Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Daniel Clarke-Serret
Oct 11

Prof. Irwin Cotler is most deserving of this award!

Excellent choice!

From Betty Ehrenberg (email)

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
Oct 10

Excellent choice!

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