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THE GENOCIDE OF TRUTH: The Deep Roots of a Modern Blood Libel

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Introduction: The Genocide of Truth

PART 1: The Tree of Knowledge

Chapter 1: Truth // Chapter 2: Ideology // Chapter 3: Religion // Chapter 4: Science // Chapter 5: Attention // Chapter 6: Distraction // Chapter 7: (True) Expertise // Chapter 8: Authority

PART 2: The Descent to Babylon

Chapter 9: Declaration // Chapter 10: Confusion // Chapter 11: Conversation // Chapters 12: Democratisation // Chapter 13: Sophistry // Chapter 14: Image

PART 3: The Rise of Byzantium

Chapter 15: Guilt // Chapter 16: Belief // Chapter 17: Christ // Chapter 18: Mission // Chapter 19: Doctrine // Chapter 20: Heresy

Chapter 20: Heresy

Living with Contradiction

The Great Genocide Blood Libel is founded upon doctrine and doctrine is founded upon religion. Yet religion is not founded upon the Bible, neither the Hebrew nor the New. For Biblia means books (a library) and the books are from very different schools with very different views. It is the glory of the Bible that it is a collection of opinions - a recorded debate - rather than a synthesized, monolithic viewpoint. In its unharmonised diversity, it is the civilisational counterpoint to postlingualism.

“Genocide” is a fruit of this postlinguistic doctrine: it precedes the evidence, survives irrespective of evidence and its contradiction is heresy. Its statement is a Nicene Creed, “truthful” only by repetition and enforced by an emperor of recognized authority. Refutation is tantamount to sedition and an attack upon the unity of the human rights empire.

While modern democratic “christianities” (plural) are content to tolerate one another, to listen to contradiction in competing christologies, the Emperor Constantine, elevated upon high in his Cambridge-based temple will only accept the diffusion of the accepted view: that there are oppressors and oppressed, and that the Zionist Project, infected by antichrists who refuse doctrine, is destined for the hellfire. This is the Greco-Roman legacy: Universities. Indoctrination on the Jewish “devil”.

And the “proof” of this Johannine demonology? The statement of agreement enshrined in orthodoxy: That the Jews are committing genocide, not because they are, but because they don’t accept the new dispensation. That “human rights” are divine and embodied in the flesh; that they existed prior to the formation of the cosmos and are incarnated physically in the Global South. That they were pronounced, not only by the Hebrew Prophets, but directly from the Burning Bush —from the voice of “I Am” himself.

Many were the Jews that pioneered human rights. Out of the embers of Auschwitz they spoke of genocide and the need for never again. They built up international institutions and preached the oneness of humanity. Yet the followers of this loyal Jewish sect, committed to The Law - international law - created a judicial creep that amounted to perfected impossibility.

As it was written in the Gospel of Matthew, so it was repreached in our generation:

You have heard it is said from the Hebrew Scriptures that slavery is an abomination. Well I say that the slavery of your neighbor’s great-grandfather must be subject to reparation and overt repentance.

You have heard it said in times of old that one must love their neighbour. Well I say that love transcends neighbours, for all your enemiesshould be loved unconditionally — unless they have different views.

You have listened to preachers who have railed against genocide. Well I say that war, even in defence, amounts to genocide.

Matthew was the Jew who loved the law and extended it to the reach of the saints. All members of the community - Jew and gentile - were to follow Mosaic injunction and beyond the letter. His was the text of a man who loved the Law only to see its precise legal provisions turned against his people.

“Hypocrites!” they cried, as they created a new religion, a post-Mosaic confection not of his imagining.

“Legalists”, they bellowed, as precise lawyered injunction was metaphorised into doctrinal slogan.

The Word came out from Jerusalem and was turned mercilessly against its creators; law became slogan in the name of love. And this is no ancient story for it was reproduced in our own days and in our own generation. The words of Isaiah, engraved with irony upon the walls of New York, were used as a stick to destroy the prophet’s own flock.

The New Testament is perhaps the model of our malaise and yet, I confess, it may contain our salvation. For though Constantine and his Byzantine descendants may have transfigured intellectual diversity into orthodoxy, they maintained the Bible as a biblia, a library of books.