger moral argument. Their opponents had the stronger coercive position.

This imbalance doomed the moment.

The inclusion of Kirkuk and other disputed territories made the referendum far more explosive. For Kurds, Kirkuk was not an optional add-on. It was the heart of the unresolved Kurdish question in Iraq: Arabization, oil, displacement, delayed Article 140, and the memory of lands taken by force. Kurdish forces had moved into Kirkuk in 2014 after Iraqi security forces collapsed during the ISIS offensive. From the Kurdish perspective, the Pêşmerge had protected Kirkuk when Baghdad failed. Why should the city be excluded from a vote on Kurdistan’s future?

But for Baghdad, Kirkuk was a red line. For Turkey, it was tied to Turkmen claims, energy routes, and fear of Kurdish statehood. For Iran, it was central to Iraqi balance and regional influence. For many Arabs and Turkmen inside Kirkuk, the referendum was seen as unilateral Kurdish annexation rather than democratic self-determination. The Kirkuk Provincial Council’s decision to participate was boycotted by many Arab and Turkmen members, showing how contested the process was even locally.

Kirkuk transformed the referendum from a vote of Kurdish self-expression into a territorial confrontation.