Today in a short, but powerful, Chapter 6 (On Apartheid), we examine the status of women within PAX ARABICA. As we shall see, the Empire’s tentacles extend far beyond Saudi Arabia and into the heart of Europe…

[Image: The legendary Lebanese singer Nuhad Haddad, commonly known as Fairuz]

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 6: On Apartheid

A VINDICATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ARAB WOMEN