Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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The Nomadic Chef
Oct 8

Really enjoyable, informative read.

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
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Noah Otte
Oct 8

A terrific article that makes a very important point by Shlomo Levin! Yet another example of why Guerre & Shalom is the world’s intelligent journal!

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
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