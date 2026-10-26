Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Tobias Gisle's avatar
Tobias Gisle
5h

Very healthy article. I needed that.

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Ivor Tiefenbrun's avatar
Ivor Tiefenbrun
4h

The assumptions made cannot be substantiated so the hypothesis is false.

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