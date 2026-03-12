Rooted Truth · Part One · Setting the Record Straight · Chapter 2

“Promise, ratification, recognition, defense. The Jewish state stands by history, by law, and by the will to live.”

Zehavi’s retelling of Israel’s rebirth couldn’t be more timely. It’s a story of complexity and simplicity, mired in the fog of narrative. Complexity, because the simpleton’s canard of oppressor v oppressed cannot be upheld. Simplicity, because the conflict can be reduced to a single slogan: Arab Rejectionism. In Uri’s words:

“That is where the Arab and Jewish choices diverged most starkly. The Jewish side took the world’s yes and treated it as a responsibility. Build a state. Defend civilians. Hold the roads.

Let Uri’s account be spread once more to the nations, so that Truth may be re-established in the lecture halls of the West.

- Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor)

About the book. The libels arrive in waves — apartheid, colonialism, genocide — each one presented as new, each one a fresh costume on a wish older than any of them. Rooted Truth dismantles them and traces their lineage to the Soviet propaganda machinery that drafted the modern vocabulary now used against Israel at the UN, on campus, and through the NGOs that traffic in it.

Read the serial from the start: Rooted Truth on Guerre & Shalom

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About the author. Uriel Zehavi is Managing Director of the Mitzpe Institute and publisher of Israel Brief. He is the author of Holiday From History, also serialised here on Guerre & Shalom, Rooted in Judea, and Letters Across the Table.

Chapter 2: From Balfour to Independence

In London on November 2, 1917, Arthur James Balfour signed a one-page letter that changed the map of Jewish history. “His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish People.” A promise in plain English: help the Jews rebuild their home, while protecting the civil and religious rights of non-Jews.