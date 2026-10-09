Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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PAUL L GOODMAN's avatar
PAUL L GOODMAN
Oct 10

The cause of Judge Fagan's obvious antisemitism is obvious. It is his name. I imagine he has suffered the slings and arrows of an outrageous childhood being characterized as the archetypical villainous Jew of Dickens' Oliver Twist. He has probably spent the rest of his life trying to prove that he "is not a Fagin".

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
Oct 9

"The Farhat ruling is a signal to every radical, every Islamist thug, and every extremist in Australia that the judiciary has their back. As long as they keep the word “Jew” out of their mouth and substitute “Israel,” they can terrorize Jewish neighborhoods, firebomb vehicles, and intimidate a vulnerable minority with virtual impunity. Fagan claims he was protecting the right to legitimate political protest. Not a single person believes this."

It is beyond insane how many "Jewish" kapos are delighted to throw Jews under the Islamist bus.

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