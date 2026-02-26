Rooted Truth · Part One · Setting the Record Straight · Chapter 1

“Covenant to kingdom. Exile to prayer. Prayer to return. Return to city, school, field, and army. That is the chain. Cut it anywhere and it still leads home.”

The charge: The Jews are “white settler colonists” from Europe. Today Uri Zehavi answers that charge with Truth. Subscribe as paid to read the chapter in full. - Daniel Clarke-Serret

About the book. The libels arrive in waves — apartheid, colonialism, genocide — each one presented as new, each one a fresh costume on a wish older than any of them. Rooted Truth dismantles them and traces their lineage to the Soviet propaganda machinery that drafted the modern vocabulary now used against Israel at the UN, on campus, and through the NGOs that traffic in it.

Read the serial from the start: Rooted Truth on Guerre & Shalom

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About the author. Uriel Zehavi is Managing Director of the Mitzpe Institute and publisher of Israel Brief. He is the author of Holiday From History, also serialised here on Guerre & Shalom, Rooted in Judea, and Letters Across the Table.

Chapter 1: Indigenous Continuity

A small silver coin tells the story better than any speech. Minted by Jewish rebels in 67 CE, the first year of the Great Revolt, it surfaced in a Judean desert cave in 2023. One side bears the ancient Hebrew words Yerushalayim HaKdosha — “The Holy Jerusalem” — framed by pomegranates. The other shows a chalice and the date. Empires came and went. The coin waited. Its message is still clear: the people smeared today as “settlers” are the ones who named this land.

Jews did not start counting history in 1948. For three millennia Jews called this land home, prayed toward it, and came back to it whenever allowed. “Next year in Jerusalem” outlasted Rome, the caliphates, and Britain. A people cannot colonize its own house.

The story begins with a promise. In Genesis, G-d tells Abram to go to a land that will be shown to him, and then assigns it to his offspring. The pledge repeats to Isaac and Jacob, who is renamed Israel. It is the People’s title and task, carried as memory and law from the start.

By around 1000 BCE the promise had a capital. David made Jerusalem his city and brought the Ark there. Solomon raised the First Temple on its mount. The City of David is a place you can walk. Stones from those layers still surface as the city builds and rebuilds. Faith and history share the same coordinates here.

When Babylon destroyed the First Temple in 586 BCE and deported elites, Jews rebuilt by 515 BCE. Ezra and Nehemiah record the work.

Ezekiel and Jeremiah spoke of gathering the people back to their land as certainty. The bond carried obligations and warnings, but the promise did not expire. Psalm 137 was a policy for the soul: do not forget Jerusalem.

The ground keeps talking. Pottery with Hebrew inscriptions. Mikva’ot chiseled into rock. Synagogue mosaics. In Jerusalem, crews still hit Second Temple stones when they pour new foundations. The Siloam Tunnel cut by Hezekiah still brings water downhill, and the ancient Hebrew inscription describing its completion was found on its wall. A seventh-century BCE bulla bearing a Judean name close to one in Jeremiah surfaced near the same area. These are proof points.

Coins speak plainly. During the Maccabean revolt, Jews struck their own money. During the Great Revolt, they stamped “Freedom of Israel” in Hebrew. During the Bar Kokhba revolt, they overstruck Roman coins and printed “for the freedom of Jerusalem” with the Temple facade. Archaeologists have found these across Judea and Samaria. Though the rebels died, their words in metal did not.

Jewish life regrouped in the north after Rome’s wars. Galilean sites show synagogues with Hebrew inscriptions and Temple imagery from late antiquity. The Jerusalem Talmud preserves debates rooted in that landscape. Sources suggest Jews still formed a majority in parts of the land into the fourth century, before imperial Christianity tilted demography. Moshe Gil argues Jews may have remained the majority until the Arab conquest centuries later. Majority or not, the continuity of presence is obvious and stubborn.

Pick any century. You will find Jews somewhere in the Land of Israel. Coins, seals, prayers, and deeds line up. I have made this point at dinner tables for years, and it still surprises people who consider themselves well-read on the conflict. The land has always been the cradle of the Jewish People. And the cradle has never been empty.

Dispersion Without Disconnection

Rome tried to erase both name and nation. After crushing the Bar Kokhba revolt in 135 CE, Hadrian folded Judea into “Syria Palaestina” to sever Jews from their land. Many were killed, expelled, or sold. Jews still remained in the Galilee and the Judean hills. Those driven out carried Zion with them. The empire redrew the map. It did not rewrite the people.