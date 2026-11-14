The Final Entry for Theo Van Gogh Memorial Fortnight.

Image: Sir/Saint Thomas More fighting for his rights in a land of Royal tyranny. From the film “A Man for All Seasons”

Free Speech Threatened

We live in a world of contradictions; a world of both too much and too little free speech. Both and simultaneously; the devil joining hands with the deep blue sea.

On Free Speech abused, I refer the reader to The Genocide of Truth, 26 chapters of exposition being plenty sufficient to memorialise our civilisation. But let us focus presently on the threats. We need not wait patiently, they being cruelly evident for all to see.

From one powerful perspective, the threat to our linguistic freedom is teetering dangerously near the precipice. Newly-enthroned Social Media censors deem what is acceptable and what is not. They may delete long-established accounts without even a moment’s notice.

Not even a warning having been given, your long slaved-upon expressions of reason may be removed. In extremis, all you have worked for may be lost, recourse to appeal having been unjustly denied. And so let us affirm: the rule of law is entirely absent in the Wild West of the internet; freedom of expression tyrannically denied by bots in the dark.

Our sanctuary should be the Academy, but seeking asylum, we roll back in horror. For in our benighted epoch, the university is an unsafe space. Not, as claimed, for fashionable minorities, but rather for the discovery of truth. In the supposed home of veritas, speakers are cancelled, self-censorship is rampant and appeals to academic fashion reign supreme. The eternal duty to seek that which is so is inexplicably abandoned. Self-declared “justice” has condemned Truth to oblivion.

As for the university, so for society beyond. Where employment, social acceptability - nay your very future! - could be put at stake; where one censor-unfriendly sentence could destroy decades of toil; self-silence becomes one’s favourite vice-cum-tipple. Better to reject the true than to embrace confounded loneliness.

And then there is the Religion of Peace. Hold your tongue, my friend: or else all is lost! To say that the majority of that minority is peaceful is true. Hard-working? To be sure! And who can deny that they want the best for their children. But to condemn their bulging extremes is surely right and our right. Silence may no longer be tolerated in days where synagogues must be guarded and trips to Nice lead to hell.

To end that fearful hate; to cut down the ghetto walls and liberate the vulnerable from radicalised helplessness; that is our collective duty. Yet we sit in silence, the bomber’s holy sword standing above us in menace.

Yet perhaps the greatest threat to Western free speech comes in the form of Hate Speech legislation. Laws granting the police the role of censor. Acts making of judges the guardians of silence. Claims of Islamophobia shutting down debate on religion.

The Case for Free Speech

Turning from this painting of despair, let us stop for a moment and reflect. Let us consider the arguments for near-unfettered free speech on the part of its most celebrated proponents. It is through this method that we will understand the truth —that free speech is not a preference, but a necessary right.