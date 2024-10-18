Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Sylvan Changuion's avatar
Sylvan Changuion
Oct 25, 2024

Thank you Daniel. Very moving.

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
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Steverino
Oct 18, 2024

And let’s not forget those poor 72 virgins in Arab heaven. What did they do to warrant such a disgusting fate?

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