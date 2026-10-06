Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Ellen Smith's avatar
Ellen Smith
Oct 6

We Jews are the canary in the coal mine. No one in my world, Christian or Jew gets this. I can seldom say what I really, no , what I really know to be true!.

Thank you Uri for getting this! Am chai Yisrael.

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David's avatar
David
Oct 7

Or as someone else put it, "Peace is an deal whose existence we deduce from the fact there have been intervals between wars."

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