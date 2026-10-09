The Day Truth DiedThe Nobel Prize for Destroying CivilisationDaniel Clarke-SerretOct 09, 202615511Share9th October 2026: The Day Truth DiedSubscribe15511SharePreviousNext
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Welp 🤷♂️ I guess Daniel wasn’t kidding when he said this would be his shortest article ever! Navi Pillay did great work fighting against Apartheid in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. But she tarnished her long and noble career as a human rights champion when she reinforced the Great Genocide Blood Libel. She doesn’t deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. Not by a long shot! You know who should’ve won it? The IDF! For fighting the most humane war in human history. The men and women of the IDF deserve that prestigious award for all they did to save both Israeli and Palestinian lives! What’s next? Will Ms. Rachel be TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year? Why don’t we just nominate Macklemore or Mark Ruffalo for Sainthood? Maybe we should elect Zahran Mamdani or Abdul El-Sayed as President of the United States! Well Yasser Arafat got the Nobel Prize too despite being a brutal dictator and mass murdering terrorist and Barack Obama won it for absolutely nothing. So I guess I shouldn’t be surprised they’d award it to someone who repeats blood libels. Next thing you know, Hamas will get the Nobel Peace Prize.