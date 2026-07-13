Rooted Truth · Part Four · Answering the Deniers · Chapter 11

“The right of return home was a prayer long before it was a statute. The statute was a key long before it was tested. It opens tomorrow for any Jew who might need it.”

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About the book. The libels arrive in waves — apartheid, colonialism, genocide — each one presented as new, each one a fresh costume on a wish older than any of them. Rooted Truth dismantles them and traces their lineage to the Soviet propaganda machinery that drafted the modern vocabulary now used against Israel at the UN, on campus, and through the NGOs that traffic in it.

Read the serial from the start: Rooted Truth on Guerre & Shalom

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About the author. Uriel Zehavi is Managing Director of the Mitzpe Institute and publisher of Israel Brief. He is the author of Holiday From History, also serialised here on Guerre & Shalom, Rooted in Judea, and Letters Across the Table.

Chapter 11: The Jewish Right to Return

Tel Aviv, May 1948. In a crowded hall on Rothschild Boulevard, David Ben-Gurion read Israel’s Declaration of Independence. The audience rose and sang “Hatikva.” No one in that room thought they were inventing a country. They understood they were restoring one. Ben-Gurion said it plainly in the text he held: the Jewish People were exercising a natural and historic right to sovereignty in their land. The world’s recognition mattered. The source was older than London and New York combined.

The Jewish story on that soil begins far earlier than 1948, 1917, or 70 CE. Israelite kingdoms stood in Judea with Jerusalem as capital. The record is carved in stone, minted on coins, mapped in Roman and Greek accounts, and laid down in scripture. After Rome destroyed the Second Temple and crushed the Bar Kokhba revolt, the empire tried to erase the name of Judea and renamed the province Syria Palaestina. The trick failed. A remnant remained in the land. Others kept coming back. Pilgrims founded synagogues. Families rebuilt streets and courts. The thread never snapped.

The diaspora carried the country in daily life. Jews faced Jerusalem three times a day. They ended the Seder with “Next year in Jerusalem.” Brides and grooms broke a glass to mark what was missing. These were instructions. Communities in Sana’a, Fez, Krakow, and Vilna taught the same lesson in the same words for centuries: exile is a condition. When conditions allowed, Jews acted on that lesson.

The continuity was cultural as well as civic. The Hebrew language did not vanish. It lived in prayer and law until it lived in markets and streets again. Medieval poets like Yehuda Halevi wrote of Zion as home. That is unusual in human history. Nations in exile tend to dissolve. The Jews refused. They preserved a common ancestry, a continuous tie to a specific land, and a distinct language and law that pointed to that land. Modern criteria for indigenous status list those elements. The Jewish People meet them all.

Calling Jews “colonizers” in Judea is an inversion. The Arab presence in that land begins with seventh-century conquest, long after Jews built states there. Even blunt observers outside our argument have said so. The late Tarek Fatah, the Pakistani-Canadian columnist, noted that Jews had lived around Jerusalem for more than a millennium before Arabic ruled the streets. He added that when Umar’s armies came, they occupied an already peopled country. A matter of record.

None of this depends on faith. One can read the covenant as theology and still see the history beneath it. Coins from the Bar Kokhba years read “For the freedom of Israel.” Pilgrims’ inscriptions speak of Judean towns by name. Ottoman firmans refer to Jewish neighborhoods by their ancient titles. Nineteenth-century lists of Jerusalem’s residents count Jews as the largest group. Twentieth-century aliyot, long before statehood, rebuilt farms and towns with Hebrew names that matched the map of Tanakh. Continuity and return — visible to anyone who bothers to look, and invisible only to those who have an interest in not looking.

When Ben-Gurion read the Declaration, he did not beg for a favor. He asserted a right. The Allied decisions at San Remo, the Mandate’s language about “reconstituting” the national home, and the partition vote of 1947 affirmed what already existed. They recognized Jewish belonging. They did not create it. When Israel took its place amongst the nations, it did so with the consent of history and of law. Neither was charity.